Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Larvotto Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRV   AU0000183253

LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED

(LRV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Larvotto Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LRV

03/16/2022 | 06:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LRV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

275,000

16/03/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

645596238

1.3

ASX issuer code

LRV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LRVAC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LRV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

275,000

16/3/2022

Issue date

16/3/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

275,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued prior to the Company being admitted to the Official List of ASX. For further details refer to the prospectus dated 18 October 2021 released to the ASX on 2 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.062500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Larvotto Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED
03/16275,000 Ordinary Shares of Larvotto Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
03/11LARVOTTO RESOURCES : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and App 4G
PU
03/11LARVOTTO RESOURCES : 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/11Larvotto Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/09Larvotto Resources Starts Geochemical Drilling at New Zealand's Ohakuri Project; Shares..
MT
03/09Larvotto Resources Limited Announces Commence Geochemical Drilling At Its Ohakuri Gold ..
CI
03/03Larvotto Resources Names New New Zealand-based Exploration Manager; Shares Fall 8%
MT
03/03Larvotto Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Miranda Skerten as Its New Zealand-..
CI
03/01LARVOTTO RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - LRV
PU
03/01550,000 Ordinary Shares of Larvotto Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,51 M -1,10 M -1,10 M
Net cash 2021 4,67 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,69 M 7,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Larvotto Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suzanne Grace Irwin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARVOTTO RESOURCES LIMITED52.00%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.30%58 149
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.28%42 241
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.36%27 130
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.37%21 114
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.88%16 512