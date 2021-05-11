Largo Resources : Secures the Advisory Services of Energy Industry Experts Dr. Bart Riley and Dr. Jeffrey Chamberlain

in energy, integrated circuit, and water treatment technology for mining and mineral processing applications. Dr. Chamberlain's industrial experience is complemented by his ten years' of leadership of energy storage initiatives at Argonne National Laboratory. In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, Dr. Chamberlain led the ePort to successfully transfer advanced battery technology from Argonne to LG Chem, BASF, General Motors, Toda Kogyo, General Electric, and others. Dr. Chamberlain also led the team that was awarded $120 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop advanced energy storage technologies for transportation and the grid, through a U.S. consortium of innovators including MIT, Berkeley and Stanford. Dr. Chamberlain received his Ph.D. in the Physical Chemistry of Surfaces from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Alberto Arias, Non-executive Chairman of Largo commented: "Both Dr. Chamberlain and Dr. Riley oCer invaluable expertise as we continue our focus on becoming a leader in the fast-growinglong-duration energy storage market." He continued: "Their services also complement the recent appointment of Mr. Ian Robertson to Largo's Board, which further supports the Company in unlocking the full potential of its clean energy storage business."

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox Oow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "LGO".

For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "Pnancial outlook" for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward- looking statements"). Forward looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to,

‐

statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; costs of future activities and operations; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the iron ore price environment; the timing and cost related to the build out of the ilmenite plant; eventual production from the ilmenite plant; the ability to sell ilmenite on a proKtable basis and the extent and overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in