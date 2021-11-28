Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lark Distilling Co. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRK   AU0000087264

LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD

(LRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
5.16 AUD   -3.01%
05:50pLARK DISTILLING : CEO Presentation
PU
11/21LARK DISTILLING : Application for quotation of securities - LRK
PU
10/20LARK DISTILLING : Completes First Tranche of Equity Raising Worth Nearly $40 Million
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lark Distilling : CEO Presentation

11/28/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

r personal use only

L A R K D I S T I L L I N G C O .

-

A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

-

N O V 2 0 2 1

Our people

We attract talent with

and culture

our values-based recruitment

and strive to provide the very

strategies.

best onboarding experience.

-

We develop our people

only

by creating career

pathways and opportunities.

We promoted 21%

of employees into new roles in

F21.

use

We celebrate diversity, across

gender - 40% female, nationality,

and thought leadership.

And We Live

By Values

personalr

Language

§

§

Anticipation

§

Results

§

Karma

In FY22 we commit to taking our culture to the next level by conducting engagement surveys and acting on the feedback, as well as ongoing structured training for our people.

Our impact and contribution to sustainability is real. onlyuse

personalr

Recap on Strategy Roadmap and Progress

Over the Past Two Years

-

only

1.

Understand The Whisky Landscape - Domestic and Abroad

Completed in F20

2.

Clean Up The Mess / Reset The Foundations

Completed in F20

3.

Define and Articulate a Proven Strategy That Maximises Shareholder Value

Share Price x 5 in 2 Years

use

4.

Build "Lark" Into a Power Brand With Broad Appeal (and Asian Relevance)

World Whisky Producer Finalist

5.

Reboot Forty Spotted Gin To Own "Tasmanian Gin"

Completed in F21

6.

Innovate The Product(s) & Tell Meaningful Stories

Completed in F21

7.

Establish A Footprint In Key Export Markets With Proven Sell Thru

Commencing F22

8.

Build & Stockpile Inventory to Meet Future Demand (& Acquisition Criteria)

2m + Ltrs Under Bond by End F22

9.

Execute The Plan While Maximise Revenue, Manage Costs and Achieve Profit

Completed in F21

10.

Leverage Balance Sheet To Fund the Journey

NAB Debt Facility

11.

Improve Liquidity and Move to Institutional Shareholders

Shene Capital Raise At 0% Discount

NSR per Litre Up 55% from $139 to $216

personal-

Market Cap Has Increased to circa $390m

Acquisition of Shene Estate and Distillery to Close Feb 22

r

O U R V I S I O N

-

only

To become a global icon in

single malt whisky, renowned for being the

world's most innovative distiller.

use

B Y E N D

B Y E N D

B Y E N D

S TA R TIN G

P O IN T

F Y 2 2

F Y 2 2

F Y 2 3

-

-

-

-

personalr

2m+ litres

~100% net

Brand

First mover

advantage

under

revenue growth

credibility in

with scale,

maturation at a

YoY

selected

credibility,

market value of

global export

quality and

~ $430m

markets

authenticity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD
05:50pLARK DISTILLING : CEO Presentation
PU
11/21LARK DISTILLING : Application for quotation of securities - LRK
PU
10/20LARK DISTILLING : Completes First Tranche of Equity Raising Worth Nearly $40 Million
MT
10/18Lark Distilling Co. Ltd entered into a binding agreement to acquire Kernke Family Shene..
CI
10/17LARK DISTILLING : Acquires Tasmanian Distillery for $30 Million; Undertakes $39 Million Eq..
MT
10/17LARK DISTILLING : Posts 80% Drop in Fiscal Q1 Net Sales; Shares Gain 5%
MT
08/29Lark Distilling Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
04/22Lark Distilling Co. Ltd Announces Resignation of Director
CI
02/21Lark Distilling Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Lark Distilling Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,2 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2022 4,90 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net cash 2022 2,30 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 379 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Lark Distilling Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,16 AUD
Average target price 5,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoff Bainbridge Managing Director & Executive Director
Alex Aleksic Chief Financial Officer
David Cowie Moir Dearie Non-Executive Chairman
Warren Randall Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura McBain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARK DISTILLING CO. LTD255.86%270
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-2.85%381 466
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-23.64%135 336
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.17.51%60 129
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.3.33%53 550
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-25.42%41 231