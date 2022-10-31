Advanced search
    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1974.65 INR   +0.53%
02:22aLarsen & Toubro's Construction Arm to Build Transmission Lines, Substations in Saudi Arabia
MT
10/17Indian Indices Extend Gains; State Bank of India Jumps 3%
MT
10/14L&T Heavy Engineering Wins 'Significant' Orders in Q2-FY23
AQ
India's Larsen & Toubro beats Q2 profit expectation on order inflow surge

10/31/2022 | 07:49am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, on the back of a surge in order inflows.

Profit grew by 22.5% to 22.29 billion rupees ($269.35 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, the Mumbai-based company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

L&T's results are often seen by analysts as an indication of capital expenditure in the economy because of the various public and private infrastructure projects the company undertakes.

India has seen a resurgence of investments in infrastructure, with many buildings, factories, metros, and other project works underway following a two-year-long pandemic-induced slump. L&T's total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 22.97% to 427.63 billion rupees, primarily driven by order inflows from the infrastructure projects segment having more than doubled to 250.6 billion rupees. Total consolidated order book rose about 2.8% sequentially to end the quarter at 3.73 trillion rupees ($45.07 billion), the company added. As of last close, L&T shares have jumped 6.7% so far this year.

($1 = 82.7540 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Atreya Raghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 795 B 21 804 M 21 804 M
Net income 2023 111 B 1 344 M 1 344 M
Net Debt 2023 1 028 B 12 480 M 12 480 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 1,34%
Capitalization 2 775 B 33 699 M 33 699 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 49 921
Free-Float 84,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 974,65 INR
Average target price 2 089,41 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
A. Sivaram Nair Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.20%33 699
VINCI0.40%52 326
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.00%28 332
QUANTA SERVICES23.13%20 192
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.57%17 621
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.98%16 979