    ALLGO   FR0013308582

LARGO

(ALLGO)
Boat packed with hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground in Florida

03/07/2022 | 05:45pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating what appeared to be one of the largest human smuggling attempts off U.S. shores in years, after a boat packed with 356 Haitian migrants ran aground in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Among the passengers, 158 jumped from the boat, swam toward the shore in Key Largo and were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson. The other 198 remained on the boat and were taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard, the spokesperson said.

Several migrants were hospitalized for minor injuries but released promptly, the spokesperson said.

No fatalities were reported, unlike an earlier incident in January, when a migrant boat capsized near the Bahamas in rough seas, leaving only one known survivor, one person dead and 38 people missing.

Just days after that, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitian migrants aboard an overloaded sailing vessel that was believed to be headed for Florida.

Boat crossings of Haitian migrants have grown more frequent as the Caribbean island nation faces worsening economic and political crises, as well as gang-related kidnappings.

The Coast Guard said it has rescued 1,152 Haitians since October, on top of 3,900 picked up at sea over the five previous years.

Photos tweeted on Sunday by Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of Border Patrol's Miami Sector show a boat tilting dangerously to one side in the water with passengers dangling off the edge and a group of migrants ashore wrapped in towels.

In August 2021, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden granted deportation relief and access to work permits to an estimated 155,000 Haitians already in the United States.

But the administration has rapidly expelled asylum-seeking Haitians under rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thousands were expelled after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in September and setting up camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Bill Berkrot)

By Ted Hesson and Kristina Cooke


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 17,6 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -3,26 M -3,26 M
Net cash 2021 11,8 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Chart LARGO
Duration : Period :
LARGO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Terrier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
