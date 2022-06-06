Larsen & Toubro : Bagging orders/contract

L&T Construction awarded (Large*) contract for its

Water & Effluent Treatment Business

Mumbai, Jun 06, 2022: The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.

The project involves the construction of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility with best- in-class treatment standards. The scope includes Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of the 360 MLD sewage treatment plant with a provision to generate inhouse power. The project will also host a panoramic viewing gallery, a knowledge centre, and a library with the larger goal of creating awareness amongst various stakeholders.

The project is to be executed under stringent timelines and L&T, with its legacy of having completed several landmark projects, is uniquely positioned to deliver the project on time to industry leading safety and quality standards.

On completion, the project will play a vital role in providing a healthier, happier, and better quality of life to the residents of Mumbai.

Background:

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

*Project Classification

Classification Significant Large Major Mega Value in ₹ Cr 1,000 to 2,500 2,500 to 5,000 5,000 to 7,000 >7,000

Media Contacts: