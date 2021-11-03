Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Profitability Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business

NEWS RELEASE

Enhanced Access to Vanadium and Pro Indicated by Pre-Feasibility Study Strengthens Foundation for Strategic Commitment to Energy Storage Business

11/3/2021

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

Technical Report Outlines a Signi 2O5 Production and Reserves Supported by New Cash

Flow Generation from TiO2 Pigment Co-Product Sales and a 20 Year Mine Life for the Maracás Menchen Mine

$2.0 Billion After-Tax NPV7% for Largo's Vanadium-Titanium Operations (including an increase of 12 years in

mine life over the Company's 2017

Value Generated By the Maracás Menchen Mine is Expected to Be Additive to the Potential Value Generated

by the Company's Energy Storage Business Initiatives in the Long Term

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ:

LGO) is very pleased to announce positive results of an updated mining plan to provide enhanced access to

the vanadium needed for the Company to continue to execute on its energy storage transition strategy. An independent technical report (the "Technical Report") is being prepared in respect of the Company's

Maracás Menchen Mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral

Projects ("NI 43-101"). See Appendix A for additional details on the Technical Report.

Largo's Board of Directors has approved the vertical integration of the Company's foundational mining business

with its recently announced energy storage operations, with a view of becoming a global leader in the redox

comprehensive optimization study for the Maracás Menchen Mine, with the objectives of improving forecast

vanadium production e