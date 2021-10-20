Largo Resources : Provides Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Tonnes in Q3 2021
NEWS RELEASE
Largo Resources Provides Operational Update;
Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Tonnes in
Q3 2021
10/20/2021
All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".
1
V
2O 5 production of 3,260 tonnes (7.2 million pounds ) in Q3 2021, a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and 6% above
Q2 2021
Total V
2O 5 equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes in Q3 2021, a 16% increase over Q3 2020 and 11% below Q2 2021
due to logistical challenges
Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") selected to receive $4.2 million in funding from the Department of Energy ("DOE")
to scale up U.S.-based manufacturing of
subject to the completion of the award negotiation with the DOE
On July 30, 2021, LCE received a notice to proceed ("NTP") on its previously announced sales contract with
Enel Green Power España ("Enel") for the delivery of a 5 hour 6.1 MWh VCHARGE± system located in Spain
Revised 2021 production and sales guidance: Production guidance lowered to 11,400 to 11,800 tonnes of
V
2O 5 equivalent from 12,000 to 12,500 tonnes; Sales guidance lowered to 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V 2O 5
equivalent from 12,250 to 12,750 tonnes
Demand in all of the Company's key vanadium markets remained strong in Q3 2021: Average Fastmarkets
European V
2O 5 price of approximately $9.40 per lb in Q3 2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020
TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("
Largo" or the " Company") ( TSX:LGO)
1
(
NASDAQ:LGO) announces quarterly production of 3,260 tonnes (7.1 million lbs ) of vanadium pentoxide
("
V 2 O 5") and sales of 2,685 tonnes of V 2O 5 equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Q3 2021.
Largo Resources Provides Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260
Paulo Misk, President and Chief
Tonnes in Q3 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)
Executive O
stated: "The Company remains
well positioned to continue making headway on the suite of value-add projects in our pipeline. This quarter we
received a NTP on our
of LCE's product development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts with an expected annual
capacity of 1.4 GWh. We look forward to a strong
world's transition to a low-carbon future through innovative energy storage solutions powered by our
responsibly produced vanadium." He continued: "On the operational front, our performance improved in Q3
2021 as highlighted by a 5% increase in production over Q3 2020 and a 6% increase over Q2 2021. The strong
production performance during the quarter was largely driven by increased throughput and improved
recoveries following the completion of the Company's expansion project in Q2 2021. Despite improved
production results and steady vanadium demand in all regions, the Company experienced logistical challenges
which resulted in lower sales for the quarter."
A summary of the Company's Q3 2021 production and sales results is presented below:
Maracás Menchen Mine Production and Sales
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q3 2020
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
366,484
340,734
263,966
287,969
2
Ore Grade Mined - E
1.10
1.15
1.22
1.28
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
113,879
98,372
100,467
104,921
Grade of Concentrate (%)
3.32
3.23
3.21
3.32
3
Global Recovery (%)
83.7
79.9
77.4
84.2
V
2O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
3,260
3,070
1,986
3,092
1
V
2O 5 produced (equivalent pounds)
7,187,061
6,768,183
4,378,375
6,816,685
Total V
2O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,685
3,027
2,783
Produced V
2O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,549
2,819
2,654
2,320
Purchased V
2O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
208
129
136
Corporate Highlights
DOE Selects LCE for Energy Storage Development Funding: On September 23, 2021, the United States DOE
announced funding for research and development projects to scale up American manufacturing of
battery and long duration storage systems. LCE is expected to receive $4.2 million of this funding to
develop and demonstrate highly e
batteries. The receipt of funds is subject to the completion of the award negotiation of with the DOE and
the negotiation is scheduled to be completed within 60 days of the date of announcement. The DOE's
funding will help provide the materials needed to expand the grid with new, clean energy sources, deliver
a
net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Manufacturing Strategy and VCHARGE± Certi
The buildout of LCE's product
development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts is proceeding on schedule with
substantial completion expected in Q1 2022. The Underwriters Laboratories ("UL") certi
VCHARGE± system is on schedule for completion in Q4 2021 and LCE expects to proceed and obtain
Conformité Européenne ("CE") certi
certi
Strong Vanadium Production from Maracás: Production from the Maracás Menchen Mine was 3,260 tonnes
of V
2O 5 in Q3 2021, representing a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and the second-best quarter of production
since commencement of operations. V
2O 5 production was 1,068 tonnes in July, with 1,101 tonnes being
produced in August and 1,091 tonnes in September. Increased quarter-over-quarter production was
3
largely due to higher throughput and increased global recoveries following the completion of the
3
Company's expansion project in Q2 2021. The Company achieved an excellent global recovery of 83.7% in
Q3 2021, being 1% lower than Q3 2020 but 5% higher than the 79.9% achieved in Q2 2021. The Company
also produced 113,879 tonnes of concentrate ore with an average V
2O 5 grade of 3.32% in Q3 2021
compared to 104,921 tonnes in Q3 2020 with an average V
2O 5 grade of 3.32%.
Lower Vanadium Sales Driven by Logistical Delays: The Company continues to actively manage its
operations to provide premium products and service to its customers. Increased delays and global
logistical challenges have impacted all aspects of the Company's supply chain resulting in lower V
2O 5
equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes in Q3 2021. Diligent planning and a comprehensive sales strategy have
allowed the Company to deliver on all its commercial commitments up to this point. The Company does
not expect the global logistics situation to improve until mid-2022 following increased port equipment
availability, at which point the Company expects to reduce its in-transit inventory.
Vanadium Market Demand Remains Steady: Demand in all of the Company's key markets remained strong
in Q3 2021 highlighted by a quarterly increase of 76% in the European FMB V
2O 5 price. However, lower
activity in the steel related spot market and a general worsening of sentiment in the steel industrial
complex following the signi
global vanadium prices. Aerospace industry demand continues to recover slowly but remains signi
below pre-COVID demand levels. The Company expects a gradual recovery in vanadium demand from this
market over the next two to four years. Largo maintains a strong focus on developing new markets for its
high purity vanadium products supported by the addition of vanadium trioxide ("V
2O 3") to its product
range. The Company continues with the commissioning of its V
2O 3 plant and expects to conclude this
work in Q4 2021.
Revised 2021 Production and Sales Guidance
The Company's full-year V
2O 5 equivalent production and sales guidance has been lowered to the range of
11,400 and 11,800 tonnes and 11,200 and 11,800 tonnes, respectively. These adjustments have been made to
re
expected for the remainder of the year. The Company expects to exit the year with a solid quarter of
production and sales results in Q4 2021.
Annual V
2O 5 equivalent production
2021 Guidance
Revised 2021 Guidance
tonnes
12,000 - 12,500
11,400 - 11,800
Annual V
2O 5 equivalent sales
tonnes
12,250 - 12,750
11,200 - 11,800
About Largo Resources
Largo is a Canadian domiciled company that has historically been solely committed to the production and
supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-
based electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy
presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an
opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. Consequently, the Company is in the process of vertically
integrating its highly e
technology to create a unique competitive advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage
market. The Company is con
of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its
VCHARGE± vanadium redox
storage product.
For more information on Largo please visit
.
www.largoresources.com
Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which
may be considered "
looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to,
statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; costs of future
activities and operations; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and
related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future V2O5 equivalent sales; the timing of
the conclusion of the commissioning of the V2O3 plant; the increasing demand for vanadium in the aerospace
industry in coming years, the ability to successfully conclude award negotiations with the DOE; the timing of
completion of the product development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts and the completion
of the UL and CE certi
limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build,
protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, our ability to market and sell our VCHARGE±
battery system on speci
resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system, and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market.
Forward-looking statements can be identi
"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends",
"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that
certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".
All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward
looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or
Largo Clean Energy to be materially di
statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its
public documents
and www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements
www.sec.gov
are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although
management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to di
materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results
not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, as actual results and future events could di
statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does
not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which
also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Resources Ltd.
__________________
1
Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
2
E
in the magnetic concentrate.
3
Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and
chemical plant recovery.
Investor Relations:
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
