Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar: Stonegate Research Note

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - On December 14th, 2022, Stonegate Capital Partners held its Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar. The panelists included Alberto Arias from Largo (NASDAQ: LGO), Eduardo Covarrubias from Los Andes Copper (TSXV: LA), Ali Haji from Ion Energy (TSXV: ION), Trent Mell from Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM), Steven Turner from Pivotal Metals (ASX: PVT), and Paul Atherly from Pensana PLC (LSE: PRE). Each of these speakers focused on a key material used in the electrification of vehicles and the grid. The speakers interact with their materials at different points in the supply chain and in a variety of geographic region. It is this cross section of materials, processes, and locations that make each panelist a thought leader in their respective areas.

Key Takeaways:

Growth in EV sales will drive demand

Current operations will not meet future supply needs

Location and quality are key





