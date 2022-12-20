Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar: Stonegate Research Note

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - On December 14th, 2022, Stonegate Capital Partners held its Material Opportunities in Electrification Webinar. The panelists included Alberto Arias from Largo (NASDAQ: LGO), Eduardo Covarrubias from Los Andes Copper (TSXV: LA), Ali Haji from Ion Energy (TSXV: ION), Trent Mell from Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM), Steven Turner from Pivotal Metals (ASX: PVT), and Paul Atherly from Pensana PLC (LSE: PRE). Each of these speakers focused on a key material used in the electrification of vehicles and the grid. The speakers interact with their materials at different points in the supply chain and in a variety of geographic region. It is this cross section of materials, processes, and locations that make each panelist a thought leader in their respective areas.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Growth in EV sales will drive demand
- Current operations will not meet future supply needs
- Location and quality are key
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148885