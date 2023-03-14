You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon our current plans, expectations and beliefs that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from those described in or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those set forth under the section titled "Risk Factors" and in other parts of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Overview
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for patients suffering from complex rare diseases using our novel CPP technology platform. Our lead product candidate, CTI-1601, is a subcutaneously administered, recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver FXN, an essential protein, to the mitochondria of patients with FA. FA is a rare, progressive, and fatal disease in which patients are unable to produce sufficient FXN due to a genetic abnormality. Currently, there are no treatment options that address the core deficit of FA, low levels of FXN. CTI-1601 represents the first potential therapy designed to increase FXN levels in patients with FA.
We have completed two Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with FA. We have also
received an orphan drug designation, fast track designation and rare pediatric
disease designation, from the FDA for CTI1601. In addition, we received orphan
designation for CTI-1601 from the
We believe that our CPP platform, which enables a therapeutic molecule to cross a cell membrane in order to reach intracellular targets, has the potential to enable the treatment of other rare and orphan diseases. We intend to use our proprietary platform to target additional orphan indications characterized by deficiencies in or alterations of intracellular content or activity.
Since our inception, we have devoted substantially all of our resources to developing CTI-1601, building our intellectual property portfolio, developing third-party manufacturing capabilities, business planning, raising capital, and providing general and administrative support for such operations.
CTI-1601 Program Update
On
In
Also in
81
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In
In
Recent Financing Activities
We have funded our operations to date primarily with proceeds from sales of
common stock, proceeds from the sale of prefunded warrants for the purchase of
common stock, the acquisition in 2020 of cash, cash equivalents, marketable
securities and restricted cash upon the merger with
In
In
In
In
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic that began late in 2019 caused a four-month temporary stoppage of our trials with patients with FA in early 2020. Both of our SAD and MAD clinical trials were subsequently completed in 2021. While COVID-19 has had no significant impact to date on our 25 mg cohort of its dose exploration study, the risk of a resurgence of future vaccine resistant variants of COVID-19 and or other infectious diseases remains. In the future, the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures thereto may result in negative impacts on us, including possible delays in our clinical and regulatory activities. We cannot be certain what the overall impact of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or other health crisis would be on our business and it has the potential to materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.
Critical Accounting Policies and Significant Judgments and Estimates
Our audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of our audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets, liabilities, costs and expenses, and related disclosures. We believe that the estimates and assumptions involved in the accounting policies described below may have the greatest potential impact on our audited consolidated financial statements and, therefore, consider these to be our critical accounting policies. We evaluate these estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.
82
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Research and Development Expense
Costs for certain research and development activities, such as manufacturing, non-clinical studies and clinical trials are generally recognized based on the evaluation of the progress of completion of specific tasks using information and data provided by our vendors and collaborators, and accordingly are considered an area of significant judgement and management's review of manufacturing, nonclinical and clinical expenses. This process involves reviewing open contracts and purchase orders, communicating with our personnel and outside vendors to identify services that have been performed on our behalf and estimating the level of service performed and the associated costs incurred for the services when we have not yet been invoiced or otherwise notified of the actual costs. We work with vendors and suppliers to ensure that our estimates of our research and development expenses are reasonable. Research and development activities are central to our business. We expect to increase our investment in research and development in order to advance CTI-1601 through additional clinical trials. As a result, we expect that our research and development expenses will increase in the foreseeable future as we pursue clinical development of CTI-1601 and/or any other product candidates we develop.
Stock Compensation Expense
We measure all stock-based awards granted to employees, non-employee consultants and directors based on the fair value on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The Black-Scholes option-pricing model requires the use of highly subjective assumptions which determine the fair value of stock-based awards. The assumptions used in our option-pricing model represent management's best estimates. These estimates are complex, involve a number of variables, uncertainties and assumptions and the application of management's judgment, so that they are inherently subjective. If factors change and different assumptions are used, our stock-based compensation expense could be materially different in the future.
Prior to
The expected term of our stock options has been determined utilizing the
"simplified" method for awards that qualify as "plain-vanilla" options. The
risk-free interest rate is determined by reference to the
Compensation expense of those awards is recognized over the requisite service period, which is generally the vesting period of the respective award. Typically, we issue awards with only service-based vesting conditions and record the expense for these awards using the straight-line method. We account for forfeitures as they occur.
We classify stock-based compensation expense in our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss in the same manner in which the award recipient's payroll costs are classified or in which the award recipient's service payments are classified.
Financial Operations Overview
Revenue
To date, we have not generated any revenue from product sales, and do not expect to generate any revenue from the sale of products in the foreseeable future. If our development efforts result in clinical success and regulatory approval or collaboration agreements with third parties for our product candidates, we may generate revenue from those product candidates or collaborations.
Operating Expenses
The majority of our operating expenses since inception have consisted primarily of research and development activities, and general and administrative costs.
83
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses, which consist primarily of costs associated with our product research and development efforts, are expensed as incurred. Research and development expenses consist primarily of:
•
third-party contract costs relating to research, formulation, manufacturing, non-clinical studies and clinical trial activities;
•
employee related costs, including salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation expenses for employees engaged in scientific research and development functions;
•
external costs of outside consultants and vendors;
•
payments made under our third-party licensing agreements;
•
sponsored research agreements;
•
laboratory consumables; and
•
allocated facility-related costs.
At this time, we cannot reasonably estimate or know the nature, timing and estimated costs of the efforts that will be necessary to complete the clinical and commercial development of CTI-1601, or any other product candidates we develop. We are also unable to predict when, if ever, material net cash inflows will commence from sales of our product candidates. The duration, costs, and timing of clinical trials and development of CTI-1601 or any other product candidates we develop will depend on a variety of factors, including:
•
the scope, rate of progress and expense of clinical trials and other research and development activities;
• clinical trial results;
•
uncertainties in clinical trial enrollment rate or design;
•
significant and changing government regulation;
•
the timing and receipt of any regulatory approvals;
•
the influence of the
•
establishing manufacturing capabilities or making arrangements with third-party manufacturers and risk involved with development of manufacturing processes, FDA pre-approval inspection practices and successful completion of manufacturing batches for clinical development and other regulatory purposes;
•
the possible impact of COVID-19 including the mutations of the original virus that may prove more contagious and deadly;
•
our ability to obtain and maintain patent and trade secret protection and regulatory exclusivity for our product candidates; and
•
our ability to recruit and retain key research and development personnel.
A change in the outcome of one or more of these variables with respect to the development of a product candidate could significantly change the costs, timing and viability associated with the development of that product candidate. For example, if the FDA or another regulatory authority were to require us to conduct additional non-clinical or clinical trials beyond those that we currently anticipate will be required for the completion of clinical development of a product candidate, or if we experience significant delays in enrollment in any of our clinical trials, we could be required to expend significant additional financial resources and time on the completion of clinical development.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses consist primarily of personnel costs, consisting of salaries, related benefits and stock-based compensation, costs related to our executive, finance, information technology, and costs related to other administrative functions. General and administrative expenses also include insurance expenses and professional fees for auditing, tax, and legal services, including legal expenses to pursue patent protection for our intellectual property. We expect that our general and administrative expenses will increase in the foreseeable future
84
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
as we hire additional employees to implement, improve and scale our operational, financial, commercial and management systems.
Results of Operations
The following commentary is a discussion and analysis of our financial condition
as of
The discussion and analysis of our financial condition as of
Comparison of the years ended
The following table summarizes our results of operations for the years ended
December 31, 2022and 2021: Year Ended December 31, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data: Operating expenses: Research and development $ 24,250 $ 38,396 $ (14,146 )General and administrative 12,276 12,069 207 Total operating expenses 36,526 50,465 (13,939 ) Loss from operations (36,526 ) (50,465 ) 13,939 Other income (expense), net 1,171 (171 ) 1,342 Net loss $ (35,355 ) $ (50,636 ) $ 15,281
Research and development expenses
Research and development expenses for the twelve months ended
General and administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Since our inception, we have not generated any revenue from any sources, including from product sales, and have incurred significant operating losses and negative cash flows from our operations. We have devoted substantially all of our resources to developing CTI-1601, building our intellectual property portfolio, developing third-party manufacturing capabilities, business planning, capital raising, and providing general and administrative support for such operations.
85
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following table summarizes our sources and uses of cash for each of the periods presented below: Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities
$ (27,569 ) $ (42,105 )Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (90,960 ) 24,169 Net cash provided by financing activities 75,257 19,885
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ (43,272 ) $ 1,949
Net cash used in operating activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
Net cash provided by financing activities
During the year ended
During the year ended
Operating Capital Requirements
We have not yet commercialized any products and do not expect to generate revenue from the commercial sale of any products for several years, if at all.
We have to date incurred net losses. We incurred net losses of approximately
Losses have resulted principally from costs incurred in connection with research and development activities, and general and administrative costs associated with the development of CTI-1601 and our operations. We expect to incur significant expenses and operating losses for the foreseeable future as we expect to continue to incur expenses in connection with our ongoing activities, if and as we:
•
continue to advance the development of CTI-1601 through additional clinical trials;
•
seek to identify and advance development of additional product candidates into clinical development and identify additional indications for our product candidates;
86
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
•
seek to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates;
•
identify, acquire or in-license other product candidates and technologies;
•
maintain, leverage and expand our intellectual property portfolio; and
•
expand our operational, financial, commercial and management information systems and personnel, including personnel to support our clinical development and future commercialization efforts and our operations as a public company.
We believe that based on our current operating plan our cash, cash equivalents
and marketable securities will be able fund operating expenses and capital
expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months from the filing of
these financial statements with the
There can be no assurance that we will be able to raise sufficient additional
capital on acceptable terms, if at all. If such additional financing is not
available on satisfactory terms, or is not available in sufficient amounts, or
we do not have sufficient authorized shares, we may be required to delay, limit,
or eliminate the development of business opportunities and our ability to
achieve our business objectives, our competitiveness, and our business,
financial condition, and results of operations will be materially adversely
affected. We could also be required to seek funds through arrangements with
collaborative partners or otherwise at an earlier stage than otherwise would be
desirable and we may be required to relinquish rights to some of our
technologies or product candidates or otherwise agree to terms unfavorable to
us, any of which may have a material adverse effect on our business, operating
results and prospects. In addition, geopolitical unrest, including a more
widespread impact of the Russian invasion of
If we are unable to obtain sufficient funding when needed and/or on acceptable terms, we may be required to significantly curtail, delay or discontinue one or more of our research and development programs, the manufacture of clinical and commercial supplies, product portfolio expansion or pre commercialization efforts, which could adversely affect our business prospects, or we may be unable to continue operations. Certain restrictive covenants, such as limitations on our ability to incur additional debt, limitations on our ability to acquire, sell or license intellectual property rights and other operating restrictions that could adversely impact our ability to conduct our business. Any additional fundraising efforts may divert our management from their day-to-day activities, which may adversely affect our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates.
During the periods presented we did not have, and we currently do not have, any
off-balance sheet arrangements, as defined under applicable
Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements
Please read Note 2 to our audited consolidated financial statements included in Part IV, Item 15, of this Annual Report for a description of recent accounting pronouncements applicable to our business.
Other Company Information
87
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
None.
88
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© Edgar Online, source