Your Company's commitment to excel extends beyond traditional training methods. Your Company offers a multitude of online digital platforms with rich content on self-improvement courses, accessible to all employees. During the year under review, a staggering 36 lakh learning hours were clocked by nearly 42,000 employees on these various platforms - both online and offline. Your Company's transformation to a technology powerhouse and creation of a team of digital natives has been possible because of the employees' willingness to embrace change, and the emergence of numerous young digital champions deserves a special mention in this transformation. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Your Company's transformation into a tech-driven conglomerate has a direct bearing on its Diversity, Equity Inclusion (DEI) quotient. There is empirical evidence on how women participation in both engineering and non-engineering roles has translated into improvements in efficiency across operations. With several exclusive career-assisting schemes for females and installation of women-friendly facilities in the offices, your Company is on course to achieve its Lakshya target of women employees comprising 10% of the total employee strength by 2026. During the year under review, your Company has hired 1,766 female employees. Female employees comprised 8.1% of your Company's employee strength as on March 31, 2024.

Customer Centricity Your Company's relentless efforts to stay ahead of the competition by investing in frontier technologies and delivering excellent governance are ultimately aimed at enhanced customer delight through improved performance, better solutions and completing projects on time and within budget. The unwavering commitment to the customers remains your Company's guiding force as it is well aware that there can be no better advertisement of one's capabilities than a satisfied and delighted customer. Conclusion Among the transformational shifts happening throughout the world, your Company is well-positioned to ride the waves and reap the rewards. Its proven expertise in building world- class infrastructure and EPC projects across multiple sectors, readiness to participate in the energy transition opportunities, proven capabilities in Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, and its emphasis on leveraging technology to deliver top-quality output, place your Company in a sweet spot to take advantage of the opportunities as they unfold. Further, all the businesses are aligned with the larger goals of transitioning into a cleaner, greener economy. I would like to thank our employees, our customers, supply chain partners, and the Government for their contributions, directly and indirectly, to our growth. I also thank my fellow Board members for their invaluable support in guiding the Company through volatile times when there are multiple variables at play.