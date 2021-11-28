Lark Distilling : CEO Presentation

L A R K D I S T I L L I N G C O .
-
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G
-
N O V 2 0 2 1
|
|
Our people
|
We attract talent with
|
|
|
|
|
and culture
|
our values-based recruitment
|
|
and strive to provide the very
|
|
strategies.
|
best onboarding experience.
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
We develop our people
|
only
|
|
|
by creating career
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pathways and opportunities.
|
|
|
|
We promoted 21%
|
|
|
|
of employees into new roles in
|
|
|
|
F21.
|
use
|
|
We celebrate diversity, across
|
|
gender - 40% female, nationality,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and thought leadership.
|
|
|
|
|
And We Live
|
|
|
By Values
|
|
personalr
|
Language
|
|
§
|
|
§
|
Anticipation
|
|
§
|
Results
|
|
§
|
Karma
|
|
|
|
|
In FY22 we commit to taking our culture to the next level by conducting engagement surveys and acting on the feedback, as well as ongoing structured training for our people.
Our impact and contribution to sustainability is real. onlyuse
personalr
Recap on Strategy Roadmap and Progress
Over the Past Two Years
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Understand The Whisky Landscape - Domestic and Abroad
|
✔
|
Completed in F20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Clean Up The Mess / Reset The Foundations
|
✔
|
Completed in F20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Define and Articulate a Proven Strategy That Maximises Shareholder Value
|
✔ Share Price x 5 in 2 Years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Build "Lark" Into a Power Brand With Broad Appeal (and Asian Relevance)
|
✔ World Whisky Producer Finalist
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Reboot Forty Spotted Gin To Own "Tasmanian Gin"
|
✔
|
Completed in F21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Innovate The Product(s) & Tell Meaningful Stories
|
✔
|
Completed in F21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Establish A Footprint In Key Export Markets With Proven Sell Thru
|
✖
|
Commencing F22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Build & Stockpile Inventory to Meet Future Demand (& Acquisition Criteria)
|
✔ 2m + Ltrs Under Bond by End F22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Execute The Plan While Maximise Revenue, Manage Costs and Achieve Profit
|
✔
|
Completed in F21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Leverage Balance Sheet To Fund the Journey
|
✔
|
NAB Debt Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
Improve Liquidity and Move to Institutional Shareholders
|
✔ Shene Capital Raise At 0% Discount
|
|
|
NSR per Litre Up 55% from $139 to $216
|
|
|
|
|
personal-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Cap Has Increased to circa $390m
Acquisition of Shene Estate and Distillery to Close Feb 22
r
|
|
|
|
O U R V I S I O N
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
only
|
|
To become a global icon in
|
|
|
|
single malt whisky, renowned for being the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
world's most innovative distiller.
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
B Y E N D
|
B Y E N D
|
B Y E N D
|
|
S TA R TIN G
|
|
|
P O IN T
|
|
F Y 2 2
|
F Y 2 2
|
F Y 2 3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
personalr
|
|
2m+ litres
|
~100% net
|
Brand
|
|
First mover
|
|
advantage
|
under
|
revenue growth
|
credibility in
|
|
with scale,
|
maturation at a
|
YoY
|
selected
|
|
credibility,
|
market value of
|
|
global export
|
|
quality and
|
~ $430m
|
|
markets
|
|
authenticity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:49:00 UTC.