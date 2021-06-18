Log in
    LGO   CA5171036026

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

(LGO)
Largo Resources : Report of Voting Results for the registrant's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 17, 2021 (Form 6-K)

06/18/2021 | 06:15am EDT
LARGO RESOURCES LTD

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
JUNE 17, 2021

TSX Trust Company
hereby reports that:

1

Holder(s) represented in person or by proxy

9,800

shares

189

Management proxies received representing

42,967,791

shares

Total represented at the meeting

42,977,591

shares

Percentage of 64,566,769 outstanding

66.56

%


MANAGEMENT PROXY VOTES

ALBERTO ARIAS AS DIRECTOR

37,481,020

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

90.389%

)

3,985,287

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

9.611%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

DAVID BRACE AS DIRECTOR

41,405,257

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.853%

)

61,050

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.147%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

JONATHAN LEE AS DIRECTOR

40,810,370

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

98.418%

)

655,937

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

1.582%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

PAULO MISK AS DIRECTOR

41,025,222

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

98.936%

)

441,085

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

1.064%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

IAN ROBERTSON AS DIRECTOR

40,690,854

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

98.130%

)

775,453

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

1.870%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED



DANIEL TELLECHEA AS DIRECTOR

40,501,056

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

97.672%

)

965,251

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

2.328%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

KOKO YAMAMOTO AS DIRECTOR

39,832,918

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

96.061%

)

1,633,389

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

3.939%

)

1,501,484

shares represented by proxy NOT VOTED

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

42,850,049

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.726%

)

117,742

shares represented by proxy VOTED WITHHOLD

(

0.274%

)

NAME CHANGE

42,930,120

shares represented by proxy VOTED FOR

(

99.912%

)

37,671

shares represented by proxy VOTED AGAINST

(

0.088%

)


Dated this 17th day of June, 2021

Scrutineer

Disclaimer

Largo Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
