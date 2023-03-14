You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon our current plans, expectations and beliefs that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from those described in or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those set forth under the section titled "Risk Factors" and in other parts of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Overview

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for patients suffering from complex rare diseases using our novel CPP technology platform. Our lead product candidate, CTI-1601, is a subcutaneously administered, recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver FXN, an essential protein, to the mitochondria of patients with FA. FA is a rare, progressive, and fatal disease in which patients are unable to produce sufficient FXN due to a genetic abnormality. Currently, there are no treatment options that address the core deficit of FA, low levels of FXN. CTI-1601 represents the first potential therapy designed to increase FXN levels in patients with FA.

We have completed two Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with FA. We have also received an orphan drug designation, fast track designation and rare pediatric disease designation, from the FDA for CTI­1601. In addition, we received orphan designation for CTI-1601 from the European Commission and a PRIME designation from the EMA. The receipt of such designations or positive opinions may not result in a faster development process, review or approval compared to products considered for approval under conventional FDA or EMA procedures and does not assure ultimate approval by the FDA or EMA.

We believe that our CPP platform, which enables a therapeutic molecule to cross a cell membrane in order to reach intracellular targets, has the potential to enable the treatment of other rare and orphan diseases. We intend to use our proprietary platform to target additional orphan indications characterized by deficiencies in or alterations of intracellular content or activity.

Since our inception, we have devoted substantially all of our resources to developing CTI-1601, building our intellectual property portfolio, developing third-party manufacturing capabilities, business planning, raising capital, and providing general and administrative support for such operations.

CTI-1601 Program Update

On May 20, 2021 we announced that we had received an EMA PRIME designation for CTI-1601 in FA. Through PRIME, the EMA offers early and proactive support to medicine developers to optimize the generation of robust data on a medicine's benefits and risks and enable accelerated assessment of medicines applications so that these medicines can reach patients earlier. The PRIME designation was based on both pre-clinical data as well as tolerability data from the CTI-1601 Phase 1 program in patients with FA.

In May 2021 , we reported positive top-line data from our Phase 1 FA program after completing dosing of the SAD trial in December 2020 and of the MAD trial in March 2021 . Data from these trials demonstrate proof-of-concept by showing that daily subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 for up to 13 days resulted in dose-dependent increases in FXN levels from baseline compared to placebo in all evaluated tissues (buccal cells, skin, and platelets). FXN levels achieved in peripheral tissues (buccal cells) following daily 50 mg and 100 mg subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 were at or in excess of FXN levels that would be expected in phenotypically normal heterozygous carriers. There were no SAEs associated with either the MAD or SAD trials.

Also in May 2021 , the FDA placed a clinical hold on our CTI-1601 clinical program after we notified the agency of mortalities at the highest dose levels of the 26-week NHP toxicology study that was designed to support extended dosing of patients with CTI-1601. At the time the hold was placed, we had no interventional clinical trials with patients enrolling or enrolled.

81

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In February 2022 , in response to the complete response we submitted to the FDA, the FDA stated that it was maintaining the clinical hold and that additional data were needed to resolve the clinical hold. We subsequently submitted a request to the FDA for a Type C meeting, which was granted and was held in July 2022 . We submitted a complete response incorporating additional information requested by the FDA at the meeting as well as information on the proposed study in August 2022 .

In September 2022 , following the Type C meeting and the submission of the Company's complete response, the FDA allowed the 25 mg cohort of a Phase 2, four-week, placebo-controlled, dose exploration trial of CTI-1601 in FA patients to proceed. In connection with this decision, the FDA lifted its full clinical hold on the CTI-1601 clinical development program and imposed a partial hold. The dose exploration trial is designed to further characterize CTI-1601's safety, PD and PK profiles to provide information about the preferred long-term dose and dose regimen. We have since initiated the 25 mg cohort of the Phase 2 dose exploration trial. Initiation of the second cohort and/or other clinical trials is contingent on the FDA's agreement based on its review of the trial's 25 mg cohort data and on review by the trial's independent data monitoring committee. We anticipate that we will provide an update that will outline the next steps for the clinical trial in the second quarter of 2023 and anticipate reporting top-line data in the second half of 2023.

Recent Financing Activities

We have funded our operations to date primarily with proceeds from sales of common stock, proceeds from the sale of prefunded warrants for the purchase of common stock, the acquisition in 2020 of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash upon the merger with Zafgen, Inc. and, prior to the 2020 merger with Zafgen, capital contributions from Chondrial Holdings, LLC .

In August 2020 , we entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the "Prior ATM Agreement") with an investment bank in connection with the establishment of an "at-the-market" offering program providing for the sale of up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of shares of our common stock from time to time through the investment bank as sales agent.

In July 2021 , we sold 2,342,720 shares under the Prior ATM agreement for net proceeds of $19.9 million , after issuance costs.

In September 2022 , we sold 25,558,750 shares of common stock in an underwritten offering for net proceeds of $75.2 million , after issuance costs.

In November 2022 , the Prior ATM Agreement was terminated and we entered into a new Sales Agreement (the "ATM Agreement") with another investment bank in connection with the establishment of an "at-the-market" offering program providing for the sale of up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of shares of our common stock from time to time through this investment bank as sales agent.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic that began late in 2019 caused a four-month temporary stoppage of our trials with patients with FA in early 2020. Both of our SAD and MAD clinical trials were subsequently completed in 2021. While COVID-19 has had no significant impact to date on our 25 mg cohort of its dose exploration study, the risk of a resurgence of future vaccine resistant variants of COVID-19 and or other infectious diseases remains. In the future, the COVID-19 pandemic and responsive measures thereto may result in negative impacts on us, including possible delays in our clinical and regulatory activities. We cannot be certain what the overall impact of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or other health crisis would be on our business and it has the potential to materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.

Critical Accounting Policies and Significant Judgments and Estimates

Our audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of our audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets, liabilities, costs and expenses, and related disclosures. We believe that the estimates and assumptions involved in the accounting policies described below may have the greatest potential impact on our audited consolidated financial statements and, therefore, consider these to be our critical accounting policies. We evaluate these estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

82

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Research and Development Expense

Costs for certain research and development activities, such as manufacturing, non-clinical studies and clinical trials are generally recognized based on the evaluation of the progress of completion of specific tasks using information and data provided by our vendors and collaborators, and accordingly are considered an area of significant judgement and management's review of manufacturing, nonclinical and clinical expenses. This process involves reviewing open contracts and purchase orders, communicating with our personnel and outside vendors to identify services that have been performed on our behalf and estimating the level of service performed and the associated costs incurred for the services when we have not yet been invoiced or otherwise notified of the actual costs. We work with vendors and suppliers to ensure that our estimates of our research and development expenses are reasonable. Research and development activities are central to our business. We expect to increase our investment in research and development in order to advance CTI-1601 through additional clinical trials. As a result, we expect that our research and development expenses will increase in the foreseeable future as we pursue clinical development of CTI-1601 and/or any other product candidates we develop.

Stock Compensation Expense

We measure all stock-based awards granted to employees, non-employee consultants and directors based on the fair value on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The Black-Scholes option-pricing model requires the use of highly subjective assumptions which determine the fair value of stock-based awards. The assumptions used in our option-pricing model represent management's best estimates. These estimates are complex, involve a number of variables, uncertainties and assumptions and the application of management's judgment, so that they are inherently subjective. If factors change and different assumptions are used, our stock-based compensation expense could be materially different in the future.

Prior to May 28, 2020 , we were a private company and lacked company-specific historical and implied volatility information for our common stock. Therefore, we estimate our expected common stock price volatility based on the historical volatility of publicly traded peer companies within the life sciences/biotechnology sector with comparable characteristics including enterprise value, risk profiles and position within the industry. We regularly evaluate our peer group to assess changes in circumstances where identified companies may no longer be similar to us, in which case, more suitable companies whose share prices are publicly available would be utilized in the calculation. We expect to continue to do so until we have adequate historical data regarding the volatility of our own traded stock price.

The expected term of our stock options has been determined utilizing the "simplified" method for awards that qualify as "plain-vanilla" options. The risk-free interest rate is determined by reference to the U.S. Treasury yield curve in effect at the time of grant of the award for time periods approximately equal to the expected term of the award. Expected dividend yield considers the fact that we have never paid cash dividends on common stock and do not expect to pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future.

Compensation expense of those awards is recognized over the requisite service period, which is generally the vesting period of the respective award. Typically, we issue awards with only service-based vesting conditions and record the expense for these awards using the straight-line method. We account for forfeitures as they occur.

We classify stock-based compensation expense in our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss in the same manner in which the award recipient's payroll costs are classified or in which the award recipient's service payments are classified.

Financial Operations Overview

Revenue

To date, we have not generated any revenue from product sales, and do not expect to generate any revenue from the sale of products in the foreseeable future. If our development efforts result in clinical success and regulatory approval or collaboration agreements with third parties for our product candidates, we may generate revenue from those product candidates or collaborations.

Operating Expenses

The majority of our operating expenses since inception have consisted primarily of research and development activities, and general and administrative costs.

83

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses, which consist primarily of costs associated with our product research and development efforts, are expensed as incurred. Research and development expenses consist primarily of:

•

third-party contract costs relating to research, formulation, manufacturing, non-clinical studies and clinical trial activities;

•

employee related costs, including salaries, benefits and stock-based compensation expenses for employees engaged in scientific research and development functions;

•

external costs of outside consultants and vendors;

•

payments made under our third-party licensing agreements;

•

sponsored research agreements;

•

laboratory consumables; and

•

allocated facility-related costs.

At this time, we cannot reasonably estimate or know the nature, timing and estimated costs of the efforts that will be necessary to complete the clinical and commercial development of CTI-1601, or any other product candidates we develop. We are also unable to predict when, if ever, material net cash inflows will commence from sales of our product candidates. The duration, costs, and timing of clinical trials and development of CTI-1601 or any other product candidates we develop will depend on a variety of factors, including:

•

the scope, rate of progress and expense of clinical trials and other research and development activities;

• clinical trial results;

•

uncertainties in clinical trial enrollment rate or design;

•

significant and changing government regulation;

•

the timing and receipt of any regulatory approvals;

•

the influence of the FDA's or other regulatory authority's on our clinical trial design and timing;

•

establishing manufacturing capabilities or making arrangements with third-party manufacturers and risk involved with development of manufacturing processes, FDA pre-approval inspection practices and successful completion of manufacturing batches for clinical development and other regulatory purposes;

•

the possible impact of COVID-19 including the mutations of the original virus that may prove more contagious and deadly;

•

our ability to obtain and maintain patent and trade secret protection and regulatory exclusivity for our product candidates; and

•

our ability to recruit and retain key research and development personnel.

A change in the outcome of one or more of these variables with respect to the development of a product candidate could significantly change the costs, timing and viability associated with the development of that product candidate. For example, if the FDA or another regulatory authority were to require us to conduct additional non-clinical or clinical trials beyond those that we currently anticipate will be required for the completion of clinical development of a product candidate, or if we experience significant delays in enrollment in any of our clinical trials, we could be required to expend significant additional financial resources and time on the completion of clinical development.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses consist primarily of personnel costs, consisting of salaries, related benefits and stock-based compensation, costs related to our executive, finance, information technology, and costs related to other administrative functions. General and administrative expenses also include insurance expenses and professional fees for auditing, tax, and legal services, including legal expenses to pursue patent protection for our intellectual property. We expect that our general and administrative expenses will increase in the foreseeable future

84

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

as we hire additional employees to implement, improve and scale our operational, financial, commercial and management systems.

Results of Operations

The following commentary is a discussion and analysis of our financial condition as of December 31, 2022 and results of operations and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.

The discussion and analysis of our financial condition as of December 31, 2021 , and results of operations and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 , is included in item 7, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Comparison of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: Year Ended December 31, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data: Operating expenses: Research and development $ 24,250 $ 38,396 $ (14,146 ) General and administrative 12,276 12,069 207 Total operating expenses 36,526 50,465 (13,939 ) Loss from operations (36,526 ) (50,465 ) 13,939 Other income (expense), net 1,171 (171 ) 1,342 Net loss $ (35,355 ) $ (50,636 ) $ 15,281

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $14.1 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily driven by a decrease of $9.5 million in drug manufacturing costs, a decrease of $3.7 million in nonclinical development costs, a decrease of $1.6 million in clinical expense, a decrease of $0.9 million in consulting expenditures, and a decrease of $0.7 million in internal lab costs. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in personnel expense, an increase of $0.7 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense associated with stock option grants made in 2021 and 2022 and an increase of $0.3 million in royalty fees associated with the milestone achieved in 2022.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased $0.2 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by an increase of $0.5 million in stock-based compensation expense associated with stock option grants made in 2021 and 2022 and an increase of $0.5 million in personnel expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in operational costs primarily related to technology and recruiting services and a decrease of $0.2 million in professional fees primarily associated with legal and consulting expense.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Since our inception, we have not generated any revenue from any sources, including from product sales, and have incurred significant operating losses and negative cash flows from our operations. We have devoted substantially all of our resources to developing CTI-1601, building our intellectual property portfolio, developing third-party manufacturing capabilities, business planning, capital raising, and providing general and administrative support for such operations.

85

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following table summarizes our sources and uses of cash for each of the periods presented below: Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (27,569 ) $ (42,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (90,960 ) 24,169 Net cash provided by financing activities 75,257 19,885

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (43,272 ) $ 1,949

Net cash used in operating activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , operating activities used $27.6 million of cash, resulting from our net loss of $35.4 million , adjusted for noncash expenses of $6.1 million , and changes in our operating assets and liabilities of resulting in a source of cash of $1.7 million . Our net loss was primarily attributed to operating expenses of $36.5 million . The change in operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to an increase in accrued expenses due to the growth in our operating activities following the partial release of the clinical hold in late 2022.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , operating activities used $42.1 million of cash, resulting from our net loss of $50.6 million , adjusted for noncash expenses of $5.8 million , and changes in our operating assets and liabilities resulting in a use of cash of $2.7 million . Our net loss was primarily attributed to operating expenses of $50.5 million . The change in operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to a decrease in prepaid expenses due to the recognition of expense of amounts previously paid, an increase in accrued expenses due to the growth in our operating activities, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable due to the timing of invoice processing.

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , investing activities used $91.0 million of net cash, resulting from purchases of $133.6 million in marketable securities, which was offset by $42.8 million of maturities and sales of marketable securities.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , investing activities provided $24.2 million of net cash, resulting from $32.8 million representing maturities and sales of marketable securities, which was offset by purchases of $8.2 million in marketable securities and $0.3 million used for the purchase of equipment.

Net cash provided by financing activities

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , financing activities provided $75.3 million of cash from sale of common stock in an underwritten public offering, net of issuance costs.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , financing activities provided $19.9 million of cash from the sale of common stock under the Prior ATM Agreement, net of issuance costs.

Operating Capital Requirements

We have not yet commercialized any products and do not expect to generate revenue from the commercial sale of any products for several years, if at all.

We have to date incurred net losses. We incurred net losses of approximately $35.4 million and $50.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2022 , we had an accumulated deficit of $151.6 million and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $118.4 million , excluding restricted cash of $1.3 million .

Losses have resulted principally from costs incurred in connection with research and development activities, and general and administrative costs associated with the development of CTI-1601 and our operations. We expect to incur significant expenses and operating losses for the foreseeable future as we expect to continue to incur expenses in connection with our ongoing activities, if and as we:

•

continue to advance the development of CTI-1601 through additional clinical trials;

•

seek to identify and advance development of additional product candidates into clinical development and identify additional indications for our product candidates;

86

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

•

seek to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates;

•

identify, acquire or in-license other product candidates and technologies;

•

maintain, leverage and expand our intellectual property portfolio; and

•

expand our operational, financial, commercial and management information systems and personnel, including personnel to support our clinical development and future commercialization efforts and our operations as a public company.

We believe that based on our current operating plan our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be able fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months from the filing of these financial statements with the SEC . If we encounter unexpected delays in our clinical trials or if there are other unanticipated changes to our operating plan from our current assumptions that negatively impact our operations, we may reduce expenditures in order to further extend our existing cash resources. Until we can generate substantial revenue, if ever, we expect to seek additional funding through a combination of public or private equity offerings, debt financings, collaborations and licensing arrangements or other sources. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased fixed payment obligations and we may be required to agree to certain restrictive covenants, such as limitations on our ability to incur additional debt, minimum cash balances, limitations on our ability to acquire, sell or license intellectual property rights and other operating restrictions that could adversely impact our ability to conduct our business. Any additional fundraising efforts may divert our management from their day-to-day activities, which may adversely affect our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates.

There can be no assurance that we will be able to raise sufficient additional capital on acceptable terms, if at all. If such additional financing is not available on satisfactory terms, or is not available in sufficient amounts, or we do not have sufficient authorized shares, we may be required to delay, limit, or eliminate the development of business opportunities and our ability to achieve our business objectives, our competitiveness, and our business, financial condition, and results of operations will be materially adversely affected. We could also be required to seek funds through arrangements with collaborative partners or otherwise at an earlier stage than otherwise would be desirable and we may be required to relinquish rights to some of our technologies or product candidates or otherwise agree to terms unfavorable to us, any of which may have a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and prospects. In addition, geopolitical unrest, including a more widespread impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , the possibility that the conflict could expand beyond eastern Europe , the impact of a possible resurgence of vaccine resistant, more deadly or more contagious variants of COVID-19 and/or the potential impact of other health crises, recent liquidity constraints, failures and instability in U.S. and international financial banking systems as well as the impact of inflation or the federal government's failure to raise the debt ceiling on the global financial markets may reduce our ability to access capital, which could negatively affect our liquidity and ability to continue as a going concern.

If we are unable to obtain sufficient funding when needed and/or on acceptable terms, we may be required to significantly curtail, delay or discontinue one or more of our research and development programs, the manufacture of clinical and commercial supplies, product portfolio expansion or pre commercialization efforts, which could adversely affect our business prospects, or we may be unable to continue operations. Certain restrictive covenants, such as limitations on our ability to incur additional debt, limitations on our ability to acquire, sell or license intellectual property rights and other operating restrictions that could adversely impact our ability to conduct our business. Any additional fundraising efforts may divert our management from their day-to-day activities, which may adversely affect our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates.

During the periods presented we did not have, and we currently do not have, any off-balance sheet arrangements, as defined under applicable SEC rules, such as relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, which are often referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, established for the purpose of facilitating financing transactions that are not required to be reflected on our balance sheets.

Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements

Please read Note 2 to our audited consolidated financial statements included in Part IV, Item 15, of this Annual Report for a description of recent accounting pronouncements applicable to our business.

Other Company Information

87

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

None.

88

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------