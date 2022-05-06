Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTI   INE214T01019

LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED

(LTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/06 06:23:17 am EDT
4593.00 INR   -3.61%
07:06aIndia's L&T Infotech, Mindtree to merge ops to form large-scale IT firm
RE
04/21Nomura Adjusts Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Price Target to 5,970 Indian Rupees From 6,180 Rupees, Keeps at Neutral
MT
04/20L&T Infotech Shares Slip on Results Disappointment
MT
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

India's L&T Infotech, Mindtree to merge ops to form large-scale IT firm

05/06/2022 | 07:06am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT services company L&T Infotech (LTI) said on Friday it would merge its operations with Mindtree Ltd, forming a large-scale player to take on bigger competitors in the country's booming IT industry.

"The proposed integration will see L&T Infotech and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion," L&T Infotech said in a statement.

Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree, the statement said, adding the combined entity will be called as LTIMindtree.

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) acquired Mindtree in 2019, following a rare hostile bid for a control
ling stake, the first such pursuit in India's software services industry. https://reut.rs/36ob6ep

L&T's push for scale in the high-growth software industry follows a pandemic-led surge in demand for digitalisation, as global businesses invest billions of dollars in cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure and cyber security.

"This (merger) will help us emerge as a partner of choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive

employee value proposition," S. N. Subrahmanyan, vice-chairman of Mindtree, said in a statement.

Sector giants, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, have been securing larger contracts and investing heavily on services like cloud infrastructure and data analytics. India's tech industry reached over $220 billion in revenue in FY2022.

L&T owns a little over 60% in Mindtree and a 74% stake in L&T Infotech.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED -2.67% 1542.85 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED -3.61% 4593 Delayed Quote.-35.01%
MINDTREE LIMITED -3.89% 3373.8 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -2.30% 3432.6 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
WIPRO LIMITED 1.87% 501.05 End-of-day quote.-29.94%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -0.49% 32.25 Delayed Quote.-37.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 157 B 2 057 M 2 057 M
Net income 2022 22 989 M 300 M 300 M
Net cash 2022 32 730 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 835 B 10 916 M 10 916 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 46 648
Free-Float 25,4%
