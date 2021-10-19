Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Indian stocks rise on IT, financial boost

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday
to hit another record high, led by gains in information
technology and financial stocks, with investors betting on
strong corporate earnings for the September quarter.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 18,571, while
the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 62,156.48 by 0355 GMT.
The Nifty IT index rose 1.8% and was the top
gainer among the sub-indexes.
Shares of information technology services provider Larsen
and Toubro Infotech surged 10% after reporting strong
September quarter results.
Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever is among a slew of
companies that will report earnings later in the day.
The Nifty metals index rose 0.6% as global
prices surged on fears of production and supply cuts.
The Nifty bank index was up 0.6%, while the
finance index gained 0.7%.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)