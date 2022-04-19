Indian shares flat as tech offsets gains in energy, metal stocks

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early
gains to trade flat on Tuesday, as losses in technology stocks
and private-sector lender HDFC Bank offset gains in
energy and metal stocks.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.07% at 17,189.70 by
0438 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to
57,140.20, after having risen about 0.5% each early on Tuesday.
Both the indexes shed roughly 2% each in the previous
session after weak March-quarter results from Infosys triggered
a sharp selloff in IT stocks.
"These are challenging times. As more earnings reports come
in, we will see a shift to value stocks instead of growth
stocks; cost inflation is hurting IT firms to an extent and
there will be consolidation (in stock prices)," said Anita
Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.
Nifty's IT sub-index briefly rose 1% before
reversing course to trade 0.5% lower.
Mindtree also erased its near 3% gain to shed
1.7%, a day after reporting March-quarter results.
Private-sector lender HDFC Bank, down 1.5%, was the top
loser on the Nifty 50 index, extending losses to a ninth
straight session.
Other banking stocks too lost some ground, with Nifty's
financial services index inching 0.7% lower.
However, Nifty's metal sub-index advanced 1.7%
amid a sharp rise in copper and zinc prices on hopes for more
stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries.
Energy stocks scaled a record high and extended
gains to a third session, as oil prices jumped amid deepening
concerns over tight global supplies.
Meanwhile, shares of cement maker ACC Ltd and IT
technology services provider Larsen & Toubro Infotech
were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, ahead of reporting
quarterly results.
($1 = 76.4000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)