  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Largo Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    LGO   CA5171036026

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

(LGO)
  Report
Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million; Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
NEWS RELEASE

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million; Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions

11/10/2021

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$". Q3 2021 and Other Signi

Net income of $9.2 million, a 261% increase over Q3 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.14

1

Revenues of $53.9 million, 96% higher than Q3 2020; Revenues per lb sold of $9.10, a 69% increase over

Q3 2020

Cash balance of $87.6 million exiting Q3 2021

Battery Development Funding: Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") selected to receive $4.2 million in funding from

the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") to scale up U.S.-based manufacturing of

duration storage systems

First Battery Sales Contract: On July 20, 2021, LCE entered into its

battery ("VRFB") sales contract with Enel Green Power España ("Enel"); LCE will deliver a 5 hour, 6.1 MWh

VCHARGE system for a project in Spain and received a Notice to Proceed on July 30, 2021

2020 Sustainability Report Released: Signi

priorities in furthering the Company and vanadium's role in the global green economy

Total V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes, a 16% increase over Q3 2020

2

Production of 3,260 tonnes (7.2 million lbs ) of V2O5, a 5% increase over Q3 2020

1

Cash operating costs excluding royalties of $3.53 per lb of V2O5 vs. $3.14 per lb in Q3 2020

Solid Vanadium Demand: Average Fastmarkets European V2O5 price of approximately $9.40 per lb in Q3

2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020

Corporate Name Change and Rebrand: In line with the Company's Board approved strategy to vertically

integrate is foundational mining business and growing energy storage division, Largo announced that it

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million;
Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions (Photo: Business Wire)

has changed its name from Largo Resources Ltd. to Largo Inc.

rd

Pre-Feasibility Study Results Released: On November 3 , 2021, the Company announced its technical

report results outlining a signi

2O5 production and reserves supported by new cash

2") pigment co-product sales. The result is a 20-year mine life

and a $2.0 Billion after-tax NPV7% for the Maracás Menchen Mine

2021 Production and Sales Guidance: Production guidance of 11,400 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent;

Sales guidance of 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5

UPDATED: The Company will host a webcast and conference call for its Q3 2021 results on Thursday,

November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today

announces its third quarter 2021

$9.2 million. The Company recently announced results of a pre-feasibility study which forecasts materially

increased pro

development of its vanadium-based energy storage business.

Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of

Largo, commented: "We believe

that our two distinct, but

related value propositions are clear - our shareholders own both an experienced new-economy vanadium

production business demonstrating clear value upside, together with an emerging energy transition business,

which provides the opportunity for incremental earnings from the manufacture and sale of vanadium-based

energy storage systems. Our recently announced pre-feasibility study results support both businesses through

materially enhanced forecast pro

2 production business and improved

market share for our energy storage products. We believe the updated Largo brand embodies our commitment

to deliver shareholder value accretion through the vertical integration of our two business propositions."

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "The expansion of V2O5 production and incremental cash

generated by the production and sale of TiO2 pigment provide clear upside to our shareholders. We were very

7

7

pleased to report a 305% increase in Proven and Probable reserve tonnage and a 128% increase in Measured

and Indicated resource tonnage for the Maracás Menchen Mine. We believe TiO2 production from the

Company's existing non-magnetic concentrate will enable Largo to enhance its operational competitiveness

and together with its energy storage business transition, should lead to increased shareholder value for the

Company. Strong vanadium prices in the third quarter resulted in the Company's revenue and revenues per

1

pound sold increasing 96% and 69%, respectively, over the same quarter in 2020. Despite lower sales results

during Q3 2021 mainly due to global logistical delays, our operational results improved signi

prior quarter driven by improved recoveries and increased throughput."

Financial Results

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September September September

September

30,

30,

30,

30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Revenues

$

27,474

77,733

$

53,861

$

147,954

Operating costs

(32,126)

(20,977)

(95,264)

(56,786)

Direct mine and production costs

(18,613)

(11,354)

(53,756)

(31,028)

Net income before tax

13,469

3,352

32,096

1,700

Income tax expense

(2,569)

(421)

(5,028)

(421)

Deferred income tax expense

(1,707)

(382)

(5,286)

(1,399)

Net income (loss)

9,193

2,549

21,782

(120)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

$

0.05

$

$

0.00

0.14

0.34

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.14

$

0.04

$

0.34

$

0.00

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items

$

20,314

$

4,820

$

49,260

$

4,526

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,512

382

36,350

(64,249)

Net cash provided by (used in)

78

126

(6,900)

27,643

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,145)

(4,435)

(20,414)

(13,036)

Net change in cash

6,898

(3,320)

8,422

(52,604)

As at

September

December

30,

31, 2020

Cash

2021

$

79,145

$

87,567

3

Working capital

121,710

92,950

Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Total Ore Mined (tonnes)

366,484

287,969

4

Ore Grade Mined - E

1.10

1.28

Concentrate Produced (tonnes)

113,879

104,921

Grade of Concentrate (%)

3.32

3.32

5

Global Recovery (%)

83.7

84.2

V2O5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)

3,260

3,092

1

V2O5 produced (equivalent pounds)

7,187,061

6,816,685

Total V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,685

Produced V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,549

2,320

Purchased V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

136

1

Cash operating costs excluding royalties ($/lb)

3.53

3.14

1

Revenues per pound ($/lb)

9.10

5.37

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

During Q3 2021, the Company recognized revenues of $53.9 million from sales of 2,685 tonnes of V2O5

equivalent (Q3 2020 - 2,320 tonnes). This represents a 96% increase in revenues over Q3 2020 ($27.5

million) due to higher vanadium prices during the quarter.

1

Revenues per pound sold were $9.10 in Q3 2021 compared to $5.37 per pound sold in Q3 2020,

representing an increase of 69%.

Operating costs of $32.1 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020 - $21.0 million) include direct mine and production

costs of $18.6 million (Q3 2020 - $11.3 million). The increase in direct mine and production costs is

primarily attributable to the increase in sales as well as the impact of cost increases for critical

consumables.

1

Cash operating costs excluding royalties were $3.53 per lb in Q3 2021, compared with $3.14 for Q3 2020.

The increase seen in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 is largely due to the impact of cost increases for

5

critical consumables and a slight decrease in global recoveries , with 83.7% achieved in Q3 2021,

compared with 84.2% achieved in Q3 2020.

The Company recorded net income of $9.2 million in Q3 2021, representing an 261% increase over net

income of $2.5 million in Q3 2020.

Professional, consulting and management fees were $4.9 million in Q3 2021, compared with $2.1 million

in Q3 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to costs incurred during the quarter in connection with

LCE that was not operational in Q3 2020. In addition, the Company incurred increased legal and

regulatory costs in Q3 2021 in relation to the Nasdaq listing process and U.S. regulatory requirements.

Cash provided before working capital items of $20.3 million for Q3 2021 increased 321% compared to $4.8

million in Q3 2020. The increase resulted largely from higher revenue during the quarter resulting from

higher realized vanadium prices.

Cash of $87.6 million and working capital of $121.7 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $79.1

million and $92.9 million, respectively, as of December 30, 2020.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Developing Largo's Vertically Integrated Energy Storage Business: On July 22, 2021, the Company

announced the appointment of Mr. Ian Robertson as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of Largo and as

Interim President of LCE. Since then, LCE has passed all tests required for Underwriters Laboratory

certi

Massachusetts manufacturing facility, was selected for $4.2 million in DOE funding for further

development of manufacturing capabilities and continued to develop its sales pipeline with active

customer discussions representing storage requirements of over 6,000 MWh.

Solid Q3 2021 Production Results; Strong Finish to the Year Expected: Production from the Maracás

Menchen Mine was 3,260 tonnes of V2O5 in Q3 2021, representing a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and the

second-best quarter of production since commencement of operations. The Company achieved an

3

excellent global recovery of 83.7% in Q3 2021, being 1% lower than Q3 2020 but 5% higher than the 79.9%

achieved in Q2 2021. Lower V2O5 production in October 2021 of 874 tonnes was due to an unplanned mill

shutdown and power outages caused by heavy rains which fell over the region during the month.

Vanadium Sales Impacted by Global Logistical Delays: Increased delays and global logistical challenges

have impacted all aspects of the Company's supply chain resulting in lower V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,685

tonnes in Q3 2021. Diligent planning and a comprehensive sales strategy have allowed the Company to

deliver on all its commercial commitments up to this point. The Company expects to exit the year with a

solid quarter of production and sales results in Q4 2021.

Updated Q3 2021 Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss

its third quarter 2021 results and progress.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Registration Link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1510027&tp_key=8437e02a6

Dial-in Number:

Local / International: +1 (647) 792-1241

North American Toll Free: +1 (866) 269-4261

Conference ID:

6358846

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 6358846

A playback recording will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60-days following the

conference call.

The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Largo's unaudited condensed

interim consolidated

and its management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30,

2021 which are available on our website at www.largoresources.com or on the Company's respective pro

www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Technical Information

The technical and scienti

prepared under the supervision of, Porfrio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer, BSc (Mine Eng), FAIG, GE21

director, who is an independent Quali

for Mineral Projects. The scienti

disclosed by the Company on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the press release entitled "Enhanced Access to

Vanadium and Pro

Commitment to Energy Storage Business".

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Largo Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
