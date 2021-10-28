NEWS RELEASE

Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021

Financial Results on November 10, 2021

Shareholder webcast and conference call with Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Paulo

Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO and Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial will be conducted at 9:00

a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO)

will release its third quarter 2021

trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021

operating and

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Webcast https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1510027&tp_key=8437e02a6 Registration Link: Dial-in Number: Local / International: +1 (647) 792-1241 North American Toll Free: +1 (866) 269-4261 Conference ID: 6358846

Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 6358846

