Larsen & Toubro : AGM Transcript 2021

through audio-visual means. I hope you and your family are staying healthy and safe in this

happy to welcome you all to the 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company being held

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, it is now 3:30 p.m. and time to commence the meeting. I am

means and I suggest that the Notice and Auditors Report be taken as read.

Report on the financial statements have already been sent to the shareholders through electronic

the only way to do is safely. The requisite quorum is present. No, proxies are allowed in this

I want to say good luck to all of you. Wish you well. Stay healthy and whatever you do, I wish

Sir, while we are checking with Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta, you can move on to the next member.

Namaste. This is Damodaran, I am attending the AGM from my house in New Delhi.

Good Afternoon. I am attending this AGM from my residence in Gurgaon. Thank you.

contain the spread of the virus. These initiatives have been widely acknowledged by the State

We have spent already Rs. 50 crore by providing this to various states. When the second wave

In addition to donation to the Prime Minister's CARES funds of Rs. 150 crore at the onset of the

shelter and medical assistance. All this was done while maintaining the prescribed COVID

In addition, quarantine centers have been set up for our employees, their families as well as

workers and society at large. For our employees, we have initiated a broad spectrum of measures

L&T's first priority has revolved around taking every possible care of its employees, contract

Your Company reiterates its commitment to serve the people of this country and express its

At this critical juncture, as important as observing health and safety measure is to remain

severe test ever faced by all of us - households, corporate, civil society and the Government.

nation has been impacted by the second wave of the Corona Virus. Undoubtedly this is the most

Now, let me give some introductory viewpoints. I am addressing you all at a time when the

Larsen & Toubro Limited

August 5, 2021

Since infrastructure investments serve the twin benefits of improving productivity and generating employment, we believe that the underlying metro drivers for the investment in India remain intact. Your Company is poised to capitalize on these opportunities as they emerge.

Details of your Company's performance have already been published in the Annual Report which is available online and I will therefore not go into them now.

The Company continues to focus on shareholder value creation by divesting non-core assets, capturing cost efficiencies and leveraging technology and productivity gain. The Company's strategically diversified business portfolio, geographical dispersion, robust Balance Sheet and strong order book are reliable signposts to a brighter future.

It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 18 per share for FY21. This is in addition to the Rs. 18 per share of special dividend declared earlier during the year.

Therefore I can say we have given Rs. 36 per share as dividend which is one of the best you can get in the industry.

International Business:

The Company has gradually expanded its international footprint through geographical dispersion and a conscious de-risking strategy. While the Middle East region has remained an area of focus, the Company has turned its attention to many countries in Africa as well as South East Asia. Currently the Middle East region constitutes 61% of the international order book of Rs. 68,773 crore and in addition to this, our technology services businesses are growing in double digit through LTI, LTTS and Mindtree. And collectively therefore together nearly 38% of the turnover of the group comes from services.

Sustainable Development:

Our group is over 8 decades old and we have been at the forefront of many sustainability initiatives, long before they were mandated by law. In other words we internalized the spirit behind ESG and were among the early companies who turned percepts into practice.

On our part, we are helping to provide better access to potable water and improved level of sanitation and facilities for health, education and skill building.

Turning to the governance, our core values devote around the principles based on transparency, accountability, responsibility, compliance, ethics and trust. In recognition of our efforts, we received the 'Grant Thornton Bharat SABERA' award for Best Integrated Reporting.

