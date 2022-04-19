Log in
    LTI   INE214T01019

LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED

(LTI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/19 01:20:51 am EDT
5860.00 INR   -0.23%
Indian shares flat as tech offsets gains in energy, metal stocks
RE
04/14Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Inaugurates ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its Engagement Center in Hartford, CT
CI
04/13Larsen & Toubro Infotech Opens New Center in Connecticut
MT
Indian shares flat as tech offsets gains in energy, metal stocks

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains to trade flat on Tuesday, as losses in technology stocks and private-sector lender HDFC Bank offset gains in energy and metal stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.07% at 17,189.70 by 0438 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to 57,140.20, after having risen about 0.5% each early on Tuesday.

Both the indexes shed roughly 2% each in the previous session after weak March-quarter results from Infosys triggered a sharp selloff in IT stocks.

"These are challenging times. As more earnings reports come in, we will see a shift to value stocks instead of growth stocks; cost inflation is hurting IT firms to an extent and there will be consolidation (in stock prices)," said Anita Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Nifty's IT sub-index briefly rose 1% before reversing course to trade 0.5% lower.

Mindtree also erased its near 3% gain to shed 1.7%, a day after reporting March-quarter results.

Private-sector lender HDFC Bank, down 1.5%, was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, extending losses to a ninth straight session.

Other banking stocks too lost some ground, with Nifty's financial services index inching 0.7% lower.

However, Nifty's metal sub-index advanced 1.7% amid a sharp rise in copper and zinc prices on hopes for more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries.

Energy stocks scaled a record high and extended gains to a third session, as oil prices jumped amid deepening concerns over tight global supplies.

Meanwhile, shares of cement maker ACC Ltd and IT technology services provider Larsen & Toubro Infotech were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, ahead of reporting quarterly results. ($1 = 76.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -1.02% 2133.15 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -2.84% 1355.95 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
INFOSYS LIMITED -1.03% 1603.9 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED -0.26% 5860 Delayed Quote.-19.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 112.356 Delayed Quote.42.44%
MINDTREE LIMITED -1.64% 3892 Delayed Quote.-17.21%
NIFTY 50 0.06% 17186 Delayed Quote.0.70%
SENSEX 30 -2.01% 57166.74 Real-time Quote.-1.87%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
