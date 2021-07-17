Larsen & Toubro : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021

|
General information about company
|
|
|
Scrip code
|
500510
|
|
|
NSE Symbol
|
LT
|
|
|
MSEI Symbol
|
NOTLISTED
|
|
|
ISIN
|
INE018A01030
|
|
|
Name of the entity
|
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
|
|
|
Date of start of financial year
|
01-04-2021
|
|
|
Date of end of financial year
|
31-03-2022
|
|
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Date of Report
|
30-06-2021
|
|
|
Risk management committee
|
Applicable
|
|
|
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
|
Top 100 listed entities
|
|
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
Category 2
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of directors
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANILKUMAR
|
|
|
Executive -
|
|
|
09-
|
|
13-08-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mr
|
AAAPN6700G
|
00001514
|
Non
|
Chairperson
|
|
06-
|
Yes
|
01-10-2017
|
01-10-2020
|
|
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
MANIBHAI NAIK
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
1942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEKHARIPURAM
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
CEO-
|
16-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr
|
NARAYANAN
|
AMHPS2019N
|
02255382
|
03-
|
NA
|
|
01-07-2011
|
01-07-2017
|
|
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
MD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBRAHMANYAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
1960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RAMAMURTHI
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
20-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Mr
|
SHANKAR
|
AAFPS2542C
|
00019798
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
01-10-2011
|
01-10-2016
|
|
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RAMAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
1958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
19-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mr
|
DIP KISHORE SEN
|
AIPPS4880H
|
03554707
|
|
03-
|
NA
|
|
01-10-2015
|
01-10-2020
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
1 of
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. V.
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
12-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mr
|
ABNPS1527J
|
06393156
|
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
29-01-2016
|
29-01-2021
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
SATISH
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAYANT
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
16-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mr
|
DAMODAR
|
AACPP9935F
|
01252184
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
01-07-2017
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PATIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
1954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
05-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mr
|
S V DESAI
|
ABFPD3452M
|
07648203
|
|
07-
|
NA
|
|
11-07-2020
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
25-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mr
|
MADHAVA
|
AADPD6541Q
|
08586766
|
|
01-
|
NA
|
|
11-07-2020
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAS
|
|
|
|
|
|
1963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBRAMANIAN
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Mr
|
BMDPS3500B
|
00554221
|
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
19-08-2015
|
19-08-2020
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
SARMA
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUKUND
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
16-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Mr
|
MANOHAR
|
AABPC3022H
|
00101004
|
|
11-
|
NA
|
|
01-04-2014
|
01-04-2019
|
|
87
|
5
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
CHITALE
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBODH
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
30-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
22-08-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Mr
|
KUMAR
|
AAIPB9290R
|
00035672
|
|
03-
|
Yes
|
01-04-2014
|
30-03-2017
|
|
87
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
BHARGAVA
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1942
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MELEVEETIL
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Mr
|
AADPD1546K
|
02106990
|
|
05-
|
NA
|
|
01-04-2014
|
01-04-2019
|
|
87
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
DAMODARAN
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIKRAM
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
30-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Mr
|
SINGH
|
AAEPM8138R
|
00041197
|
|
10-
|
NA
|
|
01-04-2014
|
01-04-2019
|
|
87
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
MEHTA
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
18-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADIL SIRAJ
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Mr
|
AAFPZ3485K
|
06646490
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
30-05-2014
|
29-05-2019
|
|
85
|
5
|
5
|
9
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
ZAINULBHAI
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
09-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUNITA
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-05-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Ms
|
AKVPS3615E
|
02949529
|
|
03-
|
NA
|
|
01-04-2015
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
SHARMA
|
|
|
Nominee
|
Applicable
|
|
1959
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
01-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SANJEEV
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Mr
|
AAAPA2497D
|
00022065
|
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
25-05-2016
|
25-05-2021
|
|
61
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
AGA
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
