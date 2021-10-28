Log in
    LGO   CA5171036026

LARGO RESOURCES LTD.

(LGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

10/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Largo Resources to Release Third Quarter 2021

Financial Results on November 10, 2021

10/28/2021

Shareholder webcast and conference call with Ian Robertson, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Paulo

Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO and Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial will be conducted at 9:00

a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021

TORONTO--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO)

will release its third quarter 2021

trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021

operating and

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1510027&tp_key=8437e02a6

Registration

Link:

Dial-in Number:

Local / International: +1 (647) 792-1241

North American Toll Free: +1 (866) 269-4261

Conference ID:

6358846

Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 6358846

To view press releases or any additional

Website:

website at: www.largoresources.com/English/investor-resources

About Largo

Largo is a Canadian-based company that has historically been solely committed to the production and supply of

high-quality vanadium products. The Company believes that the development and sale of vanadium-based

electrical energy storage systems to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy presents

both an attractive economic opportunity for the use of the Company's vanadium products and an opportunity

to enhance the Company's sustainability. Consequently, the Company is in the process of vertically integrating

its highly e

create a unique competitive advantage in the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market. The

TM

TM

Company is con

and VPURE+ products, which are sourced from one of the

world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil, in its VCHARGE±

vanadium redox

product.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the

symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoresources.com.

Investor Relations:

Alex Guthrie

Senior Manager, External Relations

aguthrie@largoresources.com

Tel: +1 416-861-9797

Source: Largo Resources Ltd.

Disclaimer

Largo Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 252 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 96,8 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net cash 2021 115 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 984 M 798 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Largo Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,20 CAD
Average target price 21,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Misk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Cleave Chief Financial Officer
Jesús Alberto Arias López Co-Chairman
Ian Edward Robertson Co-Chairman
David W. Brace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.14.49%797
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM163.44%11 798
CAMECO CORPORATION94.84%10 134
DENISON MINES CORP.155.95%1 406
ENERGY FUELS INC.86.30%1 212
YELLOW CAKE PLC43.78%903