Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Largo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGO   CA5170971017

LARGO INC.

(LGO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
8.960 CAD   -0.88%
05:14pLARGO : to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022
PU
07/19LARGO : Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - Form 6-K
PU
07/18LARGO INC. BRIEF : Publishes Its 2021 Sustainability Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Largo : to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

07/20/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial

Results on August 10, 2022

7/20/2022

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its

second quarter 2022

Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating and

on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date:

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast

https://app.webinar.net/32zNKw3K958

Registration Link:

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (647) 484-0258

North American Toll Free: +1 (800)-289-0720

Conference ID:

8216195

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 8216195

Website:

To view press releases or any additional

website at: www.largoinc.com/investors/overview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of

its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at

the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the

process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in

addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE

vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an e

solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality

vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in

Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol

"LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.

Investor Relations

Alex Guthrie

Senior Manager, External Relations

+1.416.861.9778

aguthrie@largoinc.com

Source: Largo Inc.

Disclaimer

Largo Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LARGO INC.
05:14pLARGO : to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022
PU
07/19LARGO : Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report - Form 6-K
PU
07/18LARGO INC. BRIEF : Publishes Its 2021 Sustainability Report
MT
07/18LARGO : Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
07/15LARGO : Press release dated July 14, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07/14Largo Down 3% as Details Q2 Vanadium Production, Sales
MT
07/14Largo Details Q2 Vanadium Production, Sales
MT
07/14LARGO : Reports Stronger Second Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results with 3,291 Tonne..
PU
07/14LARGO INC. BRIEF : Announcing Automatic Repurchase Plan Pursuant to its Normal Course Issu..
MT
07/14LARGO INC. BRIEF : Reporting "Stronger" Second Quarter 2022 Production and Sales Results w..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LARGO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 321 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 73,5 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -57,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 586 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LARGO INC.
Duration : Period :
Largo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,04 CAD
Average target price 15,46 CAD
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Misk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Cleave Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Alberto Arias López Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ian Edward Robertson Co-Chairman
David W. Brace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGO INC.-24.15%454
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-28.16%6 559
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-7.40%1 907
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-29.55%1 274
DENISON MINES CORP.-14.94%939
ENERGY FUELS INC.-21.33%929