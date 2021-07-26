Larsen & Toubro : Standalone and Consolidated Results 2021-22-Q1 07/26/2021 | 08:48am EDT Send by mail :

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001 CIN : L99999MH1946PLC004768 STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 Quarter ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, Particulars 2021 2021 2020 2021 [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Audited] [Note (vi)] 1 Income: a) Revenue from operations 13109.00 29754.11 8149.99 73315.59 b) Other income(net) 670.49 674.37 698.26 3435.44 Total Income 13779.49 30428.48 8848.25 76751.03 2 Expenses: a) Manufacturing, construction and operating expenses: i) Cost of raw materials and components consumed 1287.44 1844.24 804.76 5693.94 ii) Stores, spares and tools consumed 388.32 448.12 182.26 1418.59 iii) Sub-contracting charges 2920.73 8188.71 1653.07 19625.19 iv) Construction materials consumed 3648.97 10803.72 1784.28 22426.38 v) Purchases of stock-in-trade 239.46 436.69 141.11 1226.68 vi) Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress (362.83) (205.18) (144.77) 342.53 vii) Other manufacturing, construction and operating expenses 1772.53 2617.22 1343.14 7556.80 b) Employee benefits expense 1543.25 1325.08 1357.08 5474.32 c) Sales, administration and other expenses 645.28 705.61 447.45 2285.01 d) Finance costs 466.92 486.89 708.45 2419.55 e) Depreciation, amortisation, impairment and obsolescence 260.27 301.02 234.76 1025.62 Total Expenses 12810.34 26952.12 8511.59 69494.61 3 Profit before exceptional items and tax (1-2) 969.15 3476.36 336.66 7256.42 4 Tax expense: a) Current tax 219.56 836.07 51.00 1434.27 b) Deferred tax (0.38) 173.25 4.01 317.01 Total tax expense 219.18 1009.32 55.01 1751.28 5 Net profit after tax (before exceptional items) from continuing operations (3-4) 749.97 2467.04 281.65 5505.14 6 Exceptional items: a) Exceptional items before tax - - - (2818.65) b) Tax expense on exceptional items - - - - Exceptional items (net of tax) - - - (2818.65) 7 Net profit after tax from continuing operations (5+6) 749.97 2467.04 281.65 2686.49 8 Profit before tax from discontinued operations - (33.58) 33.34 11199.23 9 Tax expense of discontinued operations - (7.65) 8.41 2548.75 10 Net profit after tax from discontinued operations - (25.93) 24.93 8650.48 11 Net profit after tax from continuing operations & discontinued operations (7+10) 749.97 2441.11 306.58 11336.97 12 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) 150.19 (409.85) 219.52 491.55 13 Total comprehensive income (11+12) 900.16 2031.26 526.10 11828.52 14 Paid-up equity share capital (face value of share: 2 each) 280.92 280.91 280.80 280.91 15 Other equity 60132.63 16 Earnings per equity share (EPS) from continuing operations after exceptional items (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) 5.34 17.57 2.00 19.13 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) 5.33 17.55 2.00 19.11 17 Earnings per equity share (EPS) from discontinued operations (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) - (0.18) 0.18 61.61 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) - (0.18) 0.18 61.54 18 Earnings per equity share (EPS) from continuing operations & discontinued operations (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) 5.34 17.39 2.18 80.74 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) 5.33 17.37 2.18 80.65 Notes: The Company's operations were impacted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery was seen in the later part of the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company expects to recover the carrying value of assets, based on its assessment of the business/economic conditions and will continue to evaluate the pandemic-related uncertainty and update its assessment. By a business transfer agreement dated May 20, 2021, the Company transferred its business undertaking ('NxT Digital Business') to Mindtree Limited, a listed subsidiary for a cash consideration of 198.00 crore and net working capital as at the closing date. The transfer was completed on July 1, 2021. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company has allotted 49,614 equity shares of 2 each fully paid-up, on exercise of stock options by employees in accordance with the Company's stock option schemes. The Company will assess the impact of Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 and give effect in the Financial Statements when the date of implementation of these codes and the Rules/Schemes thereunder are notified. For better understanding of the Company's financial performance, line items have been added in the previous year to show Profit after tax from continuing operations separately from exceptional items. This is in line with guidance available in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 represent the difference between audited figures for the financial year and the limited reviewed figures for the nine months period ended December 31, 2020. Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped/reclassified to conform to the classification of the current period. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, 2021.The same have also been subjected to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Mumbai S. N. SUBRAHMANYAN July 26, 2021 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Standalone unaudited segment-wise Revenue, Result, Total assets and Total liabilities in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended: Quarter ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, Particulars 2021 2021 2020 2021 [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Audited] [Note (V)] Gross segment revenue 1 Infrastructure 9781.99 24765.72 6040.17 58364.15 2 Power 764.48 1220.21 380.00 3192.64 3 Heavy Engineering 629.76 1081.91 425.13 3018.23 4 Defence Engineering 690.05 1140.84 476.49 3410.12 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - - 565.68 1262.74 6 Others 1315.72 1683.73 876.56 5660.86 Total 13182.00 29892.41 8764.03 74908.74 Less: Revenue of discontinued operations - - 565.68 1262.74 Less : Inter-segment revenue 73.00 138.30 48.36 330.41 Net segment revenue from continuing operations 13109.00 29754.11 8149.99 73315.59 Segment results 1 Infrastructure 516.70 2610.03 238.72 4274.16 2 Power 10.97 94.91 (4.89) 111.42 3 Heavy Engineering 86.65 280.50 55.49 489.47 4 Defence Engineering 110.71 302.83 24.95 616.98 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - - 33.34 120.91 6 Others 117.39 109.56 33.82 773.64 Total 842.42 3397.83 381.43 6386.58 Less : Result of discontinued operations - - 33.34 120.91 Less : Inter-segment margins on capital jobs - 9.43 1.68 11.11 Less : Finance costs 466.92 486.89 708.45 2419.55 Add : Unallocable corporate income net of expenditure 593.65 574.85 698.70 3421.41 Profit before tax from continuing operations (before exceptional items) 969.15 3476.36 336.66 7256.42 Add/(Less) : Exceptional items(net) - - - (2818.65) Profit/(loss) before tax from continuing operations (including exceptional items) 969.15 3476.36 336.66 4437.77 Segment assets 1 Infrastructure 69813.62 68769.15 71165.62 2 Power 5314.31 4901.65 5518.52 3 Heavy Engineering 3051.09 3100.68 3165.37 4 Defence Engineering 5876.94 7130.84 5843.61 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - 2572.00 - 6 Others 7153.44 6418.03 6967.26 Total segment assets 91209.40 92892.35 92660.38 Less : Inter-segment assets 894.77 556.08 869.96 Add : Unallocable corporate assets 54573.04 55248.71 56162.14 Total assets 144887.67 147584.98 147952.56 Segment liabilities 1 Infrastructure 45141.86 41843.89 48169.76 2 Power 4442.66 4309.08 4672.13 3 Heavy Engineering 1379.75 1462.33 1430.07 4 Defence Engineering 3483.21 4031.21 3766.93 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - 1086.31 - 6 Others 4410.86 2883.74 4377.18 Total segment liabilities 58858.34 55616.56 62416.07 Less : Inter-segment liabilities 894.77 556.08 869.96 Add : Unallocable corporate liabilities 25598.06 39809.56 25992.91 Total liabilities 83561.63 94870.04 87539.02 Notes: The Company has reported segment information as per Ind AS 108 "Operating Segments" read with SEBI circular dated July 5, 2016. The identification of operating segments is consistent with performance assessment and resource allocation by the management. Segment composition: Infrastructure segment comprises engineering and construction of (a) building and factories, (b) transportation infrastructure, (c) heavy civil infrastructure, (d) power transmission & distribution, (e) water & effluent treatment systems and (f) metallurgical & material handling systems. Power segment comprises turnkey solutions for Coal-based and Gas-based thermal power plants including power generation equipment with associated systems and/or balance-of-plant packages. Heavy Engineering segment comprises manufacture and supply of custom designed, engineered critical equipment & systems to core sector industries like Fertiliser, Refinery, Petrochemical, Chemical, Oil & Gas and Thermal & Nuclear Power. Defence Engineering segment comprises (a) design, development, serial production and through life-support of equipment, systems and platforms for Defence and Aerospace sectors and (b) design, construction, and repair/refit of defence vessels. Electrical & Automation segment (upto the date of transfer and disclosed as discontinued operation) comprises manufacture and sale of low and medium voltage switchgear components, custom-built low and medium voltage switchboards, electronic energy meters/protection (relays) systems and control & automation products. Others segment includes realty, smart world & communication projects (including military communications), hydrocarbon, marketing and servicing of construction & mining machinery and parts thereof and manufacture and sale of rubber processing machinery. Unallocable corporate income primarily includes interest income, dividends and profit on sale of investments. Unallocable expenditure mainly includes corporate expenses not allocated to segments. Unallocable corporate assets mainly comprise investments. Corporate liabilities mainly comprise borrowings. (IV) In respect of most of the segments of the Company, revenue and margins do not accrue uniformly during the year. Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 represent the difference between audited figures for the financial year and the limited reviewed figures for the nine months period ended December 31, 2020. (VI) Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped/reclassified to conform to the classification of the current period. for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Mumbai S. N. SUBRAHMANYAN July 26, 2021 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001 CIN: L99999MH1946PLC004768 STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 Quarter ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, Particulars 2021 2021 2020 2021 [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Audited] [Note (v)] Income: a) Revenue from operations 29334.73 48087.90 21259.97 135979.03 b) Other income (net) 647.97 1028.26 777.40 3429.35 Total Income 29982.70 49116.16 22037.37 139408.38 2 Expenses: a) Manufacturing, construction and operating expenses: i) Cost of raw materials and components consumed 3721.95 5079.76 2348.75 15571.40 ii) Stores, spares and tools consumed 468.07 737.99 272.84 2023.54 iii) Sub-contracting charges 3779.58 9239.85 2088.79 22316.18 iv) Construction materials consumed 4195.96 11732.72 2057.71 24558.23 v) Purchase of stock-in-trade 239.01 433.93 139.48 1213.58 vi) Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress (459.16) (301.57) (192.63) 343.37 vii) Other manufacturing, construction and operating expenses 3495.08 4262.81 2518.16 12983.56 b) Finance cost of financial services business and finance lease activity 1565.79 1816.50 2103.89 7691.04 c) Employee benefits expense 6879.51 6351.84 6150.73 24750.97 d) Sales, administration and other expenses 2277.45 2345.14 2151.78 8903.06 e) Finance costs 827.46 853.07 1055.90 3913.44 f) Depreciation, amortisation, impairment and obsolescence 717.38 816.76 672.23 2904.21 Total Expenses 27708.08 43368.80 21367.63 127172.58 3 Profit before exceptional items and tax (1-2) 2274.62 5747.36 669.74 12235.80 4 Tax expense: a) Current tax 1020.68 1661.85 515.07 3923.39 b) Deferred tax (302.24) 424.86 (307.07) 87.43 Total tax expense 718.44 2086.71 208.00 4010.82 5 Net profit after tax (before exceptional items) from continuing operations (3-4) 1556.18 3660.65 461.74 8224.98 6 Share in profit/(loss) after tax of joint ventures/associates (net) (24.52) 159.51 (101.14) 14.40 7 Net profit after tax and share in profit/(loss) of joint ventures/associates from continuing 1531.66 3820.16 360.60 8239.38 operations before exceptional items (5+6) 8 Exceptional items: a) Exceptional items before tax - - 224.72 (3693.78) Current tax - - 48.44 48.44 Deferred tax - - - (186.20) b) Total tax expense - - 48.44 (137.76) Exceptional items (net of tax) (a-b) - - 176.28 (3556.02) 9 Net profit after tax from continuing operations including share in profit/(loss) of joint ventures/ 1531.66 3820.16 536.88 4683.36 associates (7+8) 10 Profit/(loss) before tax from discontinued operations - (132.14) 16.72 10790.50 11 Tax expense of discontinued operations - (7.68) 9.67 2552.58 12 Net profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations (10-11) - (124.46) 7.05 8237.92 13 Net profit after tax from continuing operations & discontinued operations (9+12) 1531.66 3695.70 543.93 12921.28 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 1174.44 3292.81 303.14 11582.93 Non-controlling interests 357.22 402.89 240.79 1338.35 14 Other comprehensive income (OCI) [net of tax] 172.66 (414.53) 508.53 1454.37 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 167.28 (437.88) 418.20 1129.49 Non-controlling interests 5.38 23.35 90.33 324.88 15 Total comprehensive income (13+14) 1704.32 3281.17 1052.46 14375.65 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 1341.72 2854.93 721.34 12712.42 Non-controlling interests 362.60 426.24 331.12 1663.23 16 Paid-up equity share capital (face value of share: 2 each) 280.92 280.91 280.80 280.91 17 Other equity attributable to owners of the Company 75587.62 18 Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations after exceptional items (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) 8.36 24.34 2.11 23.82 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) 8.35 24.31 2.11 23.80 19 Earnings per share (EPS) from discontinued operations (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) - (0.89) 0.05 58.67 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) - (0.89) 0.05 58.61 20 Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations & discontinued operations (not annualised): (a) Basic EPS ( ) 8.36 23.45 2.16 82.49 (b) Diluted EPS ( ) 8.35 23.42 2.16 82.41 Notes: The Group's operations during the quarter were impacted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Group expects to recover the carrying value of assets, based on its assessment of the business/economic conditions and will continue to evaluate the pandemic-related uncertainty and update its assessment. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company has allotted 49,614 equity shares of 2 each fully paid-up, on exercise of stock options by employees in accordance with the Company's stock option schemes. The Group will assess the impact of Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 and give effect in the Financial Statements when the date of implementation of these codes and the Rules/Schemes thereunder are notified. For better understanding of the Group's financial performance, line items have been added in the previous year to show Profit after tax from continuing operations separately from exceptional items. This is in line with guidance available in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 represent the difference between audited figures for the financial year and the limited reviewed figures for the nine months period ended December 31, 2020. The Company reports consolidated financial results on quarterly basis as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The standalone financial results are available on the Company's website viz. www.Larsentoubro.com and on the websites of BSE (www.bseindia.com) and NSE (www.nseindia.com). The specified items of the standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are given below: Quarter ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, Particulars 2021 2021 2020 2021 [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Audited] [Note (v)] a) Revenue from continuing operations 13109.00 29754.11 8149.99 73315.59 b) Profit before tax from continuing operations (before exceptional items) 969.15 3476.36 336.66 7256.42 c) Profit before tax from continuing operations (after exceptional items) 969.15 3476.36 336.66 4437.77 d) Net profit after tax from continuing operations 749.97 2467.04 281.65 2686.49 e) Profit/(loss) before tax from discontinued operations - (33.58) 33.34 11199.23 f) Net profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations - (25.93) 24.93 8650.48 g) Net profit after tax from continuing operations & discontinued operations (d+f) 749.97 2441.11 306.58 11336.97 h) Net profit after tax from continuing operations (excluding exceptional items) 749.97 2467.04 281.65 5505.14 (vii) Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped/reclassified to conform to the classification of the current period. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 26, 2021.The same have also been subjected to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Mumbai S. N. SUBRAHMANYAN July 26, 2021 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Consolidated unaudited segment-wise Revenue, Result, Total assets and Total liabilities in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended: Quarter ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, Particulars 2021 2021 2020 2021 [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Reviewed] [Audited] [Note (V)] Gross segment revenue 1 Infrastructure 10543.46 26436.69 6456.06 61961.64 2 Power 764.48 1220.21 380.00 3192.64 3 Heavy Engineering 629.76 1081.94 425.13 3018.48 4 Defence Engineering 690.05 1140.84 476.49 3410.12 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - - 754.87 1605.67 6 Hydrocarbon 4201.56 5421.69 3070.10 16963.80 7 IT & Technology Services 7241.30 6845.43 6043.38 25618.76 8 Financial Services 3061.39 3376.74 3284.19 13403.55 9 Developmental Projects 1126.30 1113.77 554.30 3621.43 10 Others 1383.95 1906.49 768.36 6092.75 Total 29642.25 48543.80 22212.88 138888.84 Less: Revenue of discontinued operations - - 754.87 1605.67 Less: Inter-segment revenue 307.52 455.90 198.04 1304.14 Net segment revenue from continuing operations 29334.73 48087.90 21259.97 135979.03 Segment result 1 Infrastructure 556.73 2795.52 244.80 4521.54 2 Power 11.03 94.93 (5.01) 111.22 3 Heavy Engineering 86.70 280.61 54.29 488.32 4 Defence Engineering 110.71 302.83 24.95 616.98 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - - 17.79 84.37 6 Hydrocarbon 359.31 658.32 117.86 1568.31 7 IT & Technology Services 1382.66 1366.02 966.99 4823.20 8 Financial Services 233.83 730.76 (125.24) 1285.78 9 Developmental Projects (90.73) (65.18) (38.55) (196.55) 10 Others 177.71 233.34 22.90 1122.96 Total 2827.95 6397.15 1280.78 14426.13 Less: Result of discontinued operations - - 17.79 84.37 (Add)/Less: Inter-segment margins on capital jobs 7.99 14.45 2.48 24.95 Less: Finance costs 827.46 853.07 1055.90 3913.44 Add/(Less): Unallocable corporate income net of expenditure 282.12 217.73 465.13 1832.43 Profit before tax from continuing operations (before exceptional items) 2274.62 5747.36 669.74 12235.80 Add/(Less): Exceptional items (net) - - 224.72 (3693.78) Profit before tax from continuing operations (including exceptional items) 2274.62 5747.36 894.46 8542.02 Segment assets 1 Infrastructure 76580.53 74072.70 77112.89 2 Power 6508.31 6048.38 6694.17 3 Heavy Engineering 3055.74 4188.07 3169.97 4 Defence Engineering 5894.28 7137.13 5857.41 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - 4103.95 - 6 Hydrocarbon 14575.78 14062.58 14519.27 7 IT & Technology Services 31266.09 27419.08 30340.20 8 Financial Services 102766.87 108342.93 107342.41 9 Developmental Projects 28867.46 33505.60 30091.85 10 Others 13643.85 12667.55 13636.87 Total segment assets 283158.91 291547.97 288765.04 Less: Inter-segment assets 2664.01 2818.06 2241.23 Add: Unallocable corporate assets 22433.26 26502.42 24749.90 Total assets 302928.16 315232.33 311273.71 Segment liabilities 1 Infrastructure 49709.13 44773.57 51943.12 2 Power 4442.66 4309.08 4672.13 3 Heavy Engineering 1379.66 1461.29 1430.06 4 Defence Engineering 3483.21 4032.40 3766.94 5 Electrical & Automation (discontinued operations) - 1658.59 - 6 Hydrocarbon 11444.25 11741.31 11489.78 7 IT & Technology Services 6869.40 6672.34 6898.22 8 Financial Services 85408.57 94995.18 89968.72 9 Developmental Projects 7523.41 8953.31 8689.24 10 Others 5889.31 4320.99 5984.01 Total segment liabilities 176149.60 182918.06 184842.22 Less: Inter-segment liabilities 2664.01 2818.06 2241.23 Add: Unallocable corporate liabilities 39782.06 57789.20 40752.66 Total liabilities 213267.65 237889.20 223353.65 Notes: The Group has reported segment information as per Ind AS 108 "Operating Segments" read with SEBI circular dated July 5, 2016. The identification of operating segments is consistent with performance assessment and resource allocation by the management. Segment composition: Infrastructure segment comprises engineering and construction of (a) building and factories, (b) transportation infrastructure, (c) heavy civil infrastructure, (d) power transmission & distribution, (e) water & effluent treatment and (f) metallurgical & material handling systems. Power segment comprises turnkey solutions for Coal-based and Gas-based thermal power plants including power generation equipment with associated systems and/or balance-of-plant packages. Heavy Engineering segment comprises manufacture and supply of custom designed, engineered critical equipment & systems to core sector industries like Fertiliser, Refinery, Petrochemical, Chemical, Oil & Gas and Thermal & Nuclear Power. Defence Engineering segment comprises (a) design, development, serial production and through life-support of equipment, systems and platforms for Defence and Aerospace sectors and (b) design, construction and repair/refit of defence vessels. Electrical & Automation segment (upto the date of divestment and disclosed as discontinued operation) comprises (a) manufacture and sale of low and medium voltage switchgear components, custom-built low and medium voltage switchboards, electronic energy meters/protection (relays) systems and control & automation products and (b) marine control & automation systems. Hydrocarbon segment comprises EPC solutions for the global Oil & Gas Industry from front-end design through detailed engineering, modular fabrication, procurement, project management, construction, installation and commissioning. IT & Technology Services segment comprises information technology and integrated engineering services. Financial Services segment comprises (a) rural finance, housing finance, wholesale finance, mutual fund and (b) wealth management (upto the date of divestment). Developmental Projects segment comprises development, operation and maintenance of basic infrastructure projects, toll and fare collection and power generation & development. Others segment includes realty, manufacture and sale of industrial valves, smart world & communication projects (including military communications), manufacture, marketing and servicing of construction equipment and parts thereof, marketing and servicing of mining machinery and parts thereof and manufacture and sale of rubber processing machinery. Segment revenue comprises sales and operational income allocable specifically to a segment and includes in the case of Developmental Projects and Realty business (grouped under "Others" segment) profits on sale of stake in the subsidiary and/or joint venture companies in those segments. Segment result represents profit before interest and tax. Unallocable corporate income primarily includes interest income, dividends and profit on sale of investments. Unallocable expenditure mainly includes corporate expenses not allocated to segments.

Unallocable corporate assets mainly comprise investments. Investment (including long term loans) in joint ventures and associates identified with a particular segment are reported as part of the segment assets of those respective segments. Unallocable corporate liabilities mainly comprise borrowings. In respect of (a) Financial Services segment and (b) Developmental Projects segment relating to a Power Generation asset given on finance lease, segment liabilities include borrowings as finance costs on the borrowings are accounted as the segment expense. (IV) In respect of most of the segments of the Group, revenue and margins do not accrue uniformly during the year. Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 represent the difference between audited figures for the financial year and the limited reviewed figures for the nine months period ended December 31, 2020. (VI) Figures for the previous periods have been regrouped/reclassified to conform to the classification of the current period. for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Mumbai S. N. SUBRAHMANYAN July 26, 2021 Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Attachments Original document

