    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
Larsen & Toubro : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021

07/17/2021 | 01:13am EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

500510

NSE Symbol

LT

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE018A01030

Name of the entity

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-06-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 100 listed entities

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of directors

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

ANILKUMAR

Executive -

09-

13-08-

1

Mr

AAAPN6700G

00001514

Non

Chairperson

06-

Yes

01-10-2017

01-10-2020

4

0

0

0

MANIBHAI NAIK

2020

Independent

1942

Director

SEKHARIPURAM

Executive

Not

CEO-

16-

2

Mr

NARAYANAN

AMHPS2019N

02255382

03-

NA

01-07-2011

01-07-2017

4

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

MD

SUBRAHMANYAN

1960

RAMAMURTHI

Executive

Not

20-

3

Mr

SHANKAR

AAFPS2542C

00019798

12-

NA

01-10-2011

01-10-2016

4

0

6

0

Director

Applicable

RAMAN

1958

Executive

Not

19-

4

Mr

DIP KISHORE SEN

AIPPS4880H

03554707

03-

NA

01-10-2015

01-10-2020

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

1956

M. V.

Executive

Not

12-

5

Mr

ABNPS1527J

06393156

02-

NA

29-01-2016

29-01-2021

1

0

0

0

SATISH

Director

Applicable

1957

JAYANT

Executive

Not

16-

6

Mr

DAMODAR

AACPP9935F

01252184

12-

NA

01-07-2017

1

0

1

0

Director

Applicable

PATIL

1954

Executive

Not

05-

7

Mr

S V DESAI

ABFPD3452M

07648203

07-

NA

11-07-2020

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

1960

T

Executive

Not

25-

8

Mr

MADHAVA

AADPD6541Q

08586766

01-

NA

11-07-2020

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

DAS

1963

SUBRAMANIAN

Executive

Not

04-

9

Mr

BMDPS3500B

00554221

02-

NA

19-08-2015

19-08-2020

1

0

0

0

SARMA

Director

Applicable

1958

MUKUND

Non-

16-

Executive -

Not

10

Mr

MANOHAR

AABPC3022H

00101004

11-

NA

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

87

5

5

7

3

CHITALE

Independent

Applicable

1949

Director

SUBODH

Non-

30-

Executive -

Not

22-08-

11

Mr

KUMAR

AAIPB9290R

00035672

03-

Yes

01-04-2014

30-03-2017

87

2

2

1

0

BHARGAVA

Independent

Applicable

1942

2017

Director

Non-

04-

MELEVEETIL

Executive -

Not

12

Mr

AADPD1546K

02106990

05-

NA

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

87

6

6

8

4

DAMODARAN

Independent

Applicable

1947

Director

VIKRAM

Non-

30-

Executive -

Not

13

Mr

SINGH

AAEPM8138R

00041197

10-

NA

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

87

6

6

5

1

MEHTA

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

Non-

18-

ADIL SIRAJ

Executive -

Not

14

Mr

AAFPZ3485K

06646490

12-

NA

30-05-2014

29-05-2019

85

5

5

9

5

ZAINULBHAI

Independent

Applicable

1953

Director

Non-

09-

SUNITA

Executive -

Not

03-05-

15

Ms

AKVPS3615E

02949529

03-

NA

01-04-2015

0

0

0

0

SHARMA

Nominee

Applicable

1959

2021

Director

Non-

01-

SANJEEV

Executive -

Not

16

Mr

AAAPA2497D

00022065

02-

NA

25-05-2016

25-05-2021

61

5

5

6

2

AGA

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 05:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
