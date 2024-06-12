Governments (sovereign, sub-national, local) and related entities (public sector enterprises) are the largest clients of the Company, comprising ~78% of the total Order Book. They are the key determinants of policies (sectoral as well as cross-cutting), long and short-term plans for various sectors, and the country at large.

The Government is the most crucial driver in policy development, which ultimately impacts the ease of doing business and shapes the business environment.

Press releases

Quarterly results

Integrated Annual Report

Stock Exchange filings

Issue-specific meetings

meetings Representations

As and when required

Project Review Meetings

Address concerns related to project execution

Regulatory compliances and reporting requirements

Seek support to enable on-time completion and delivery according to agreed parameters

on-time completion and delivery according to agreed parameters Working with the Government to develop/provide inputs for policies and legislations

Advocating for relevant policy issues at the central and state level

Legend