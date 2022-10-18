Advanced search
Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
10/17Jefferies Adjusts Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Price Target to 3,800 Indian Rupees From 3,420 Rupees, Keeps at Underperform
MT
10/17Larsen & Toubro Infotech Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue
MT
Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Amalgamation/Merger

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
LTI/SE/STAT/2022-23/83

October 18, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: LTI

BSE Scrip Code: 540005

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Sub: Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ("Company"/"Transferee Company") and Mindtree Limited ("Transferor Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors ('the Scheme')

In continuation to our letters dated May 6, 2022 and August 10, 2022, on the above subject, this is to inform you that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench in terms of the order passed on September 19, 2022 has sanctioned the Scheme, and certified copy of the said Order of NCLT, Mumbai received by the Company on October 17, 2022, is enclosed herewith. The Scheme shall become effective upon filing of certified copy of the orders passed by the jurisdictional NCLTs of both, the Transferor Company and the Transferee Company, which shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

Kindly take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

(Tridib Barat)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Technology Tower 1, Gate No.5, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai-400072, India

T +91 22 6776 6776 | F +91 22 2858 1130

Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001, India

www.Lntinfotech.com | E-mail: info@Lntinfotech.com | CIN: L72900MH1996PLC104693



Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 195 B 2 373 M 2 373 M
Net income 2023 27 549 M 335 M 335 M
Net cash 2023 36 455 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 814 B 9 909 M 9 909 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 48 766
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 4 641,85 INR
Average target price 4 750,58 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Rander Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjeev Aga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED-36.33%9 909
ACCENTURE PLC-36.75%159 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.10%137 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.08%108 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.47%93 819
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.90%75 133