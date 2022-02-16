Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRMR   US5171251003

LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LRMR)
  Report
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) Investigation

02/16/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LRMR). Investors who purchased Larimar shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lrmr.

The investigation concerns whether Larimar and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 25, 2021, Larimar issued a press release “announc[ing] that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on the CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing. CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with FA who are unable to produce enough of this essential protein.” The press release further stated that “[t]he clinical hold follows the previous notification by Larimar to the FDA of mortalities which occurred at the highest dose levels in an ongoing 180-day non-human primate (NHP) toxicology study, which is designed to support extended dosing of patients with CTI-1601. In the clinical hold letter, the FDA stated it needs a full study report from the ongoing NHP study and Larimar may not initiate additional clinical trials until the company has submitted the report and received notification from the agency that additional clinical trials may commence.” On this news, Larimar’s stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 33.46%, to close at $8.99 per share on May 26, 2021. Then, on February 15, 2022, Larimar disclosed that “[t]he FDA had placed a clinical hold on the CTI-1601 program in May 2021, following mortalities which occurred at the highest dose levels in a 26-week non-human primate (NHP) toxicology study that was designed to support extended dosing of patients with CTI-1601.” On this news, Larimar’s stock price fell $4.36 per share, or 52.09%, to close at $4.01 per share on February 15, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Larimar shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lrmr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -52,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 71,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carole S. Ben-Maimon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Celano Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Truitt Chairman
Nancy M. Ruiz Chief Medical Officer
Noreen Scherer Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARIMAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.-62.84%71
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.07%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474