Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Largo Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGO   CA5171036026

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

(LGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Profitability Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Pro Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business

11/3/2021

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

Technical Report Outlines a Signi

2O5 Production and Reserves Supported by New Cash

Flow Generation from TiO2 Pigment Co-Product Sales and a 20 Year Mine Life for the Maracás Menchen Mine

$2.0 Billion After-Tax NPV7% for Largo's Vanadium-Titanium Operations (including an increase of 12 years in

mine life over the Company's 2017

Value Generated By the Maracás Menchen Mine is Expected to Be Additive to the Potential Value Generated

by the Company's Energy Storage Business Initiatives in the Long Term

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ:

LGO) is very pleased to announce positive results of an updated mining plan to provide enhanced access to

the vanadium needed for the Company to continue to execute on its energy storage transition strategy. An independent technical report (the "Technical Report") is being prepared in respect of the Company's

Maracás Menchen Mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral

Projects ("NI 43-101"). See Appendix A for additional details on the Technical Report.

Largo's Board of Directors has approved the vertical integration of the Company's foundational mining business

with its recently announced energy storage operations, with a view of becoming a global leader in the redox

comprehensive optimization study for the Maracás Menchen Mine, with the objectives of improving forecast

vanadium production e

Campbell Pit, and NAN and GAN deposits, in addition to the inclusion of titanium dioxide ("TiO2") has resulted

in a signi

Information Form, the Technical Report details a 305% tonnage increase in Proven and Probable reserves and a

128% tonnage increase in Measured and Indicated resources for the Maracás Menchen Mine supported by a

robust economic assessment, which indicates a material increase in the pro

the Company's mining operations.

The materially enhanced Company pro

production and incremental cash

The Company believes the enhanced pro

Report will unlock the

2O5

2 pigment as a co-product.

2O5 and TiO2 in a manner that will drive

increased market competitiveness and create additional shareholder value.

Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of Largo, stated: "The increase in V2O5 production, extension of planned mine life and

opportunity to deliver signi

the long duration energy storage sector with our vanadium redox

approval of our strategic transition to become an energy storage leader and approval of Phase 1 of our

operational scenario contained in the Technical Report, I look forward to working collaboratively with Paulo

Misk to pursue our clear and pro

for our shareholders."

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "Our updated mine plan contemplates a phased expansion

approach to include the production of TiO2 pigment. When combined with the results from our existing

vanadium production, signi

forecast. Part of the TiO2 feedstock will be sourced from non-magnetic concentrate and from the TiO2 content

in the vanadium ore created from our ongoing operations making our TiO2 production more pro

compared to a business engaged in the full scope of TiO2 mining activities."

Implications of the Technical Report:

Enhanced Pro

In addition to the signi

through the enhanced pro

2 pigment, expanded V2O5 production is

expected to drive increased competitiveness of the Company's products in the energy storage market

V2O5 production expansion: Current nameplate production capacity of 13,200 tonnes per annum expected

to increase to an approximate average of 15,900 tonnes per annum in 2032

Updated Mine Life of 20 Years: Total operating mine life for the Maracás Menchen Mine of 20 years,

representing an increase of 12 years in mine life compared to the parameters set forth in the Company's

2017 technical report

Technical Report Indicates $2.8 billion Pre-Tax NPV7% / $2.0 billion After-Tax NPV7% for Largo's Mining

Operations: Using weighted average price of $8.80/lb vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5")(inclusive of high purity

V2O5 premium), $3,685.0/tonne TiO2 pigment and $210.0/tonne ilmenite. Anticipated cash

from the Company's TiO2 pigment product sales are expected to self-fund additional processing plant

expansions of the Company's TiO2 pigment chemical processing plant; in due course, the Company's

energy storage business may add signi

Mine operations

Technical Report and Quali

A Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for the Maracás Menchen Mine will be

(www.sedar.com) on or before December 20, 2021. The Technical Report will be focused on the development of

V2O5 and TiO2 production and mine life. The Technical Report does not speci

energy storage business. All comments related to the energy storage business are the opinion of the Company.

Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all quali

and exclusions that relate to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource declaration. The Technical Report is

intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The Mineral

Reserve and Mineral Resource statement for the Maracás Menchen Mine included in this press release

(including Appendix A) were prepared under the supervision of by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining

Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), FAIG, GE21 director. Mr. Rodriguez is a "quali

Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved disclosure of the scienti

data in this press release that relate to the mineral operations which will be the subject of the Technical Report

but has not reviewed disclosure relating to the Company's energy storage business.

About Largo

Largo is a Canadian-based company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of

high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-based

utility scale electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy

presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an

TM

opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. The Company is con

and

TM

VPURE+ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the

Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its VCHARGE± vanadium redox

in a competitive and practical long duration energy storage product. Consequently, the Company is undergoing

a strategic transformation through the creation of energy storage business operations to be vertically

integrated with its highly e

advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the

symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoresources.com.

Appendix A

Technical Report Overview

The Technical Report results outline a robust economic assessment of the Maracás Menchen Mine based on an

increase in Reserve and Resources following signi

titanium dioxide ("TiO2") production sourced from existing V2O5 deposits, the construction and subsequent

phased expansions of an ilmenite concentrate plant and TiO2 pigment processing plant and an expansion of

the Company's vanadium operations in Brazil. Largo retained GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") to

prepare the Technical Report which contains an updated Life of Mine Plan ("LOMP") for its Campbell Pit, new

LOMP's for the Novo Amparo Norte ("NAN") and Gulçari A Norte ("GAN") deposits and a Pre-Feasibility Study

for the Maracás Menchen Mine.

The key assumptions underlying the Technical Report are based on the exclusive sale of the mining operations'

vanadium products, in the open market at spot price, including premiums, for use in the steel additive,

chemical and aerospace sectors and do not consider any potential value from sales to the Company's energy

storage operations. Should the Company's business evolve such that it is believed that the integrated use of the

Company's vanadium products with the energy storage operations generates a higher economic bene

Company may prioritize sales of its vanadium products to the energy storage market, including its own energy

storage business. Any signi

be contained in a new NI 43-101 technical report.

Since 2018, the Company has worked diligently on creating a new operational vision for the Maracás Menchen

Mine with the objective of creating a mine plan and strategy that optimizes substantial return on investment,

while achieving pro

2 and expansion of the Company's

vanadium operations. Consistent with that objective, the Company has evaluated and is expected to implement

phased operational scenarios that will generate positive margins and drive meaningful cash

balance of the mine life.

Resource and Reserve Updates

(see Reserve and Resource tables below for details)

Campbell Pit:

As de

adjusted for mining depletion, totaled 14.90 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Reserves with a total

Measured and Indicated Resources of 15.71 million tonnes and Inferred Resources of 1.61 million tonnes.

The updated Campbell Pit Proven and Probable Reserves has increased 20% to 17.85 million tonnes.

The updated Campbell Pit Measured and Indicated Resources has increased 24% to 19.43 million tonnes,

with an increase of 217% in Inferred Resources to 5.10 million tonnes following the inclusion of TiO2.

NAN and GAN Deposits

In addition, the new mine plan will include Mineral Reserve contributions from the NAN and GAN deposits

based on recent drilling work and the inclusion of TiO2. The maiden NAN Proven and Probable Reserves

total 22.35 million tonnes.

As previously announced (see press release dated June 11, 2019) the Measured and Indicated resources at

NAN totaled 12.23 tonnes with an Inferred Resource of 11.33 million tonnes. The maiden NAN Measured

and Indicated resources now total 22.89 million tonnes, representing an 87% increase. The updated NAN

Inferred Resource decreased 48% to 5.90 million tonnes due to upgrading of previous Inferred

mineralization to a higher con

As stated in the Company's restated Annual Information Form, GAN had an Inferred Resource of 9.73

million tonnes.

The maiden GAN Proven and Probable Reserves total 20.16 million tonnes. The upgraded GAN Measured

and Indicated resources total 21.37 million tonnes.

The updated GAN Inferred Resource decreased 53% to 4.52 million tonnes due to upgrading previous

Inferred mineralization to a higher con

Proven and Probable Reserves for the Maracás Menchen Mine now total 60.36 million tonnes, representing a

305% increase over the 14.90 million tonnes previously reported in Company's restated 2020 Annual

Information Form.

Measured and Indicated resources at the Maracás Menchen Mine, including all deposits, has expanded from

27.94 million tonnes to 63.69 million tonnes, representing a 128% increase. Inferred Resource at the Maracás

Menchen Mine has decreased 31% from 22.67 million tonnes to 15.52 million tonnes as a consequence of

converting substantial material to a higher con

Phase 1: Ilmenite Concentration Plant + TiO2 Pigment Processing Plant Construction (2022-

2023)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Largo Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
06:14aEnhanced Access to Vanadium and Profitability Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Streng..
PU
10/29Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on - Form 6-K
PU
10/28Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021
PU
10/20LARGO RESOURCES : On July 30, 2021, LCE received a notice to proceed ("NTP") on its previo..
PU
10/20LARGO RESOURCES : Dual-Listed Largo Resources Lowers 2021 Guidance for Vanadium Pentoxide ..
MT
10/20LARGO BRIEF : Provided Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Tonnes ..
MT
10/20LARGO RESOURCES : Provides Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Ton..
PU
10/20Largo Resources Ltd. Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
10/20Largo Resources Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
10/20Largo Resources Ltd. Revises Production and Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 252 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 96,8 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net cash 2021 115 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 979 M 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Largo Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,12 CAD
Average target price 21,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Misk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Cleave Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Alberto Arias López Co-Chairman
Ian Edward Robertson Co-Chairman
David W. Brace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.11.74%788
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM151.75%10 910
CAMECO CORPORATION82.29%9 968
DENISON MINES CORP.161.90%1 431
ENERGY FUELS INC.95.93%1 326
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.184.09%919