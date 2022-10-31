India's Larsen & Toubro beats Q2 profit expectation on order inflow surge

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian infrastructure
company Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, on the
back of a surge in order inflows.
Profit grew by 22.5% to 22.29 billion rupees ($269.35
million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, the Mumbai-based
company said in an exchange filing.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21.87 billion
rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
L&T's results are often seen by analysts as an indication of
capital expenditure in the economy because of the various public
and private infrastructure projects the company undertakes.
India has seen a resurgence of investments in
infrastructure, with many buildings, factories, metros, and
other project works underway following a two-year-long
pandemic-induced slump.
L&T's total revenue from operations for the quarter rose
22.97% to 427.63 billion rupees, primarily driven by order
inflows from the infrastructure projects segment having more
than doubled to 250.6 billion rupees.
Total consolidated order book rose about 2.8% sequentially to
end the quarter at 3.73 trillion rupees ($45.07 billion), the
company added.
As of last close, L&T shares have jumped 6.7% so far this
year.
($1 = 82.7540 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Atreya Raghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)