    LGO   CA5171036026

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

(LGO)
  Report
Largo Resources : Provides Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Tonnes in Q3 2021

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Largo Resources Provides Operational Update;

Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260 Tonnes in

Q3 2021

10/20/2021

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

1

V2O5 production of 3,260 tonnes (7.2 million pounds ) in Q3 2021, a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and 6% above

Q2 2021

Total V2O5 equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes in Q3 2021, a 16% increase over Q3 2020 and 11% below Q2 2021

due to logistical challenges

Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") selected to receive $4.2 million in funding from the Department of Energy ("DOE")

to scale up U.S.-based manufacturing of

subject to the completion of the award negotiation with the DOE

On July 30, 2021, LCE received a notice to proceed ("NTP") on its previously announced sales contract with

Enel Green Power España ("Enel") for the delivery of a 5 hour 6.1 MWh VCHARGE± system located in Spain

Revised 2021 production and sales guidance: Production guidance lowered to 11,400 to 11,800 tonnes of

V2O5 equivalent from 12,000 to 12,500 tonnes; Sales guidance lowered to 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V2O5

equivalent from 12,250 to 12,750 tonnes

Demand in all of the Company's key vanadium markets remained strong in Q3 2021: Average Fastmarkets

European V2O5 price of approximately $9.40 per lb in Q3 2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX:LGO)

1

(NASDAQ:LGO) announces quarterly production of 3,260 tonnes (7.1 million lbs ) of vanadium pentoxide

("V2O5") and sales of 2,685 tonnes of V2O5 equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Q3 2021.

Largo Resources Provides Operational Update; Reports Strong V2O5 Production of 3,260

Paulo Misk, President and Chief

Tonnes in Q3 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Executive O

stated: "The Company remains

well positioned to continue making headway on the suite of value-add projects in our pipeline. This quarter we

received a NTP on our

of LCE's product development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts with an expected annual

capacity of 1.4 GWh. We look forward to a strong

world's transition to a low-carbon future through innovative energy storage solutions powered by our

responsibly produced vanadium." He continued: "On the operational front, our performance improved in Q3

2021 as highlighted by a 5% increase in production over Q3 2020 and a 6% increase over Q2 2021. The strong

production performance during the quarter was largely driven by increased throughput and improved

recoveries following the completion of the Company's expansion project in Q2 2021. Despite improved

production results and steady vanadium demand in all regions, the Company experienced logistical challenges

which resulted in lower sales for the quarter."

A summary of the Company's Q3 2021 production and sales results is presented below:

Maracás Menchen Mine Production and Sales

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q3 2020

Total Ore Mined (tonnes)

366,484

340,734

263,966

287,969

2

Ore Grade Mined - E

1.10

1.15

1.22

1.28

Concentrate Produced (tonnes)

113,879

98,372

100,467

104,921

Grade of Concentrate (%)

3.32

3.23

3.21

3.32

3

Global Recovery (%)

83.7

79.9

77.4

84.2

V2O5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)

3,260

3,070

1,986

3,092

1

V2O5 produced (equivalent pounds)

7,187,061

6,768,183

4,378,375

6,816,685

Total V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,685

3,027

2,783

Produced V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,549

2,819

2,654

2,320

Purchased V2O5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

208

129

136

Corporate Highlights

DOE Selects LCE for Energy Storage Development Funding: On September 23, 2021, the United States DOE

announced funding for research and development projects to scale up American manufacturing of

battery and long duration storage systems. LCE is expected to receive $4.2 million of this funding to

develop and demonstrate highly e

batteries. The receipt of funds is subject to the completion of the award negotiation of with the DOE and

the negotiation is scheduled to be completed within 60 days of the date of announcement. The DOE's

funding will help provide the materials needed to expand the grid with new, clean energy sources, deliver

a

net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Manufacturing Strategy and VCHARGE± CertiThe buildout of LCE's product

development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts is proceeding on schedule with

substantial completion expected in Q1 2022. The Underwriters Laboratories ("UL") certi

VCHARGE± system is on schedule for completion in Q4 2021 and LCE expects to proceed and obtain

Conformité Européenne ("CE") certi

certi

Strong Vanadium Production from Maracás: Production from the Maracás Menchen Mine was 3,260 tonnes

of V2O5 in Q3 2021, representing a 5% increase over Q3 2020 and the second-best quarter of production

since commencement of operations. V2O5 production was 1,068 tonnes in July, with 1,101 tonnes being

produced in August and 1,091 tonnes in September. Increased quarter-over-quarter production was

3

largely due to higher throughput and increased global recoveries following the completion of the

3

Company's expansion project in Q2 2021. The Company achieved an excellent global recovery of 83.7% in

Q3 2021, being 1% lower than Q3 2020 but 5% higher than the 79.9% achieved in Q2 2021. The Company

also produced 113,879 tonnes of concentrate ore with an average V2O5 grade of 3.32% in Q3 2021

compared to 104,921 tonnes in Q3 2020 with an average V2O5 grade of 3.32%.

Lower Vanadium Sales Driven by Logistical Delays: The Company continues to actively manage its

operations to provide premium products and service to its customers. Increased delays and global

logistical challenges have impacted all aspects of the Company's supply chain resulting in lower V2O5

equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes in Q3 2021. Diligent planning and a comprehensive sales strategy have

allowed the Company to deliver on all its commercial commitments up to this point. The Company does

not expect the global logistics situation to improve until mid-2022 following increased port equipment

availability, at which point the Company expects to reduce its in-transit inventory.

Vanadium Market Demand Remains Steady: Demand in all of the Company's key markets remained strong

in Q3 2021 highlighted by a quarterly increase of 76% in the European FMB V2O5 price. However, lower

activity in the steel related spot market and a general worsening of sentiment in the steel industrial

complex following the signi

global vanadium prices. Aerospace industry demand continues to recover slowly but remains signi

below pre-COVID demand levels. The Company expects a gradual recovery in vanadium demand from this

market over the next two to four years. Largo maintains a strong focus on developing new markets for its

high purity vanadium products supported by the addition of vanadium trioxide ("V2O3") to its product

range. The Company continues with the commissioning of its V2O3 plant and expects to conclude this

work in Q4 2021.

Revised 2021 Production and Sales Guidance

The Company's full-year V2O5 equivalent production and sales guidance has been lowered to the range of

11,400 and 11,800 tonnes and 11,200 and 11,800 tonnes, respectively. These adjustments have been made to

re

expected for the remainder of the year. The Company expects to exit the year with a solid quarter of

production and sales results in Q4 2021.

Annual V2O5 equivalent production

2021 Guidance

Revised 2021 Guidance

tonnes

12,000 - 12,500

11,400 - 11,800

Annual V2O5 equivalent sales

tonnes

12,250 - 12,750

11,200 - 11,800

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Canadian domiciled company that has historically been solely committed to the production and

supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-

based electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy

presents both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an

opportunity to enhance the Company's sustainability. Consequently, the Company is in the process of vertically

integrating its highly e

technology to create a unique competitive advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage

market. The Company is con

of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its

VCHARGE± vanadium redox

storage product.

For more information on Largo please visit www.largoresources.com.

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which

may be considered "

looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to,

statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; costs of future

activities and operations; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and

related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future V2O5 equivalent sales; the timing of

the conclusion of the commissioning of the V2O3 plant; the increasing demand for vanadium in the aerospace

industry in coming years, the ability to successfully conclude award negotiations with the DOE; the timing of

completion of the product development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts and the completion

of the UL and CE certi

limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build,

protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, our ability to market and sell our VCHARGE±

battery system on speci

resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system, and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market.

Forward-looking statements can be identi

"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends",

"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that

certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward

looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or

Largo Clean Energy to be materially di

statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its

public documentswww.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements

are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although

management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to di

materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results

not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to

be accurate, as actual results and future events could di

statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does

not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which

also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Resources Ltd.

__________________

1

Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.

2

E

in the magnetic concentrate.

3

Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and

chemical plant recovery.

Investor Relations:

Alex Guthrie

Senior Manager, External Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Largo Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
