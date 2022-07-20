NEWS RELEASE

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial

Results on August 10, 2022

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its

second quarter 2022

Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and

on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Webcast https://app.webinar.net/32zNKw3K958 Registration Link: Dial-in Number: Local: +1 (647) 484-0258 North American Toll Free: +1 (800)-289-0720 Conference ID: 8216195 Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112 Replay Passcode: 8216195 Website: To view press releases or any additional website at: www.largoinc.com/investors/overview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of

its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at

the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the

process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in

addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE

vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an e