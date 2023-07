Larsen & Toubro Limited is a diversified group. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - engineering and construction services (68.5%): implementation of turnkey projects of transportation, building, factories, engineering instruments, etc.; - construction, installation and implementation of hydrocarbon exploration and production projects (17.2%); - development of thermal power plants and manufacturing of energy production equipment (4.4%); - manufacturing of aerospace and defense equipment and systems (3.2%); - manufacturing of custom designed equipment and systems for core industries (2.7%): equipment and systems for the fertilizer, refining, petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, thermal and nuclear energy industries; - other (4%): manufacturing of industrial machines and products (industrial valves, welding machines, building equipment, etc.), production of concrete, real estate development, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (80.1%), Saudi Arabia (3.6%), United Arab Emirates (2.2%), Qatar (2.1%), Kuwait (1.6%) and other (10.4%).