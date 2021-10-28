NEWS RELEASE
Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021
Financial Results on November 10, 2021
10/28/2021
Shareholder webcast and conference call with Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Paulo
Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO and Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial will be conducted at 9:00
a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021
TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO)
will release its third quarter 2021
trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021
operating and
Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:
Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148
North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112
Replay Passcode: 6358846
To view press releases or any additional
Website:
website at: www.largoresources.com/English/investor-resources
About Largo
Largo is a Canadian-based company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of
high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-based
electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy presents