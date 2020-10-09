Japan extends deadline for casino host-city bids to April 2022

The government sees the so-called integrated resorts, which include casinos, shopping outlets and hotels, as a significant means of bolstering tourism, tax revenue and local economies as the country grapples with the impact of a shrinking population.

It has authorised licences for three resorts, and set a new April 28, 2022, deadline for bids and development plans from interested cities. Those that have expressed an interest include Yokohama, Tokyo, Osaka - Japan's three largest cities - as well as smaller cities including Nagasaki and Wakayama.

The government's plans for the resorts have been hampered in the past by opposition from a public wary of gambling addiction and a bribery scandal that led to the arrest of a high-profile lawmaker.

In May, Las Vegas Sands Corp ended its plans for a resort in Japan.

