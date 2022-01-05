Lark Distilling : Application for quotation of securities - LRK
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 06, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
LRK
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
293,332
06/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
62104600544
1.3
ASX issuer code
LRK
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LRKAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LRK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
293,332
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
6/1/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
6/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Geoff Bainbridge
Geoff Bainbridge
David Dearie
David Dearie
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
100,000
60,000
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue date
6/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
only
+securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
293,332
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
personalFor
Nil, Ordinary Fully Paid Shares are issued on conversion of vested Performance Rights upon satisfaction of vesting
conditions
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1.650000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
