Larsen & Toubro : UK Tax Strategy FY 2020-21

UK TAX STRATEGY [2020-21]

Introduction

In accordance with the requirement of Para 22 of Schedule 19 of the Finance Act 2016, we are publishing this document as the tax strategy with respect to Larsen and Toubro Limited's ('L&T') UK subsidiaries and branches for the period ended 31st March 2021 [fiscal year of parent]. This document is publicly available on the website of the company [www.larsentoubro.com]

All of L&T's subsidiaries and branches in UK are hereafter referred to as 'Group'.

Our tax policy comprises the following components:

Management of UK Tax Risks

The day-to-day management of UK Tax matters are supervised by the respective Finance and Accounts Head of the branch/subsidiary. The Group sees compliance with tax legislation as key to managing tax risks. External advice from tax experts is sought, if thought necessary, in cases involving interpretation of statute or procedural requirement. Due consideration to tax impact is given while entering into any transaction.

Attitude towards Tax Planning

The Group aims to operate in an efficient and legally compliant manner and seeks to minimize the risk of uncertainty and disputes. We do not engage in aggressive and contrived tax planning or tax structuring for the sole purpose of gaining tax advantage. We seek to conduct transactions between the entities of the L&T Group companies on an

Arm's length price in accordance with the OECD Transfer Pricing Principles.

Risk Review

The Group sees compliance with tax legislation as key to managing the tax risks. We operate an effective tax control framework to identify tax risks and to manage those risks through appropriate policies and processes.

Approach to dealings with HMRC

The Group believes in a transparent and collaborative relationship with HMRC. Due care is taken to ensure that all details filed with HMRC are accurate and complete. When the Group is uncertain regarding the interpretation of law, in appropriate cases, it may choose to discuss with HMRC to determine possible differences in interpretation. We may opt to litigate where we disagree with a ruling of the tax authority through transparent discussions and negotiation.

