  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3008   TW0003008009

LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD

(3008)
LARGAN Precision : will hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 17:20:54
Subject 
 Largan will hold Fourth Quarter 2021
Earnings Conference
Date of events 2022/01/05 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:30 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Please refer to MOPS or Largan's website for the
investor conference presentation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 46 382 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
Net income 2021 18 856 M 683 M 683 M
Net cash 2021 104 B 3 757 M 3 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 360 B 13 064 M 13 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 719
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 695,00 TWD
Average target price 2 552,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
En Ping Lin Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Hsing Ju Tsao Head-Finance & Accounting
En Chou Lin Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Ming Hua Peng Independent Director
Shan Chieh Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD9.33%13 064
NIKON CORPORATION2.18%4 008
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD5.67%2 273
GOPRO, INC.5.82%1 702
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-0.79%1 516
THE VITEC GROUP PLC-0.35%885