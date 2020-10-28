Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited    500510   INE018A01030

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

(500510)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larsen & Toubro : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell on Covid-19 Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit fell 45% from a year earlier, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on the group's performance, especially on its financial services business.

Net profit for the July-September quarter came in at 14.10 billion Indian rupees ($190.1 million), while revenue was down 12% at INR310.35 billion, L&T said late Wednesday.

The company said the Indian economy is seeing early signs of revival and if the current moderation of new Covid-19 cases is sustained, the recovery could gather pace.

"The company continues to focus on profitable execution of its large order book, improve its operational efficiencies, unlock capital, maintain liquidity focus and exercise strong cost control measures," L&T said.

As of end-September, the company's consolidated order book stood at INR2.99 trillion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 2347ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
10/28LARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
PU
10/23LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
PU
10/20LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH : LTI USD revenues grow 11.2% YoY; Net Profit up 26.7% ..
AQ
10/05LARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt..
PU
10/01LARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH : LTI Launches Canvas PolarSled Enabling Rapid Migratio..
AQ
09/14LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T completes divestment of electrical, automation business to..
AQ
09/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : L&T completes sale of electrical unit to Schneider
AQ
09/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : completes transaction to combine its Low Voltage and Indust..
AQ
09/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : L&T Sells its Electrical and Automation Business to Schneid..
AQ
09/10LARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T completes completed the strategic divestment of its electr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 407 B 18 974 M 18 974 M
Net income 2021 75 129 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net Debt 2021 1 185 B 15 975 M 15 975 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 1 381 B 18 613 M 18 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larsen & Toubro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 1 182,16 INR
Last Close Price 983,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-24.27%18 729
VINCI SA-30.10%46 029
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.83%32 419
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.60%18 262
FERROVIAL, S.A.-25.51%17 464
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-17.36%15 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group