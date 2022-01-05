LARGAN Precision : will hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
17:20:54
Subject
Largan will hold Fourth Quarter 2021
Earnings Conference
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:30 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Please refer to MOPS or Largan's website for the
investor conference presentation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.