    LTI   INE214T01019

LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED

(LTI)
Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Indian stocks rise on IT, financial boost

10/19/2021 | 12:08am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday to hit another record high, led by gains in information technology and financial stocks, with investors betting on strong corporate earnings for the September quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 18,571, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 62,156.48 by 0355 GMT.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.8% and was the top gainer among the sub-indexes.

Shares of information technology services provider Larsen and Toubro Infotech surged 10% after reporting strong September quarter results.

Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever is among a slew of companies that will report earnings later in the day.

The Nifty metals index rose 0.6% as global prices surged on fears of production and supply cuts.

The Nifty bank index was up 0.6%, while the finance index gained 0.7%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 153 B 2 027 M 2 027 M
Net income 2022 22 862 M 304 M 304 M
Net cash 2022 37 514 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,4x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 1 035 B 13 733 M 13 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 38 298
Free-Float 25,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 5 905,85 INR
Average target price 5 270,15 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Jalona Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anil Rander Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Director
Manoj Koul Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH LIMITED61.38%13 733
ACCENTURE PLC31.38%215 907
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.15%178 114
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%129 617
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.54%100 371
INFOSYS LIMITED36.63%95 866