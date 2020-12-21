Larsen & Toubro : Closure of Trading Window

Closure of Trading Window

Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window





Pursuant to the Company''s Securities Dealing Code, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company''s Equity Shares will remain closed from Friday, January 1, 2021 for all Designated Employees of the Company.





The closure is in connection with the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.





The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.





This is for your information and records.