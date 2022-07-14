Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Largo Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LGO   CA5170971017

LARGO INC.

(LGO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
8.750 CAD   +0.92%
Largo : Reports Stronger Second Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results with 3,291 Tonnes of V2O5 Equivalent Sold; Announces Automatic Repurchase Plan Pursuant to its Normal Course Issuer Bid

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Largo Reports Stronger Second Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results with 3,291 Tonnes of V2O5 Equivalent Sold; Announces Automatic Repurchase Plan Pursuant to its Normal Course Issuer Bid

7/14/2022

Q 2 2022 Highlights

V2O5 production of 3,084 tonnes (6.8 million lbs1) in Q2 2022 vs. 3,070 tonnes produced in Q2 2021 and 26%

above production Q1 2022

Record monthly V2O5 production of 1,168 tonnes in May 2022; April 2022 production was impacted by a

minor issue in the de-ammoniator area at the end of the month while June 2022 production was impacted by

kiln availability

Global V2O5 recovery rate3 of 81.8% in Q2 2022 vs. 79.9% in Q2 2021

V2O5 equivalent sales of 3,291 tonnes of in Q2 2022, a 9% increase over the 3,027 tonnes sold in Q2 2021 and

47% above sales in Q1 2022

During Q2 2022, the average benchmark price per lb of V2O5 in Europe was $11.08, a 3% increase from the

average of $10.72 seen in Q1 2022 and a 35% increase over the average of $8.19 seen in Q2 2021

Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant continues according to schedule and the

Company expects to begin commissioning in Q2 2023

The Company completed a 6-day shutdown during the

and perform other planned maintenance; The Company expects V2O5 production of 900 - 950 tonnes in July

2022 and does not expect any further shutdowns in 2022; 2022 V2O5 production guidance of 11,600 - 12,400

tonnes maintained

Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") continued electrolyte production and stack manufacturing in Q2 2022 while

obtaining International Standards Organization ("ISO") 9001 certi

The proposed qualifying transaction and Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") (see press release dated April

19, 2022) remains subject to standard TSX Venture Exchange regulatory approval; The Company will provide

an update on LPV's status once the TSXV approval process is complete

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today

announces quarterly production of 3,084 tonnes (6.8 million lbs1) and sales 3,291 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide

("V2O5") equivalent, respectively, from its MaracásMenchen Mine in Q2 2022.

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "We are pleased to report the Company achieved a new monthly

V2O5 production record of 1,168 tonnes in May. Looking ahead, our team continues its focus on further optimizing

operations to achieve consistent plant availability following kiln-related impacts experienced this quarter. In Q2

2022, sales increased 47% from Q1 2022 and the Company expects to bene

in Q2 2022. We are con

He continued: "We continue to remain optimistic about LCE's competitiveness in the Long Duration Energy Storage

Solutions ("LDESS") market as production of our core components (stacks and electrolyte puri

through the potential of our prospective battery customers to utilize LPV, which remains subject to all applicable

regulatory and exchange approvals. We look forward to capitalizing on the increased interest in LDESS and the LCE

o

MaracásMenchen Mine Operational and Sales Results

Total Ore Mined (tonnes)

Ore Grade Mined - E

2

Concentrate Produced (tonnes)

Grade of Concentrate (%)

Global Recovery (%)3

V2O5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)

V2O5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1 Total V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

Produced V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes) Purchased V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

378,273

303,652

340,734

1.18

1.27

1.15

124,317

92,324

98,372

3.28

3.21

3.23

81.8

77.5

79.9

3,084

2,442

3,070

6,799,048

5,383,682

6,768,183

3,291

2,232

3,027

2,783

2,153

2,820

79

207

508

Q2 2022 Operational and Sales Overview

Q2 2022 Production Highlighted by a New Monthly Production Record in May: V2O5 production from the

MaracásMenchen Mine was 958 tonnes in April, 1,168 tonnes in May and 958 tonnes in June for a total of

3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022. Production in May represents a new monthly V2O5 production record for

the Company, while V2O5 production in April production was impacted by a minor issue in the de-

ammoniator area at the end of the month and June 2022 production was impacted by kiln availability. The

Company performed a 6-day shutdown during the

refurbishment along with other planned maintenance. In Q2 2022, global recoveries3 averaged 81.8%,

representing a 2% increase over the 79.9% averaged in Q2 2021 and a 6% increase over the 77.5% achieved in

Q1

2022. The Company mined 378,273 tonnes of ore with an e

2O5 grade2 of 1.18% in Q2 2022

compared to 340,734 tonnes with an e

2O5 grade2 of 1.15% in Q2 2021.

Q2

2022 Sales Back In-Line with Expectations: In Q2 2022, V2O5 equivalent sales of 3,291 tonnes (which

includes 508 tonnes of purchase material sold) trended back in-line with expectations, representing a 9%

increase over the 3,027 tonnes sold in Q2 2021 and a 47% increase over the 2,232 tonnes sold in Q1 2022.

The Company continued to experience logistical challenges and elevated transport costs but delivered on all

its commercial commitments due to careful planning. As a result, the Company does not expect the logistics

situation to improve until the end of 2022, at the earliest, at which point it anticipates reducing its inventory in

transit through increased sales.

US$4.2 Million DOE Award Negotiation Completed: As previously announced on October 20, 2021, LCE was

selected to receive US$4.2 million in funding from the Department of Energy ("DOE") to scale up U.S.-based

manufacturing of

DOE award negotiation concluded in early July 2022 and the Company's total DOE budget is US$6.0 million for

which DOE will provide funding of US$4.2 million. The Company expects to complete the DOE project in three

years.

Supply Chain Delays Continue with Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") Contract: The Company continues to

experience supply chain challenges associated with its EGPE contract and has sourced alternative suppliers in

support of an expected completion date in Q1 2023.

Announcement of Automatic Repurchase Plan Pursuant to Largo's Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company announces that it has implemented an automatic securities purchase plan (the "Automatic

Repurchase Plan") with its designated broker in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares ("Common

Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The Automatic Repurchase Plan is

intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares by the Company's designated broker pursuant to the NCIB at

times when the Company ordinarily would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed

blackout periods. The Automatic Repurchase Plan is also intended to meet the requirements of a Rule 10b5-1

trading plan under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and transactions under the

Automatic Repurchase Plan, and under the NCIB generally, will be conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under

the U.S. Securities Act.

Purchases made pursuant to the Automatic Repurchase Plan, if any, will be made by the Company's designated

broker based upon the applicable rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC,

applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and the terms of the written agreement between the Company and its

designated broker. Purchases of Common Shares may be e

alternative Canadian and U.S. trading systems. The Automatic Repurchase Plan constitutes an "automatic plan" for

purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the agreement governing the plan has been pre-cleared

by the TSX.

The Automatic Repurchase Plan will be e

the NCIB.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 30, 2022 for additional information regarding the NCIB.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of

its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits

at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in

the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations

in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's

VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an e

duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest

quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its

operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean

energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol

"LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

###

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward looking information in this press release

includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production

and sales; the future price of commodities, the timing of V2O3 shipments; costs of future activities and operations,

including, without limitation, the e

by the production and sale TiO2 pigment and expanded vanadium production; the ability to sell ilmenite on a

pro

maintenance or repairs on production; timing and cost related to the build-out of the ilmenite plant and TiO2

pigment processing plant; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and related

price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products. Forward looking

information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build,

IP, the competitiveness of our product in an evolving market, our ability to market, sell and deliver our VCHARGE

batteries on speci

build and deploy our VCHARGE batteries,, the timing of completion of the product development and stack

manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, VCHARGE Product achieving the CE certi

QMS under ISO 9001, and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market. Forward-looking statements

can be identi

expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or

"believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may",

"could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release,

other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements

are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of

activity, performance or achievements of Largo or Largo Clean Energy to be materially di

expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the

annual information form of Largo and in its public documentswww.sedar.com and available on

www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of

management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify

important factors that could cause actual results to di

statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There

can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could di

materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in

accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of

Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Largo Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 63,5 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -56,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 567 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Paulo Misk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Cleave Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Alberto Arias López Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David W. Brace Independent Director
Koko Yamamoto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGO INC.-26.02%438
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-29.54%6 484
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-16.61%1 709
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-32.95%1 192
ENERGY FUELS INC.-29.30%830
DENISON MINES CORP.-27.01%801