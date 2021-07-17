Larsen & Toubro : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021

General information about company Scrip code 500510 NSE Symbol LT MSEI Symbol NOTLISTED ISIN INE018A01030 Name of the entity LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Date of start of financial year 01-04-2021 Date of end of financial year 31-03-2022 Reporting Quarter Quarterly Date of Report 30-06-2021 Risk management committee Applicable Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year Top 100 listed entities

Annexure I Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO No No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the Category 1 Category 2 passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN of directors of directors 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- ANILKUMAR Executive - 09- 13-08- 1 Mr AAAPN6700G 00001514 Non Chairperson 06- Yes 01-10-2017 01-10-2020 4 0 0 0 MANIBHAI NAIK 2020 Independent 1942 Director SEKHARIPURAM Executive Not CEO- 16- 2 Mr NARAYANAN AMHPS2019N 02255382 03- NA 01-07-2011 01-07-2017 4 0 0 0 Director Applicable MD SUBRAHMANYAN 1960 RAMAMURTHI Executive Not 20- 3 Mr SHANKAR AAFPS2542C 00019798 12- NA 01-10-2011 01-10-2016 4 0 6 0 Director Applicable RAMAN 1958 Executive Not 19- 4 Mr DIP KISHORE SEN AIPPS4880H 03554707 03- NA 01-10-2015 01-10-2020 1 0 0 0 Director Applicable 1956

I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category Category 2 Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN 1 of of 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) M. V. Executive Not 12- 5 Mr ABNPS1527J 06393156 02- NA 29-01-2016 29-01-2021 1 0 0 0 SATISH Director Applicable 1957 JAYANT Executive Not 16- 6 Mr DAMODAR AACPP9935F 01252184 12- NA 01-07-2017 1 0 1 0 Director Applicable PATIL 1954 Executive Not 05- 7 Mr S V DESAI ABFPD3452M 07648203 07- NA 11-07-2020 1 0 0 0 Director Applicable 1960 T Executive Not 25- 8 Mr MADHAVA AADPD6541Q 08586766 01- NA 11-07-2020 1 0 0 0 Director Applicable DAS 1963

I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category 2 Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the Category 1 passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN of directors of 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) SUBRAMANIAN Executive Not 04- 9 Mr BMDPS3500B 00554221 02- NA 19-08-2015 19-08-2020 1 0 0 0 SARMA Director Applicable 1958 MUKUND Non- 16- Executive - Not 10 Mr MANOHAR AABPC3022H 00101004 11- NA 01-04-2014 01-04-2019 87 5 5 7 3 CHITALE Independent Applicable 1949 Director SUBODH Non- 30- Executive - Not 22-08- 11 Mr KUMAR AAIPB9290R 00035672 03- Yes 01-04-2014 30-03-2017 87 2 2 1 0 BHARGAVA Independent Applicable 1942 2017 Director Non- 04- MELEVEETIL Executive - Not 12 Mr AADPD1546K 02106990 05- NA 01-04-2014 01-04-2019 87 6 6 8 4 DAMODARAN Independent Applicable 1947 Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of Number of of No of Independent Chairperson memberships Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ in Audit/ in listed in listed Stakeholder special Stakeholder Tenure entities entities Committee Title resolution Date of Committee(s) Notes for Notes for Category 2 Category Date Initial Date of including including held in listed (Mr Name of the Category 1 passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this not not Sr / Director PAN DIN of directors of 3 of of [Refer Reg. special of appointment cessation director this listed this listed listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors Birth 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation entity (Refer Regulations] 26(1) of Listing 17A(1) of Regulation Listing Regulations) Listing 26(1) of Regulations) Regulations Listing Regulations) VIKRAM Non- 30- Executive - Not 13 Mr SINGH AAEPM8138R 00041197 10- NA 01-04-2014 01-04-2019 87 6 6 5 1 MEHTA Independent Applicable 1952 Director Non- 18- ADIL SIRAJ Executive - Not 14 Mr AAFPZ3485K 06646490 12- NA 30-05-2014 29-05-2019 85 5 5 9 5 ZAINULBHAI Independent Applicable 1953 Director Non- 09- SUNITA Executive - Not 03-05- 15 Ms AKVPS3615E 02949529 03- NA 01-04-2015 0 0 0 0 SHARMA Nominee Applicable 1959 2021 Director Non- 01- SANJEEV Executive - Not 16 Mr AAAPA2497D 00022065 02- NA 25-05-2016 25-05-2021 61 5 5 6 2 AGA Independent Applicable 1952 Director

