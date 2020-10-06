Log in
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Behalf of Investors

10/06/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (“Las Vegas Sands ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LVS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company’s Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, “has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers’ money to third parties.” The article also stated that Singapore’s Casino Regulatory Authority had identified “weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands’] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Las Vegas Sands securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
