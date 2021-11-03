Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Profitability Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business

NEWS RELEASE
Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Pro Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business
11/3/2021
All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".
Technical Report Outlines a Signi
2O5 Production and Reserves Supported by New Cash
Flow Generation from TiO2 Pigment Co-Product Sales and a 20 Year Mine Life for the Maracás Menchen Mine
$2.0 Billion After-Tax NPV7% for Largo's Vanadium-Titanium Operations (including an increase of 12 years in
mine life over the Company's 2017
Value Generated By the Maracás Menchen Mine is Expected to Be Additive to the Potential Value Generated
by the Company's Energy Storage Business Initiatives in the Long Term
TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ:
LGO) is very pleased to announce positive results of an updated mining plan to provide enhanced access to
the vanadium needed for the Company to continue to execute on its energy storage transition strategy. An independent technical report (the "Technical Report") is being prepared in respect of the Company's
Maracás Menchen Mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral
Projects ("NI 43-101"). See Appendix A for additional details on the Technical Report.
Largo's Board of Directors has approved the vertical integration of the Company's foundational mining business
with its recently announced energy storage operations, with a view of becoming a global leader in the redox
comprehensive optimization study for the Maracás Menchen Mine, with the objectives of improving forecast
vanadium production e
Campbell Pit, and NAN and GAN deposits, in addition to the inclusion of titanium dioxide ("TiO2") has resulted
in a signi
Information Form, the Technical Report details a 305% tonnage increase in Proven and Probable reserves and a
128% tonnage increase in Measured and Indicated resources for the Maracás Menchen Mine supported by a
robust economic assessment, which indicates a material increase in the pro
the Company's mining operations.
The materially enhanced Company pro
production and incremental cash
The Company believes the enhanced pro
Report will unlock the
2O5
2 pigment as a co-product.
2O5 and TiO2 in a manner that will drive
increased market competitiveness and create additional shareholder value.
Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of Largo, stated: "The increase in V2O5 production, extension of planned mine life and
opportunity to deliver signi
the long duration energy storage sector with our vanadium redox
approval of our strategic transition to become an energy storage leader and approval of Phase 1 of our
operational scenario contained in the Technical Report, I look forward to working collaboratively with Paulo
Misk to pursue our clear and pro
for our shareholders."
Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "Our updated mine plan contemplates a phased expansion
approach to include the production of TiO2 pigment. When combined with the results from our existing
vanadium production, signi
forecast. Part of the TiO2 feedstock will be sourced from non-magnetic concentrate and from the TiO2 content
in the vanadium ore created from our ongoing operations making our TiO2 production more pro
compared to a business engaged in the full scope of TiO2 mining activities."
Implications of the Technical Report:
Enhanced Pro
In addition to the signi
through the enhanced pro
2 pigment, expanded V2O5 production is
expected to drive increased competitiveness of the Company's products in the energy storage market
V2O5 production expansion: Current nameplate production capacity of 13,200 tonnes per annum expected
to increase to an approximate average of 15,900 tonnes per annum in 2032
Updated Mine Life of 20 Years: Total operating mine life for the Maracás Menchen Mine of 20 years,
representing an increase of 12 years in mine life compared to the parameters set forth in the Company's
2017 technical report
Technical Report Indicates $2.8 billion Pre-Tax NPV7% / $2.0 billion After-Tax NPV7% for Largo's Mining
Operations: Using weighted average price of $8.80/lb vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5")(inclusive of high purity
V2O5 premium), $3,685.0/tonne TiO2 pigment and $210.0/tonne ilmenite. Anticipated cash
from the Company's TiO2 pigment product sales are expected to self-fund additional processing plant
expansions of the Company's TiO2 pigment chemical processing plant; in due course, the Company's
energy storage business may add signi
Mine operations
Technical Report and Quali
A Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for the Maracás Menchen Mine will be
(www.sedar.com) on or before December 20, 2021. The Technical Report will be focused on the development of
V2O5 and TiO2 production and mine life. The Technical Report does not speci
energy storage business. All comments related to the energy storage business are the opinion of the Company.
Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all quali
and exclusions that relate to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource declaration. The Technical Report is
intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The Mineral
Reserve and Mineral Resource statement for the Maracás Menchen Mine included in this press release
(including Appendix A) were prepared under the supervision of by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining
Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), FAIG, GE21 director. Mr. Rodriguez is a "quali
Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved disclosure of the scienti
data in this press release that relate to the mineral operations which will be the subject of the Technical Report
but has not reviewed disclosure relating to the Company's energy storage business.
About Largo
Largo is a Canadian-based company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of
high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-based
utility scale electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy
presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an
opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. The Company is con
and
VPURE+ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the
Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its VCHARGE± vanadium redox
in a competitive and practical long duration energy storage product. Consequently, the Company is undergoing
a strategic transformation through the creation of energy storage business operations to be vertically
integrated with its highly e
advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the
symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoresources.com.
Appendix A
Technical Report Overview
The Technical Report results outline a robust economic assessment of the Maracás Menchen Mine based on an
increase in Reserve and Resources following signi
titanium dioxide ("TiO2") production sourced from existing V2O5 deposits, the construction and subsequent
phased expansions of an ilmenite concentrate plant and TiO2 pigment processing plant and an expansion of
the Company's vanadium operations in Brazil. Largo retained GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") to
prepare the Technical Report which contains an updated Life of Mine Plan ("LOMP") for its Campbell Pit, new
LOMP's for the Novo Amparo Norte ("NAN") and Gulçari A Norte ("GAN") deposits and a Pre-Feasibility Study
for the Maracás Menchen Mine.
The key assumptions underlying the Technical Report are based on the exclusive sale of the mining operations'
vanadium products, in the open market at spot price, including premiums, for use in the steel additive,
chemical and aerospace sectors and do not consider any potential value from sales to the Company's energy
storage operations. Should the Company's business evolve such that it is believed that the integrated use of the
Company's vanadium products with the energy storage operations generates a higher economic bene
Company may prioritize sales of its vanadium products to the energy storage market, including its own energy
storage business. Any signi
be contained in a new NI 43-101 technical report.
Since 2018, the Company has worked diligently on creating a new operational vision for the Maracás Menchen
Mine with the objective of creating a mine plan and strategy that optimizes substantial return on investment,
while achieving pro
2 and expansion of the Company's
vanadium operations. Consistent with that objective, the Company has evaluated and is expected to implement
phased operational scenarios that will generate positive margins and drive meaningful cash
balance of the mine life.
Resource and Reserve Updates
(see Reserve and Resource tables below for details)
Campbell Pit:
As de
adjusted for mining depletion, totaled 14.90 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Reserves with a total
Measured and Indicated Resources of 15.71 million tonnes and Inferred Resources of 1.61 million tonnes.
The updated Campbell Pit Proven and Probable Reserves has increased 20% to 17.85 million tonnes.
The updated Campbell Pit Measured and Indicated Resources has increased 24% to 19.43 million tonnes,
with an increase of 217% in Inferred Resources to 5.10 million tonnes following the inclusion of TiO2.
NAN and GAN Deposits
In addition, the new mine plan will include Mineral Reserve contributions from the NAN and GAN deposits
based on recent drilling work and the inclusion of TiO2. The maiden NAN Proven and Probable Reserves
total 22.35 million tonnes.
As previously announced (see press release dated June 11, 2019) the Measured and Indicated resources at
NAN totaled 12.23 tonnes with an Inferred Resource of 11.33 million tonnes. The maiden NAN Measured
and Indicated resources now total 22.89 million tonnes, representing an 87% increase. The updated NAN
Inferred Resource decreased 48% to 5.90 million tonnes due to upgrading of previous Inferred
mineralization to a higher con
As stated in the Company's restated Annual Information Form, GAN had an Inferred Resource of 9.73
million tonnes.
The maiden GAN Proven and Probable Reserves total 20.16 million tonnes. The upgraded GAN Measured
and Indicated resources total 21.37 million tonnes.
The updated GAN Inferred Resource decreased 53% to 4.52 million tonnes due to upgrading previous
Inferred mineralization to a higher con
Proven and Probable Reserves for the Maracás Menchen Mine now total 60.36 million tonnes, representing a
305% increase over the 14.90 million tonnes previously reported in Company's restated 2020 Annual
Information Form.
Measured and Indicated resources at the Maracás Menchen Mine, including all deposits, has expanded from
27.94 million tonnes to 63.69 million tonnes, representing a 128% increase. Inferred Resource at the Maracás
Menchen Mine has decreased 31% from 22.67 million tonnes to 15.52 million tonnes as a consequence of
converting substantial material to a higher con
Phase 1: Ilmenite Concentration Plant + TiO2 Pigment Processing Plant Construction (2022-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
