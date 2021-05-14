Largo Resources : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K) 05/14/2021 | 03:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5 1)Nature of operations 5 2)Statement of compliance 5 3)Change in functional and presentation currency 5 4)Basis of preparation, significant accounting policies, and future accounting changes 6 5)Amounts receivable 7 6)Inventory 7 7)Other intangible assets 7 8)Mine properties, plant and equipment 8 9)Leases 9 10)Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 11)Debt 10 12)Issued capital 10 13)Equity reserves 11 14)Earnings (loss) per share 13 15)Taxes 13 16)Related party transactions 13 17)Segmented disclosure 14 18)Commitments and contingencies 15 19)Financial instruments 16 20)Revenues 18 21)Expenses 19 22)Subsequent event 19

Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, December 31, Notes 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 48,693 $ 79,145 Restricted cash 146 - Amounts receivable 5 21,175 19,097 Inventory 6 36,772 35,337 Prepaid expenses 3,820 3,718 Total Current Assets 110,606 137,297 Non-current Assets Deferred income tax 15(b) 6,761 7,178 Other intangible assets 7 4,257 4,366 Mine properties, plant and equipment 8 139,394 148,965 Total Non-current Assets 150,412 160,509 Total Assets $ 261,018 $ 297,806 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 $ 11,485 $ 15,968 Deferred revenue 1,144 3,223 Current portion of provisions 336 368 Debt 11 - 24,788 Total Current Liabilities 12,965 44,347 Non-current Liabilities Provisions 5,440 6,295 Total Non-current Liabilities 5,440 6,295 Total Liabilities 18,405 50,642 Equity Issued capital 12 414,692 406,214 Equity reserves 13 15,640 21,291 Accumulated and other comprehensive loss 18,405 50,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,965 ) (108,438 ) Deficit (67,754 ) (71,903 ) Total Equity 242,613 247,164 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 261,018 $ 297,806

Commitments and contingencies 8, 18 Subsequent event 22

--The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements-- Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months ended March 31, Notes 2021 2020 Restated (note 3) Revenues 20 $ 39,801 $ 41,909 Other gains (losses) - (362 ) 39,801 41,547 Expenses Operating costs 21 (28,172 ) (26,248 ) Professional, consulting and management fees (3,629 ) (1,692 ) Foreign exchange loss (1,756 ) (8,493 ) Other general and administrative expenses (977 ) (872 ) Share-based payments 13 (372 ) (414 ) Finance costs 21 (291 ) (126 ) Interest income 54 660 Exploration and evaluation costs (211 ) (481 ) (35,354 ) (37,666 ) Net income (loss) before tax $ 4,447 $ 3,881 Income tax (expense) 15(a) (321 ) - Deferred income tax recovery 15(a) 18 462 Net income (loss) $ 4,144 $ 4,343

Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that subsequently will be reclassified to operations: Unrealized (loss) on foreign currency translation (11,527 ) (44,699 ) Comprehensive (loss) $ (7,383 ) $ (40,356 ) Basic earnings (loss) per Common Share 14 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share 14 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (in 000's) - Basic 14 62,175 56,075 - Diluted 14 63,258 62,435

--The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements-- Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Shares Issued Capital Equity Reserves Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Loss Deficit Shareholders' Equity Balance at January 1, 2020 55,453 $ 396,026 $ 21,448 $ (66,501 ) $ (78,870 ) $ 272,103 Grant of share options - - 286 - - 286 Grant of restricted share units - - 17 - - 17 Share-based payments - - 111 - - 111 Exercise of warrants 824 1,648 (351 ) - - 1,297 Exercise of restricted share units 20 465 (465 ) - - - Expiry of warrants - - (159 ) - 159 - Expiry of share options - - (47 ) - 47 - Currency translation adjustment - - - (44,699 ) - (44,699 ) Net income for the period - - - - 4,343 4,343 Balance at March 31, 2020 56,297 $ 398,139 $ 20,840 $ (111,200 ) $ (74,321 ) $ 233,458 Grant of share options - - 457 - - 457 Grant of restricted share units - - 420 - - 420 Share-based payments - - 347 - - 347 Exercise of warrants 2,129 4,488 (1,969 ) - - 2,519 Exercise of share options 81 626 (209 ) - - 417 Exercise of restricted share units 20 718 (718 ) - - - Purchase consideration (note 7) 252 2,243 2,123 - - 4,366 Currency translation adjustment - - - 2,762 - 2,762 Net income for the period - - - - 2,418 2,418 Balance at December 31, 2020 58,779 $ 406,214 $ 21,291 $ (108,438 ) $ (71,903 ) $ 247,164 Grant of share options - - 158 - - 158 Grant of restricted share units - - 16 - - 16 Share-based payments - - 198 - - 198 Exercise of warrants 5,696 7,564 (5,199 ) - - 2,365 Exercise of share options 26 159 (64 ) - - 95 Exercise of restricted share units 60 755 (755 ) - - - Expiry of warrants - - (5 ) - 5 - Currency translation adjustment - - - (11,527 ) - (11,527 ) Net income for the period - - - - 4,144 4,144 Balance at March 31, 2021 64,561 $ 414,692 $ 15,640 $ (119,965 ) $ (67,754 ) $ 242,613

--The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements-- Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months ended

March 31, Notes 2021 2020 Restated Operating Activities (note 3) Net income (loss) for the period $ 4,144 $ 4,343 Adjustment for Non-cash Items Other (gains) losses - 362 Depreciation 5,367 6,455 Share-based payments 13 372 414 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,308 (11,900 ) Finance costs 21 291 126 Interest income (54 ) (660 ) Income tax expense 15(a) 321 - Deferred income tax (recovery) 15(a) (18 ) (462 ) Cash Provided (Used) Before Working Capital Items 12,731 (1,322 ) Change in amounts receivable (3,149 ) (914 ) Change in inventory (2,892 ) 1,943 Change in vanadium products - (871 ) Change in prepaid expenses (303 ) (148 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,597 ) 330 Change in deferred revenue (2,079 ) - Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 1,711 (982 )

Financing Activities Receipt of debt 11 - 24,788 Repayment of debt 11 (24,788 ) - Interest received 54 579 Change in restricted cash (146 ) 76 Issuance of common shares 12 2,460 1,297 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (22,420 ) 26,740

Investing Activities Mine properties, plant and equipment (9,075 ) (3,380 ) Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities (9,075 ) (3,380 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (668 ) (4,583 ) Net Change in Cash (30,452 ) 17,795 Cash position - beginning of the period 79,145 127,499 Cash Position - end of the period $ 48,693 $ 145,294

--The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements-- Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 1)Nature of operations The Company is a producer and supplier of high-quality vanadium products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Substantially all of the Company's efforts are devoted to operating the Maracás Menchen Mine and to the sales of vanadium. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. While the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine has reached commercial production, future changes in market conditions and feasibility estimates could result in the Company's mineral resources not being economically recoverable. The Company is a corporation governed by the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and domiciled in Canada whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') and on the Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq'). The head office, principal address and records office of the Company are located at 55 University Avenue, Suite 1105, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2H7. 2)Statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') in accordance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 12, 2021. 3)Change in functional and presentation currency On May 1, 2020 the Company changed its presentation currency from the Canadian dollar ('C$' or 'CAD') to the U.S. dollar ('$' or 'USD'). Prior period comparative information has been restated in U.S. dollars to reflect the change in presentation currency. Also on May 1, 2020 the functional currency of Largo Resources Ltd., Largo Commodities Holding Ltd. and Largo Commodities Trading Ltd. changed prospectively to the U.S. dollar from the Canadian dollar, Euro and Euro, respectively. The Company reconsiders the functional currency of its operations if there is a change in events and conditions which determine the primary economic environment. In early 2020, the Company's off-take agreement with its former off-take partner expired, and the Company started generating U.S. dollar denominated revenues and incurring U.S. dollar denominated costs. This is a significant judgment considering the significance of the revenues and costs to the Company's activities, and the primary economic environments in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate. The exchange rates used to translate assets and liabilities to reflect the change in functional currency on adoption is $1 equals C$1.3874 and $1 equals 0.9194 Euros ('EUR'). The financial statements of entities with a functional currency that is not the U.S. dollar have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with International Accounting Standards ('IAS') 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, as follows: Assets and liabilities have been translated into U.S. dollars using period-end exchange rates of: -January 1, 2019: $1 equals C$1.3620 and $1 equals 3.8748 Brazilian reals ('BRL'). -December 31, 2019: $1 equals C$1.3023, $1 equals 0.8902 EUR and $1 equals 4.0307 BRL. Consolidated statements of income (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss) have been translated using average foreign exchange rates prevailing during Q1 2020 of $1 equals C$1.3200 and $1 equals 4.4657 BRL;

Shareholder's equity balances have been translated using historical average foreign exchange rates for the periods in which the transactions occurred; and

Resulting exchange differences have been recorded within the foreign currency translation reserve accounts. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 5 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements The impact of the change in presentation currency on the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is as follows: Condensed interim consolidated statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) - three months ended March 31, 2020 Previously

reported in CAD Restated

USD Revenues C$ C$58,186 $ 41,909 Other gains (losses) (523 ) (362 ) 57,663 41,547 Operating costs (36,423 ) (26,248 ) Professional, consulting and management fees (2,289 ) (1,692 ) Foreign exchange loss (12,189 ) (8,493 ) Other general and administrative expenses (1,175 ) (872 ) Share-based payments (547 ) (414 ) Finance costs (173 ) (126 ) Interest income 890 660 Exploration and evaluation costs (665 ) (481 ) (52,571 ) (37,666 ) Net income (loss) before tax C$ C$5,092 $ 3,881 Deferred income tax recovery 642 462 Net income (loss) C$ C$5,734 $ 4,343 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (31,250 ) (44,699 ) Comprehensive income (loss) C$ C$(25,516 ) $ (40,356 ) Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows - three months ended March 31, 2020 Previously reported in CAD Restated

USD Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities C$ 11,622 $ (982 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 35,770 26,740 Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities (4,424 ) (3,380 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (2,908 ) (4,583 ) Net Change in Cash 40,060 17,795 Cash position - beginning of the period 166,077 127,499 Cash position - end of the period C$ 206,137 $ 145,294 4)Basis of preparation, significant accounting policies, and future accounting changes The basis of presentation, and accounting policies and methods of their application in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, are consistent with those used in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with those statements. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. References to the symbol 'C$' or 'CAD' mean the Canadian dollar, references to the symbol 'EUR' mean the Euro and references to the symbol 'R$' or 'BRL' mean the Brazilian real, the official currency of Brazil. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 6 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements a)Critical judgements and estimation uncertainties The preparation of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the Company's management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. These estimates and assumptions are disclosed in note 4(d) of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. There have been no significant changes to the areas of estimation and judgment during the three months ended March 31, 2021. COVID-19 The Company is conscious of the rapid expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving global implications. To date, there have been no significant disruptions to the Company's operations, supply chain or on its shipment of products from the Maracás Menchen Mine. However, the Company cautions that the potential future impact of any restrictions on the Company's operations, supply chain, sales efforts and logistics is currently unknown but could be significant. b)Significant accounting policies These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared following the same accounting policies and methods of computation as the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. 5)Amounts receivable March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Trade receivables $ 17,457 $ 13,749 Current taxes recoverable - Brazil 3,609 5,214 Current taxes recoverable - Other 77 92 Other receivables 32 42 Total $ 21,175 $ 19,097 6)Inventory March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Finished products $ 24,731 $ 25,087 Work-in-process 2,768 775 Stockpiles 1,594 997 Warehouse materials 7,679 8,478 Total $ 36,772 $ 35,337 During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized a net realizable value write-down of $2 for finished products (three months ended March 31, 2020 - $nil). At March 31, 2021, the net realizable value write-down was $2 for finished products and $nil for warehouse materials (note 21) (December 31, 2020 - $3 and $174). As inventory is sold, previously recorded net realizable value write-downs are reclassified from inventory write-down to direct mine and production costs or product acquisition costs as appropriate (note 21). 7)Other intangible assets During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired certain patent families (the 'intellectual property') out of an assignment for the benefit of creditors under Massachusetts, U.S.A., law. The acquisition was completed through an asset purchase agreement, with the Company issuing 252 common shares and 362 common share purchase warrants as consideration. The transaction closed on December 7, 2020, with the common shares valued at $2,243 (refer to note 12) and the common share purchase warrants valued at $2,123 (refer to note 13) for a total consideration of $4,366. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 7 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements At March 31, 2021, the remaining estimated useful life is 9.75 years (December 31, 2020 - 10 years). Intellectual

Property Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2019 $ - $ - Additions 4,366 4,366 Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 4,366 $ 4,366 Additions - - Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 4,366 $ 4,366 Accumulated Depreciation Balance at December 31, 2019 $ - $ - Depreciation - - Balance at December 31, 2020 $ - $ - Depreciation 109 109 Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 109 $ 109 Net Book Value At December 31, 2020 $ 4,366 $ 4,366 At March 31, 2021 $ 4,257 $ 4,257 8)Mine properties, plant and equipment Office and

Computer

Equipment Vehicles Mine

Properties Machinery

and

Equipment Construction

In Progress Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 980 $ 336 $ 100,860 $ 185,861 $ 9,096 $ 297,133 Additions 115 - 9,049 2,421 8,174 19,759 Reclassifications - - - 8,323 (8,323 ) - Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (176 ) (75 ) (18,465 ) (42,862 ) (639 ) (62,217 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 919 $ 261 $ 91,444 $ 153,743 $ 8,308 $ 254,675 Additions 49 - 1,734 1,566 3,998 7,347 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (65 ) (23 ) (5,906 ) (13,565 ) (880 ) (20,439 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 903 $ 238 $ 87,272 $ 141,744 $ 11,426 $ 241,583

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 8 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Office and

Computer

Equipment Vehicles Mine

Properties Machinery

and

Equipment Construction

In Progress Total Accumulated Depreciation Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 523 $ 336 $ 25,728 $ 80,052 $ - $ 106,639 Depreciation 89 - 5,939 16,136 - 22,164 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (89 ) (75 ) (4,727 ) (18,202 ) - (23,093 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 523 $ 261 $ 26,940 $ 77,986 $ - $ 105,710 Depreciation 28 - 1,450 3,822 - 5,300 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (38 ) (23 ) (1,764 ) (6,996 ) - (8,821 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 513 $ 238 $ 26,626 $ 74,812 $ - $ 102,189 Net Book Value At December 31, 2020 $ 396 $ - $ 64,504 $ 75,757 $ 8,308 $ 148,965 At March 31, 2021 $ 390 $ - $ 60,646 $ 66,932 $ 11,426 $ 139,394 At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company's economic interest in the Maracás Menchen Mine totaled 99.94%. The remaining 0.06% economic interest is held by Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral ('CBPM') owned by the state of Bahia. CBPM retains a 3% net smelter royalty ('NSR') in the Maracás Menchen Mine. The property is also subject to a royalty of 2% on certain operating costs under the Brazilian Mining Act. Under a separate agreement, Anglo Pacific Plc receives a 2% NSR in the Maracás Menchen Mine. The net book value of the Company's mine properties, plant and equipment at March 31, 2021 by geographic location is: Brazil − $121,888 (December 31, 2020 − $131,240); Canada − $17,413 (December 31, 2020 − $17,725) and U.S. - $93 (December 31, 2020 - $nil). 9)Leases At March 31, 2021, the Company did not have any right-of-use assets or lease liabilities. Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Recognized in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss): Expenses relating to short-term leases $ 2,879 $ 3,207 Recognized in the consolidated statements of cash flows: Total cash outflow for leases $ 3,580 $ 2,973 10)Accounts payable and accrued liabilities March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Accounts payable $ 8,084 $ 12,289 Accrued liabilities 2,816 2,572 Accrued financial costs - 806 Other taxes 585 301 Total $ 11,485 $ 15,968 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 9 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 11)Debt March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Total debt $ - $ 24,788

Cash flows Non-cash December 31,

2020 Repayment Foreign

exchange

movement

March 31,

2021 Total debt $ 24,788 $ (24,788 ) $ - $ - Total liabilities from financing activities $ 24,788 $ (24,788 ) $ - $ -

Cash flows Non-cash December 31,

2019 Proceeds Foreign

exchange

movement

December 31,

2020 Total debt1 $ - $ 24,788 $ - $ 24,788 Total liabilities from financing activities $ - $ 24,788 $ - $ 24,788 1.The gross amount excludes unamortized deferred transaction costs. Credit facilities On March 18, 2020, the Company secured a $13,000 credit facility with a bank in Brazil. This facility was fully drawn down and proceeds of R$65,980 ($13,000) were received on March 20, 2020. This facility was due to be repaid as a lump sum payment on March 12, 2021, together with accrued interest at a rate of 3.35% per annum. On March 24, 2020 the Company secured a $11,788 credit facility with a second bank in Brazil. This facility was fully drawn down and proceeds of R$60,000 ($11,788) were received on March 24, 2020. This facility was due to be repaid as a lump sum payment on March 18, 2021, together with accrued interest at a rate of 6.29% per annum. Between January 29, 2021 and February 3, 2021, the Company completed the settlement of the outstanding credit facilities through the repayment in full of the outstanding principal amounts of $13,000 and $11,788. Refer to note 22 for details of a working capital financing facility secured subsequent to March 31, 2021. 12)Issued capital a)Authorized Unlimited common shares without par value. b)Issued Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Year ended

December 31, 2020 Number of

Shares Stated

Value Number of

Shares Stated

Value Balance, beginning of the period 58,779 $ 406,214 55,453 $ 396,026 Exercise of warrants (note 13) 5,696 7,564 2,953 6,136 Exercise of share options (note 13) 26 159 81 626 Exercise of restricted share units (note 13) 60 755 40 1,183 Purchase consideration (note 7) - - 252 2,243 Balance, end of the period 64,561 $ 414,692 58,779 $ 406,214

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 10 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements On March 4, 2021, the Company completed the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares. Any quantity relating to common shares, RSUs, stock options and warrants or any per unit price such as exercise prices disclosed throughout the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted for the share consolidation, including the weighted average number of shares outstanding and the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the periods presented. 13)Equity reserves Under the Company's incentive share compensation plan, the Company has issued options and restricted share units ('RSUs') approximating 1.35% of its issued and outstanding capital at March 31, 2021. RSUs Options Warrants Number Value Number Weighted

average

exercise

price Value Number Weighted

average

exercise

price Value Total value December 31, 2019 81 $ 1,617 315 C$ 9.56 $ 2,720 10,810 C$ 4.24 $ 17,111 $ 21,448 Share-based payments - 458 - - - - - - 458 Granted 191 441 383 6.70 774 362 13.00 2,123 3,338 Exercised (40) (1,183) (81) (7.00) (209) (2,679) (3.33) (2,320) (3,712) Expired - - (20) (4.55) (47) (127) (6.50) (159) (206) Forfeited (6) (4) (9) (6.70) (31) - - - (35) December 31, 2020 226 $ 1,329 588 C$ 8.27 $ 3,207 8,366 C$ 4.88 $ 16,755 $ 21,291 Share-based payments - 202 - - 11 - - - 213 Granted 65 16 97 18.10 158 - - - 174 Exercised (73) (755) (26) (4.61) (64) (6,500) (2.90) (5,199) (6,018) Expired - - - - - (7) (2.90) (5) (5) Forfeited (2) (7) (2) (6.70) (8) - - - (15) March 31, 2021 216 $ 785 657 C$ 9.87 $ 3,304 1,859 C$ 11.79 $ 11,551 $ 15,640 During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized a share-based payment expense related to the grant and vesting of share options and RSUs of $372 (three months ended March 31, 2020 - $414) for share options and RSUs granted to the Company's directors, officers, employees and consultants. The total share-based payment expense was charged to operations. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, 5,696 warrants were exercised resulting in proceeds to the Company of $2,365, with a further 804 warrants surrendered as part of cashless exercises. In addition, 26 share options were exercised resulting in proceeds to the Company of $95. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 2,400 warrants were exercised resulting in proceeds to the Company of $3,816, with a further 279 warrants surrendered as part of cashless exercises. 553 shares were issued in connection with a warrant exercise in 2019. In addition, 81 share options were exercised resulting in proceeds to the Company of $417. The Company applies the fair value method of accounting for share-based payment awards. The Company estimated the expected volatility using historical volatilities from the Company's traded common shares when estimating the fair value of stock options granted, as it believes that this methodology best reflects the expected future volatility of its stock. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 11 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements a)RSUs During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company granted 65 RSUs to officers and employees of the Company and 2 RSUs were forfeited. These RSUs vest over time, with one-third vesting during each of the three month periods ending March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The value of the vested RSUs includes the Company's expected forfeiture rate of 0%. Upon vesting, the RSUs provide the holders with common shares of the Company. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company granted 191 RSUs to officers and employees of the Company and 6 RSUs were forfeited. These RSUs vest over time, with one-third of a grant of 180 RSUs vesting during each of the three month periods ending March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, and one-third of a grant of 11 RSUs vesting during each of the three month periods ending September 30, 2021, September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023. The value of the vested RSUs includes the Company's expected forfeiture rate of 0%. Upon vesting, the RSUs provide the holders with common shares of the Company. b)Stock options Range of prices No. outstanding No. exercisable Weighted

average

remaining

life (years) Weighted

average

exercise price Weighted

average

grant date share price C$ 4.55 - 6.70 500 302 3.1 C$ 6.15 C$ 6.15 18.10 97 - 5.0 18.10 18.10 24.00 28 28 2.4 24.00 24.00 30.40 32 32 2.8 30.40 30.40 657 362 C$ 9.87 During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company granted 97 (year ended December 31, 2020 - 383) share options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants with a weighted average exercise price of C$18.10. The options vest over time, with one-third vesting during each of the three month periods ending March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The estimated weighted average grant date fair value of the share options was C$11.92 per stock option, as determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model and the following assumptions: risk free interest rate - 0.92%, expected life in years - 5, expected volatility - 83.7%, expected dividends - 0% and expected forfeiture rate - 0%. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company granted 383 share options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants with a weighted average exercise price of C$6.70. 75 of the share options vested immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The remainder vest over time, with one-third vesting during each of the three month periods ending March 31, 2021, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. The estimated weighted average grant date fair value of the share options was C$4.80 per stock option, as determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model and the following assumptions: risk free interest rate - 0.74%, expected life in years - 5, expected volatility - 93.7%, expected dividends - 0% and expected forfeiture rate - 0%. The remaining weighted average contractual life of options outstanding at March 31, 2021 was 3.3 years (December 31, 2020 - 3.2 years). c)Warrants and broker warrants No.

outstanding No.

exercisable Grant

Date Expiry

Date Exercise

price Expected

volatility Expected

life (years) Expected

dividend

yield Risk-free

Interest

rate 349 349 1-Dec-17 1-Dec-22 C$ 11.50 93% 5.00 0% 1.63% 1,148 1,148 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-22 C$ 11.50 93% 5.00 0% 1.65% 362 362 7-Dec-20 8-Dec-25 C$ 13.00 88% 5.00 0% 0.48% 1,859 1,859 C$ 11.79

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 12 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 14)Earnings (loss) per share The weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding for all periods presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) have been adjusted in order to reflect the effect of the share consolidation that was completed on March 4, 2021. The total number of shares issuable from options, warrants and RSUs that are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share because their effect would be anti-dilutive was 157 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (three months ended March 31, 2020 - 61). 15)Taxes a)Tax (expense) recovery Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Income tax (expense) $ (321 ) $ - Deferred income tax recovery 18 462 Total $ (303 ) $ 462 b)Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Year ended

December 31, 2020 Net deferred income tax asset, beginning of the period $ 7,178 $ 10,571 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 18 (823 ) Effect of foreign exchange (435 ) (2,570 ) Net deferred income tax asset, end of the period $ 6,761 $ 7,178 16)Related party transactions In accordance with IAS 24, key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company directly or indirectly, including any directors (executive and non-executive) of the Company. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, 4,650 shares were issued to funds managed by Arias Resource Capital Management LP (the 'ARC Funds') in connection with the exercise of warrants (refer to note 13). The remuneration of directors and other members of key management personnel during the period was as follows: Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Short-term benefits $ 1,484 $ 1,175 Share-based payments 258 366 Total $ 1,742 $ 1,541 Refer to note 18 for additional commitments with management. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 13 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 17)Segmented disclosure The Company has four operating segments: sales & trading, mine properties, corporate and exploration and evaluation properties ('E&E properties'). Corporate includes the corporate team that provides administrative, technical, financial and other support to all of the Company's business units, as well as being part of the Company's sales structure. Sales &

trading Mine

properties Corporate

E&E

properties Inter-segment

transactions &

other activities Total Three months ended March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 35,000 $ 24,484 $ 21,005 $ - $ (40,688)1 $ 39,801 Operating costs (29,992 ) (20,495 ) (19,941 ) - 42,2561 (28,172 ) Professional, consulting and management fees (366 ) (1,030 ) (1,414 ) - (819)2 (3,629 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (23 ) (1,911 ) 179 - (1)2 (1,756 ) Other general and administrative expenses (73 ) (223 ) (398 ) - (283)2 (977 ) Share-based payments - - (372 ) - - (372 ) Finance costs (6 ) (282 ) (3 ) - - (291 ) Interest income - 24 30 - - 54 Exploration and evaluation costs - (209 ) - (2 ) - (211 ) (30,460 ) (24,126 ) (21,919 ) (2 ) 41,153 (35,354 ) Net income (loss) before tax 4,540 358 (914 ) (2 ) 465 4,447 Income tax (expense) - (321 ) - - - (321 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) - 253 (235 ) - - 18 Net income (loss) $ 4,540 $ 290 $ (1,149 ) $ (2 ) $ 465 $ 4,144 At March 31, 2021 Total non-current assets $ 7 $ 126,549 $ 19,507 $ - $ 4,3492 $ 150,412 Total assets $ 43,832 $ 172,044 $ 81,686 $ 18 $ (36,562)3 $ 261,018 Total liabilities $ 32,250 $ 15,137 $ 11,410 $ - $ (40,392)1 $ 18,405 1.Elimination of inter-segment transactions. 2.Amounts relating to Largo Clean Energy Corp., which is not an operating segment. 3.Inter-segment transaction elimination of $44,324 partially offset by Largo Clean Energy Corp. total assets of $7,762. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 14 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Sales &

trading Mine

properties Corporate

E&E

properties Inter-segment

transactions &

other activities Total Three months ended March 31, 2020 Revenues $ - $ 41,909 $ - $ - $ - $ 41,909 Other gains (losses) - - (362 ) - - (362 ) - 41,909 (362 ) - - 41,547 Operating costs - (26,248 ) - - - (26,248 ) Professional, consulting and management fees - (835 ) (857 ) - - (1,692 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain - (15,921 ) 7,428 - - (8,493 ) Other general and administrative expenses - (237 ) (635 ) - - (872 ) Share-based payments - - (414 ) - - (414 ) Finance costs - (118 ) (8 ) - - (126 ) Interest income - 274 386 - - 660 Exploration and evaluation costs - (422 ) - (59 ) - (481 ) - (43,507 ) 5,900 (59 ) - (37,666 ) Net income (loss) before tax - (1,598 ) 5,538 (59 ) - 3,881 Income tax expense - - - - - - Deferred income tax recovery - 462 - - - 462 Net income (loss) $ - $ (1,136 ) $ 5,538 $ (59 ) $ - $ 4,343 At December 31, 2020 Total non-current assets $ 9 $ 136,082 $ 20,052 $ - $ 4,3662 $ 160,509 Total assets $ 49,010 $ 213,619 $ 106,779 $ 25 $ (71,627)3 $ 297,806 Total liabilities $ 41,968 $ 45,320 $ 34,352 $ - $ (70,998) 1 $ 50,642 1.Elimination of inter-segment transactions. 2.Amounts relating to Largo Clean Energy Corp., which is not an operating segment. 3.Inter-segment transaction elimination of $76,498 partially offset by Largo Clean Energy Corp. total assets of $4,871. The Company recognized revenues from customers of $39,801 in the three months ended March 31, 2021 (three months ended March 31, 2020 - $41,909). Of the total revenues from customers, $34,761 is related to the Sales & trading segment (three months ended March 31, 2020 -$nil), $4,790 is related to the Mine properties segment (three months ended March 31, 2020 -$41,909) and $250 is related to the Corporate segment (three months ended March 31, 2020 -$nil) (after the elimination of inter-segment transactions). In the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company's revenues are from transactions with multiple customers, including two customers who each represented more than 10% of revenues during that period. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, all of the Company's revenues are from transactions with a single customer. 18)Commitments and contingencies At March 31, 2021, the Company was party to certain management and consulting contracts. Minimum commitments under the agreements are approximately $2,575 and all payable within one year. These contracts also require that additional payments of up to approximately $3,863 be made upon the occurrence of certain events such as change of control. As the triggering event has not occurred, the contingent payments have not been reflected in these consolidated financial statements. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 15 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements In 2008, Largo agreed to sell 100% of its vanadium production under an off-take agreement which, following the election by the Company, expired at the end of April 2020. The Company has entered into a number of contracts with third party customers to deliver monthly quantities of the Company's vanadium products. A significant proportion of the Company's monthly vanadium production in 2021 has been committed. The Company's mining and exploration activities are subject to various federal, provincial and international laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment. These laws and regulations are continually changing and generally becoming more restrictive. The Company has made payments to comply with such laws and regulations. The Company indemnifies its directors and officers against any and all claims or losses reasonably incurred in the performance of their service to the Company to the extent permitted by law. The Company has acquired and maintains liability insurance for its directors and officers. The Company is committed to a minimum amount of rental payments under five leases of office space which expire between October 31, 2021 and December 31, 2023. Minimum rental commitments remaining under the leases are approximately $525, including $264 due within one year. In addition, minimum rental commitments remaining under other short-term leases are approximately $9, all due within one year. At the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine, the Company has entered into purchase order contracts with remaining amounts due related to goods not received or services not rendered as of March 31, 2021 of $8,454. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is party to legal proceedings in the ordinary course of its operations related to legally binding agreements with various third parties under supply contracts and consulting agreements. At March 31, 2021 two such proceedings were ongoing, each in Brazil. The first relates to a supply agreement for the Maracás Menchen Mine which was filed with the courts in October 2014. The amount claimed totals R$9,900 ($1,738), with a counterclaim filed by Vanádio for R$10,700 ($1,878). A provision of R$1,281 ($225) has been recognized at March 31, 2021 for the probable loss (December 31, 2020 - R$1,281 ($247)). The second proceeding relates to a consulting agreement dispute for which R$3,900 ($685) (December 31, 2020 - R$3,900 ($750)) has been claimed against two of the Company's subsidiaries. No provision has been recognized for this proceeding. The Company and its subsidiaries are also party to legal proceedings regarding labour matters. A provision was recorded at December 31, 2020 for such proceedings in an amount of R$3,538 ($681). At March 31, 2021, the provision recognized was R$3,629 ($637). The outcome of these proceedings remains dependent on the final judgment, which the Company does not expect to be delivered within the next 12 months. Management does not expect the outcome of any of the remaining proceedings to have a materially adverse effect on the results of the Company's financial position or results of operations. Should any losses result from the resolution of these claims and disputes, they will be charged to operations in the period that they are determined. 19)Financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows: March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash $ 48,693 $ 79,145 Restricted cash 146 - Trade and other receivables 17,489 13,791 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,485 15,968 Debt - 24,788 Refer to the liquidity risk discussion below regarding liabilities. The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below. There have been no changes in the risks, objectives, policies and procedures from the previous year. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 16 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements a)Fair value IFRS requires that the Company disclose information about the fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. Fair value estimates are made based on relevant market information and information about the financial instrument. These estimates are subjective in nature and involve uncertainties in significant matters of judgment and therefore cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect these estimates. The fair value hierarchy categorizes into three levels the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 inputs) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 inputs). Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.

Level 2 inputs are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly such as those derived from prices.

Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. The carrying amounts for cash, restricted cash, other trade receivables and amounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and debt in the consolidated statements of financial position approximate fair values because of the limited term of these instruments. There have been no changes in the classification of financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy since December 31, 2020. The Company does not have any financial instruments measured using Level 3 inputs. The Company does not offset financial assets with financial liabilities and there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 input financial instruments. b)Credit risk The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and amounts receivable. The Company minimizes its credit risk with respect to cash by placing its funds on deposit with the highest rated banks in Canada, Ireland and Brazil. Financial instruments included in amounts receivable consist primarily of receivables from unrelated companies. Sales to customers outside of Brazil are protected either by the Company's credit insurance policies, which establishes credit limits for each customer, or by the Company requiring letters of credit or up-front payment prior to delivery occurring. Of the total trade receivables balance of $17,457, $7,047 relates to customers in Brazil, which are not covered by the Company's credit insurance policies. These customers are AAA rated companies in Brazil. The Company applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure expected credit losses, trade receivables are grouped based on risk characteristics and due dates. At March 31, 2021, no amounts are past due and in the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company has not experienced any credit losses. At March 31, 2021, the loss allowance for trade receivables was determined to be $50 (December 31, 2020 - $51) and the movement is recognized as a component of finance costs (note 21). There have been no write offs of trade receivables. c)Liquidity risk The following table details the Company's expected remaining contractual cash flow requirements at March 31, 2021 for its financial liabilities with agreed repayment periods. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 17 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Less than

6 months 6 months

to 1 year 1 to 3 years Over 3 years Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10) $ 11,485 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,485 $ - $ - $ - The Company's principal sources of liquidity are its cash flow from operating activities and cash of $48,693 (December 31, 2020 - $79,145). d)Market risk Interest rate risk The Company's interest rate exposure is limited to that portion of its debt that is subject to floating interest rates. At March 31, 2021, the Company had no debt and does not have any exposure to floating interest rates. Foreign currency risk At March 31, 2021, the Company had no outstanding debt (December 31, 2020 - 100% U.S. dollar denominated). The impact of fluctuations in foreign currency on cash balances and debt relates primarily to fluctuations between the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the Brazilian real and the Euro. At March 31, 2021 the Company's U.S. dollar functional currency entities had cash denominated in Canadian dollars and Euros and the Company's Brazilian real functional currency entities had cash and debt denominated in U.S. dollars. A 5% change in the value of the Canadian dollar and the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar would affect the value of these cash balances at March 31, 2021 by approximately $896. A 5% change in the value of the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar would affect the value of Brazilian real cash balances by approximately $230. Price risk The Company does not have any financial instruments with significant exposure to price risk. Following the recognition of trade receivables on the recognition of revenue, there is no significant remeasurement related to price risk. Previously, the Company's only financial instrument that was susceptible to price risk was its trade receivables / payables with its former off-take partner, which could vary with the market price of vanadium for products sold that had not yet had the final selling price determined in accordance with the off-take agreement in force at the time of sale. At March 31, 2021 all amounts had the final selling price determined. 20)Revenues Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Vanadium sales from contracts with customers $ 39,801 $ 40,197 Re-measurement of trade receivables / payables - 1,712 Total $ 39,801 $ 41,909

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 18 Largo Resources Ltd. Expressed in thousands / 000's of U.S. dollars and shares (except per share information) Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 21)Expenses Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Operating costs: Direct mine and production costs $ 15,544 $ 17,494 Conversion costs 2,229 - Product acquisition costs 2,508 - Royalties 1,470 2,307 Distribution costs 1,169 - Inventory write-down 2 - Depreciation and amortization 5,250 6,447 $ 28,172 $ 26,248 Finance costs: Interest expense $ 260 $ 86 Accretion 32 40 Loss allowance for trade receivables (1 ) - $ 291 $ 126 22)Subsequent event On May 11, 2021, the Company secured and drew down a $15,000 working capital financing facility with a bank in Brazil. This facility is due to be repaid as a lump sum in one year together with accrued interest at a rate of 2.28% per annum. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 19 Attachments Original document

