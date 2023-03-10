|
Largo : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
|Sales 2023
|
310 M
225 M
225 M
|Net income 2023
|
-10,7 M
-7,80 M
-7,80 M
|Net cash 2023
|
9,21 M
6,69 M
6,69 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-49,9x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
|
515 M
374 M
374 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,63x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|478
|Free-Float
|99,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends LARGO INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|8,04 CAD
|Average target price
|12,75 CAD
|Spread / Average Target
|58,6%