Largo to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial
Results on August 10, 2022
7/20/2022
TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its
second quarter 2022
Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and
on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:
About Largo
Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of
its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at
the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the
process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in
addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE
vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an e
solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality
vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in
Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol
"LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
