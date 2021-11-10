NEWS RELEASE
Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million; Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions
11/10/2021
Net income of $9.2 million, a 261% increase over Q3 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.14
Revenues of $53.9 million, 96% higher than Q3 2020; Revenues per lb sold of $9.10, a 69% increase over Q3 2020
Cash balance of $87.6 million exiting Q3 2021
Battery Development Funding: Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") selected to receive $4.2 million in funding from
the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") to scale up U.S.-based manufacturing of
duration storage systems
First Battery Sales Contract: On July 20, 2021, LCE entered into its
battery ("VRFB") sales contract with Enel Green Power España ("Enel"); LCE will deliver a 5 hour, 6.1 MWh
VCHARGE system for a project in Spain and received a Notice to Proceed on July 30, 2021
2020 Sustainability Report Released: Signi
priorities in furthering the Company and vanadium's role in the global green economy
Total V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes, a 16% increase over Q3 2020
Production of 3,260 tonnes (7.2 million lbs) of V2O5, a 5% increase over Q3 2020
Cash operating costs excluding royalties of $3.53 per lb of V2O5 vs. $3.14 per lb in Q3 2020
Solid Vanadium Demand: Average Fastmarkets European V2O5 price of approximately $9.40 per lb in Q3 2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020
2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020
Corporate Name Change and Rebrand: In line with the Company's Board approved strategy to vertically
integrate is foundational mining business and growing energy storage division, Largo announced that it
Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million;
Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions (Photo: Business Wire)
has changed its name from Largo Resources Ltd. to Largo Inc.
Pre-Feasibility Study Results Released: On November 3 , 2021, the Company announced its technical
report results outlining a signi
2O5 production and reserves supported by new cash
2") pigment co-product sales. The result is a 20-year mine life
and a $2.0 Billion after-tax NPV7% for the Maracás Menchen Mine
2021 Production and Sales Guidance: Production guidance of 11,400 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent; Sales guidance of 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5
Sales guidance of 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5
UPDATED: The Company will host a webcast and conference call for its Q3 2021 results on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET
November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET
TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today
announces its third quarter 2021
$9.2 million. The Company recently announced results of a pre-feasibility study which forecasts materially
increased pro
development of its vanadium-based energy storage business.
Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of
Largo, commented: "We believe
that our two distinct, but
related value propositions are clear - our shareholders own both an experienced new-economy vanadium
production business demonstrating clear value upside, together with an emerging energy transition business,
which provides the opportunity for incremental earnings from the manufacture and sale of vanadium-based
energy storage systems. Our recently announced pre-feasibility study results support both businesses through
materially enhanced forecast pro
2 production business and improved
market share for our energy storage products. We believe the updated Largo brand embodies our commitment
to deliver shareholder value accretion through the vertical integration of our two business propositions."
Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "The expansion of V2O5 production and incremental cash
generated by the production and sale of TiO2 pigment provide clear upside to our shareholders. We were very
pleased to report a 305% increase in Proven and Probable reserve tonnage and a 128% increase in Measured
and Indicated resource tonnage for the Maracás Menchen Mine. We believe TiO2 production from the
Company's existing non-magnetic concentrate will enable Largo to enhance its operational competitiveness
and together with its energy storage business transition, should lead to increased shareholder value for the
Company. Strong vanadium prices in the third quarter resulted in the Company's revenue and revenues per
pound sold increasing 96% and 69%, respectively, over the same quarter in 2020. Despite lower sales results
during Q3 2021 mainly due to global logistical delays, our operational results improved signi
prior quarter driven by improved recoveries and increased throughput."
Financial Results
Revenues
Income tax expense
Net income (loss)
Cash provided before non-cash working capital items
Net cash provided by (used in)
|
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
4
|
5
|
1
|
Produced V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
|
1
|
Q3 2021 Financial Highlights
During Q3 2021, the Company recognized revenues of $53.9 million from sales of 2,685 tonnes of V2O5
equivalent (Q3 2020 - 2,320 tonnes). This represents a 96% increase in revenues over Q3 2020 ($27.5
million) due to higher vanadium prices during the quarter.
Revenues per pound sold were $9.10 in Q3 2021 compared to $5.37 per pound sold in Q3 2020,
representing an increase of 69%.
Operating costs of $32.1 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020 - $21.0 million) include direct mine and production
costs of $18.6 million (Q3 2020 - $11.3 million). The increase in direct mine and production costs is
primarily attributable to the increase in sales as well as the impact of cost increases for critical
consumables.
Cash operating costs excluding royalties were $3.53 per lb in Q3 2021, compared with $3.14 for Q3 2020.
The increase seen in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 is largely due to the impact of cost increases for
5
critical consumables and a slight decrease in global recoveries , with 83.7% achieved in Q3 2021,
compared with 84.2% achieved in Q3 2020.
The Company recorded net income of $9.2 million in Q3 2021, representing an 261% increase over net
income of $2.5 million in Q3 2020.
Professional, consulting and management fees were $4.9 million in Q3 2021, compared with $2.1 million
in Q3 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to costs incurred during the quarter in connection with
LCE that was not operational in Q3 2020. In addition, the Company incurred increased legal and
regulatory costs in Q3 2021 in relation to the Nasdaq listing process and U.S. regulatory requirements.
Cash provided before working capital items of $20.3 million for Q3 2021 increased 321% compared to $4.8
million in Q3 2020. The increase resulted largely from higher revenue during the quarter resulting from
higher realized vanadium prices.
Cash of $87.6 million and working capital of $121.7 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $79.1
million and $92.9 million, respectively, as of December 30, 2020.
Additional Corporate Highlights
Developing Largo's Vertically Integrated Energy Storage Business: On July 22, 2021, the Company
announced the appointment of Mr. Ian Robertson as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of Largo and as
Interim President of LCE. Since then, LCE has passed all tests required for Underwriters Laboratory
certi
Massachusetts manufacturing facility, was selected for $4.2 million in DOE funding for further
development of manufacturing capabilities and continued to develop its sales pipeline with active
customer discussions representing storage requirements of over 6,000 MWh.
Solid Q3 2021 Production Results; Strong Finish to the Year Expected: Production from the Maracás
Menchen Mine was 3,260 tonnes of V2O5 in Q3 2021, representing a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and the
second-best quarter of production since commencement of operations. The Company achieved an
3
excellent global recovery of 83.7% in Q3 2021, being 1% lower than Q3 2020 but 5% higher than the 79.9%
achieved in Q2 2021. Lower V2O5 production in October 2021 of 874 tonnes was due to an unplanned mill
shutdown and power outages caused by heavy rains which fell over the region during the month.
Vanadium Sales Impacted by Global Logistical Delays: Increased delays and global logistical challenges
have impacted all aspects of the Company's supply chain resulting in lower V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,685
tonnes in Q3 2021. Diligent planning and a comprehensive sales strategy have allowed the Company to
deliver on all its commercial commitments up to this point. The Company expects to exit the year with a
solid quarter of production and sales results in Q4 2021.
Updated Q3 2021 Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss
its third quarter 2021 results and progress.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
|
|
A playback recording will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60-days following the
conference call.
The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Largo's unaudited condensed
interim consolidated
and its management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30,
2021 which are available on our website at www.largoresources.com or on the Company's respective pro
www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.
Technical Information
The technical and scienti
prepared under the supervision of, Porfrio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), FAIG, GE21
director, who is an independent Quali
for Mineral Projects. The scienti
disclosed by the Company on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the press release entitled "Enhanced Access to
Vanadium and Pro
Commitment to Energy Storage Business".
