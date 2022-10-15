Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTI   INE214T01019

LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED

(LTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
4668.55 INR   +1.56%
09:46aLTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
BU
10/03Nomura Adjusts Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Price Target to 3,690 Indian Rupees From 3,680 Rupees, Keeps at Reduce
MT
08/18Lumin by Fosfor to Unveil iOS Mobile App and SDKs at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY

10/15/2022 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today.

In US Dollars:

  • Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY
  • Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

  • Revenue at INR 48,367 million; growth of 6.9% QoQ and 28.4% YoY
  • Net Income at INR 6,798 million; growth of 7.2% QoQ and 23.2% YoY
“We are happy to report 21.6% YoY revenue growth in constant currency. We remain excited about the proactive conversations we are having with our customers and see increased traction in the cloud and analytics space. The strength of our pipeline and our sustained net headcount addition will continue to fuel our growth”
- Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales & Executive Board Member
 
“We are happy to be on the last leg of the approval process for the LTI Mindtree merger and are most likely to combine forces by the end of this calendar year. The merged company will bring together complimentary portfolios and a large customer base creating extraordinary value for all stakeholders.”
- Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Board Member

Recent Deal Wins

  • Selected by a leading health care system based in North America as strategic partner for transformation programs involving cyber security, clinical experience, enterprise data management, governance and digital business technology
  • Chosen by the provider of consultancy and IT solutions to an international organization involved with global conflict resolution and humanitarian assistance, to transform their digital solution landscape
  • Selected by a Global Fortune 500 multinational information technology company to design and implement SAP and data solutions to improve business KPIs. LTI will also provide consulting and architectural guidance to build a technology roadmap
  • Selected by a manufacturer of vertical transportation systems to operate and transform their global JD Edwards solution
  • A leading provider and manufacturer of heating and cooling solutions and equipment has chosen LTI as its partner for one of its largest and most complex ERP transformation initiatives at one of its plant locations
  • Selected by the newly formed division of a leading property and casualty insurer to implement Duck Creek solutions for their producer, policy and billing functions and to ensure data analytics and insights
  • Chosen by a leading petrochemical company for a managed services deal involving outsourcing of support operations for their enterprise applications by streamlining processes and building efficiencies through transformation initiatives
  • Selected by a global bank for a digital testing deal to support its digital transformation initiatives
  • Selected by a Global Fortune 500 company and a world-wide leader in beauty and cosmetics to deliver digital integration of existing applications with their new core S/4 solution
  • Selected by a leading media & entertainment major to implement a new buying & invoicing system and enable related procurement processes and solutions to integrate with existing SAP applications
  • A refinery and petrochemical company has selected LTI for an end to end outsourcing and managed services deal resulting in improved efficiency, lower costs, better customer experience and compliance with National Cyber Authority requirements

Analyst Recognitions

  • LTI Positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's SI Capabilities on AWS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
  • LTI named as a ‘Leader’ in ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management Service & Solutions 2022 quadrant report (ESM Consulting Services quadrant for US)
  • LTI recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
  • LTI Positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's SI Capabilities on Azure PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
  • Fosfor Aspect recognized in Forrester Report : Ten Lessons From Intelligent Document Extraction And Processing Use Cases

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services”, July 20, 2022. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Awards & Other Business Highlights

  • LTI has been certified as a water-positive company based on a third-party audit
  • LTI Wins Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management 2022 in the IT services and consulting category
  • LTI is a Great Place to Work Certified in Poland

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping 500 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 50,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
09:46aLTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
BU
10/03Nomura Adjusts Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Price Target to 3,690 Indian Rupees From 3,68..
MT
08/18Lumin by Fosfor to Unveil iOS Mobile App and SDKs at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2..
BU
08/04Larsen & Toubro Infotech Partners with Saviynt
CI
08/02LTI Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft
BU
08/02Larsen & Toubro Infotech Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft
CI
07/15Nomura Adjusts Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Price Target to 3,680 Indian Rupees From 3,69..
MT
07/15Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q1; EPS, Revenue Top Est..
MT
07/14Transcript : Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 14,..
CI
07/14LTI Constant Currency Revenues Grow 26.6% YoY; Net Profits up 27.7% YoY
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 192 B 2 335 M 2 335 M
Net income 2023 27 987 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2023 38 697 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 819 B 9 947 M 9 947 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 48 766
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 4 668,55 INR
Average target price 4 591,35 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Rander Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjeev Aga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED-36.33%9 947
ACCENTURE PLC-39.04%159 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.10%137 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.19%108 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.38%93 819
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.90%75 133