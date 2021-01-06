Larsen & Toubro : Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018 Sub: Certificate in terms of regulation 74(5) of SEBI

(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.



This is to certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, have been furnished to all the stock exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.



Letters confirming compliance with the above from our RTA - M/s. KFin Technologies Private Limited dated January 5, 2021 are enclosed for your reference.

