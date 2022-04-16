Larsen & Toubro : Corporate Governance Report - March 2022

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

Title (Mr / Ms)

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of directors

Date of Birth

Whether special resolution passed? [Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing Regulations]

Date of passing special resolution

Initial Date of appointment

Date of Re-appointment

Date of cessation

Tenure of director (in months)

No of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A of Listing Regulations)

No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulations

Number of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)

No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)

Notes for not providing PAN