Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Amalgamation/Merger

LTI/SE/STAT/2022-23/83 October 18, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: LTI BSE Scrip Code: 540005

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Sub: Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ("Company"/"Transferee Company") and Mindtree Limited ("Transferor Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors ('the Scheme')

In continuation to our letters dated May 6, 2022 and August 10, 2022, on the above subject, this is to inform you that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench in terms of the order passed on September 19, 2022 has sanctioned the Scheme, and certified copy of the said Order of NCLT, Mumbai received by the Company on October 17, 2022, is enclosed herewith. The Scheme shall become effective upon filing of certified copy of the orders passed by the jurisdictional NCLTs of both, the Transferor Company and the Transferee Company, which shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

Kindly take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

(Tridib Barat)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Technology Tower 1, Gate No.5, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai-400072, India

T +91 22 6776 6776 | F +91 22 2858 1130

Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001, India

www.Lntinfotech.com | E-mail: info@Lntinfotech.com | CIN: L72900MH1996PLC104693