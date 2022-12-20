Advanced search
    LGO   CA5170971017

LARGO INC.

(LGO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
7.160 CAD   +4.83%
05:30pMaterial Opportunities In Electrification Webinar : Stonegate Research Note
NE
12/02Largo : December Corporate Presentation
PU
11/22RBC Capital Markets Updates Estimates For Ivanhoe, Largo
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar: Stonegate Research Note

12/20/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - On December 14th, 2022, Stonegate Capital Partners held its Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar. The panelists included Alberto Arias from Largo (NASDAQ: LGO), Eduardo Covarrubias from Los Andes Copper (TSXV: LA), Ali Haji from Ion Energy (TSXV: ION), Trent Mell from Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM), Steven Turner from Pivotal Metals (ASX: PVT), and Paul Atherly from Pensana PLC (LSE: PRE). Each of these speakers focused on a key material used in the electrification of vehicles and the grid. The speakers interact with their materials at different points in the supply chain and in a variety of geographic region. It is this cross section of materials, processes, and locations that make each panelist a thought leader in their respective areas.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Growth in EV sales will drive demand
  • Current operations will not meet future supply needs
  • Location and quality are key

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/148885_figure1resized.jpg


Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148885


© Newsfilecorp 2022
