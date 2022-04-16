Log in
    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
1760.70 INR   +0.76%
Larsen & Toubro : Corporate Governance Report - March 2022

04/16/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

500510

NSE Symbol

LT

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE018A01030

Name of the entity

Date of start of financial year

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Date of Report

Yearly 31-03-2022

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 100 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Sr

Title (Mr / Ms)

Name of the

Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of directors

Date of Birth

Whether special resolution passed? [Refer Reg. 17(1A) of Listing Regulations]

Date of passing special resolution

Initial Date of appointment

Date of Re-appointment

Date of cessation

Tenure of director

(in months)

No of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 17A of

Listing Regulations)

No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity

(Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulations

Number of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity

(Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)

No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity (Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)

Notes for not providing

PAN

Notes for not providing

DIN

1

Mr

ANILKUMAR MANIBHAI NAIK

AAAPN6700G

00001514

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Chairperson

09-06-1942

Yes

13-08-2020

01-10-2017

01-10-2020

4

0

0

0

2

Mr

SEKHARIPURAM NARAYANAN SUBRAHMANYAN

AMHPS2019N

02255382

Executive Director

Not Applicable

CEO-MD

16-03-1960

NA

01-07-2011

01-07-2017

5

0

0

0

3

Mr

RAMAMURTHI SHANKAR RAMAN

AAFPS2542C

00019798

Executive Director

Not Applicable

20-12-1958

NA

01-10-2011

01-10-2021

4

0

6

0

4

Mr

DIP KISHORE SEN

AIPPS4880H

03554707

Executive Director

Not Applicable

19-03-1956

NA

01-10-2015

01-10-2020

1

0

0

0

5

Mr

M. V. SATISH

ABNPS1527J

06393156

Executive Director

Not Applicable

12-02-1957

NA

29-01-2016

29-01-2021

1

0

0

0

6

Mr

JAYANT DAMODAR PATIL

AACPP9935F

01252184

Executive Director

Not Applicable

16-12-1954

NA

01-07-2017

1

0

1

0

7

Mr

S V DESAI

ABFPD3452M

07648203

Executive Director

Not Applicable

05-07-1960

NA

11-07-2020

1

0

0

0

8

Mr

T MADHAVA DAS

AADPD6541Q

08586766

Executive Director

Not Applicable

25-01-1963

NA

11-07-2020

1

0

0

0

9

Mr

SUBRAMANIAN SARMA

BMDPS3500B

00554221

Executive Director

Not Applicable

04-02-1958

NA

19-08-2020

1

0

0

0

10

Mr

MUKUND MANOHAR CHITALE

AABPC3022H

00101004

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

16-11-1949

NA

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

96

4

4

6

2

11

Mr

SUBODH KUMAR BHARGAVA

AAIPB9290R

00035672

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

30-03-1942

Yes

22-08-2017

01-04-2014

30-03-2017

29-03-2022

96

0

0

0

0

12

Mr

MELEVEETIL DAMODARAN

AADPD1546K

02106990

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

04-05-1947

Yes

01-08-2019

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

96

4

4

5

2

13

Mr

VIKRAM SINGH MEHTA

AAEPM8138R

00041197

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

30-10-1952

NA

01-04-2014

01-04-2019

96

6

6

6

1

14

Mr

ADIL SIRAJ ZAINULBHAI

AAFPZ3485K

06646490

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

18-12-1953

NA

30-05-2014

29-05-2019

94

5

5

8

5

15

Mr

SANJEEV AGA

AAAPA2497D

00022065

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

01-02-1952

NA

25-05-2016

25-05-2021

70

5

5

5

2

16

Mr

NARAYANAN KUMAR

AABPK2741B

00007848

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Not Applicable

28-01-1950

NA

27-05-2016

27-05-2021

70

6

6

8

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 05:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
