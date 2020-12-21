Log in
Larsen & Toubro : Closure of Trading Window

12/21/2020
Closure of Trading Window
Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window

Pursuant to the Company''s Securities Dealing Code, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company''s Equity Shares will remain closed from Friday, January 1, 2021 for all Designated Employees of the Company.

The closure is in connection with the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.

This is for your information and records.

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 19:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 1 383 B 18 702 M 18 702 M
Net income 2021 93 682 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
Net Debt 2021 1 190 B 16 088 M 16 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 1 734 B 23 577 M 23 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 45 268
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 252,61 INR
Last Close Price 1 234,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.94%24 501
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%32 997
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 954
BOUYGUES-9.85%15 899
