Largo Resources : Report of Voting Results for the registrant's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 17, 2021 (Form 6-K)
LARGO RESOURCES LTD
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
JUNE 17, 2021
TSX Trust Company
hereby reports that:
1
Holder(s) represented in person or by proxy
9,800
shares
189
Management proxies received representing
42,967,791
shares
Total represented at the meeting
42,977,591
shares
Percentage of 64,566,769 outstanding
66.56
%
MANAGEMENT PROXY VOTES
ALBERTO ARIAS AS DIRECTOR
37,481,020
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
90.389%
)
3,985,287
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
9.611%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
DAVID BRACE AS DIRECTOR
41,405,257
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.853%
)
61,050
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.147%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
JONATHAN LEE AS DIRECTOR
40,810,370
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
98.418%
)
655,937
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
1.582%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
PAULO MISK AS DIRECTOR
41,025,222
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
98.936%
)
441,085
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
1.064%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
IAN ROBERTSON AS DIRECTOR
40,690,854
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
98.130%
)
775,453
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
1.870%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
DANIEL TELLECHEA AS DIRECTOR
40,501,056
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
97.672%
)
965,251
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
2.328%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
KOKO YAMAMOTO AS DIRECTOR
39,832,918
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
96.061%
)
1,633,389
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
3.939%
)
1,501,484
shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
42,850,049
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.726%
)
117,742
shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD
(
0.274%
)
NAME CHANGE
42,930,120
shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR
(
99.912%
)
37,671
shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST
(
0.088%
)
Dated this 17
th day of June, 2021
All news about LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Sales 2021
255 M
206 M
206 M
Net income 2021
119 M
96,6 M
96,6 M
Net cash 2021
139 M
113 M
113 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 240 M
1 004 M
1 003 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,31x
EV / Sales 2022
3,12x
Nbr of Employees
436
Free-Float
56,5%
Technical analysis trends LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
22,60 CAD
Last Close Price
19,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target
71,7%
Spread / Average Target
17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-42,8%
