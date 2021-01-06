Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

01/06/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018 Sub: Certificate in terms of regulation 74(5) of SEBI
(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

This is to certify that the details of securities dematerialized/rematerialized during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, have been furnished to all the stock exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.

Letters confirming compliance with the above from our RTA - M/s. KFin Technologies Private Limited dated January 5, 2021 are enclosed for your reference.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:13:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
10:14aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulat..
PU
01/05MARKET CHATTER : Larsen & Toubro Unit Submits Lowest Bid for Over $410 Million R..
MT
01/05LARSEN & TOUBRO : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Hon'ble Minister for Petroleum, ..
AQ
01/05LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Hydrocarbon wins (Large)* EPCC Contract for Petrochemical ..
AQ
01/05LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins (Mega)* EPCC Contract for Dua..
AQ
01/04Larsen & Toubro's Hydrocarbon Engineering Arm Secures New Order from Hindusta..
MT
01/03LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T's Metallurgical and Material Handling Business Secures New..
MT
2020LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Opens 'Planet L&T', a world-class Corporate Experience Cen..
AQ
2020LARSEN & TOUBRO : Bags New Power, Water Project Contracts
MT
2020LARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 386 B 18 965 M 18 965 M
Net income 2021 94 018 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net Debt 2021 1 169 B 15 992 M 15 992 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 1 845 B 25 217 M 25 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 45 268
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 1 305,16 INR
Last Close Price 1 313,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.43%25 070
VINCI SA-0.05%56 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%31 714
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.14%19 450
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 724
BOUYGUES1.43%15 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ