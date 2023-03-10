Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Largo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGO   CA5170971017

LARGO INC.

(LGO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:52:58 2023-03-10 pm EST
7.200 CAD   -10.45%
11:23aLargo Drops 7% As Swings to Q4 Net Loss YOY
MT
09:45aLargo : Annual information form for the year ended december 31, 2022
PU
06:28aLargo Swings to Q4 Net Loss YOY
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Largo : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

03/10/2023 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Largo Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LARGO INC.
11:23aLargo Drops 7% As Swings to Q4 Net Loss YOY
MT
09:45aLargo : Annual information form for the year ended december 31, 2022
PU
06:28aLargo Swings to Q4 Net Loss YOY
MT
03/09Largo Inc. Announces Resignation of Paulo Misk as a Director of the Company
CI
03/09Largo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Largo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Largo Announces Change in Leadership
AQ
02/16Largo Inc. Announces Resignation of Paulo Misk as President
CI
02/16Largo Inc. Announces CEO Changes
CI
01/25HC Wainwright Adjusts Largo Resources' Price Target to $17 From $19, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LARGO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 310 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2023 -10,7 M -7,80 M -7,80 M
Net cash 2023 9,21 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
P/E ratio 2023 -49,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 515 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LARGO INC.
Duration : Period :
Largo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,04 CAD
Average target price 12,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Tellechea Salido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Cleave Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Alberto Arias López Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David W. Brace Independent Director
Koko Yamamoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGO INC.13.76%374
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM2.84%7 785
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-9.68%1 914
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-4.29%1 320
DENISON MINES CORP.1.29%938
ENERGY FUELS INC.-4.77%914