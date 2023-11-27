Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 2.68 million compared to USD 1.11 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.37 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.37 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was USD 5.3 million. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31.