  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Larsen & Toubro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
1651.60 INR   +0.85%
Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm to Build Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bandra, India
MT
01:32aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Bagging orders/contract
PU
06/03Indian Benchmarks Close the Week on Negative Note; Grasim Industries Slides 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Bagging orders/contract

06/06/2022 | 01:32am EDT
L&T Construction awarded (Large*) contract for its

Water & Effluent Treatment Business

Mumbai, Jun 06, 2022: The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.

The project involves the construction of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility with best- in-class treatment standards. The scope includes Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of the 360 MLD sewage treatment plant with a provision to generate inhouse power. The project will also host a panoramic viewing gallery, a knowledge centre, and a library with the larger goal of creating awareness amongst various stakeholders.

The project is to be executed under stringent timelines and L&T, with its legacy of having completed several landmark projects, is uniquely positioned to deliver the project on time to industry leading safety and quality standards.

On completion, the project will play a vital role in providing a healthier, happier, and better quality of life to the residents of Mumbai.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

*Project Classification

Classification

Significant

Large

Major

Mega

Value in Cr

1,000 to 2,500

2,500 to 5,000

5,000 to 7,000

>7,000

Media Contacts:

Yuvraj Mehta

Ketan Bondre

Head, Corporate Brand Management & Communications

Head, Media Relations

Yuvraj.mehta@larsentoubro.com/ +91 85888 88272

ketan.bondre@larsentoubro.com/ +91 98205 36572

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 569 B 20 203 M 20 203 M
Net income 2022 93 117 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
Net Debt 2022 1 053 B 13 559 M 13 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 2 321 B 29 875 M 29 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 40 253
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 651,60 INR
Average target price 2 004,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
A. Sivaram Nair Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.84%29 875
VINCI-2.98%54 576
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 319
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.09%22 921
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.54%19 387
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.10%19 122