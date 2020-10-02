Log in
LAS VEGAS SANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Las Vegas Sands Corp. - LVS

10/02/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).  

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company has retained a law firm to investigate employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gambling patron funds to third parties at its Marina Bay Sands casino, according to unnamed sources.  The move follows probes of the casino by the U.S. Department of Justice and Singapore authorities as well as a lawsuit by a patron alleging the unauthorized transfer of S$9.1 million ($6.7 million) of his money to other gamblers, which the Company settled out of court in June agreeing to full reimbursement with a "non-admission" of liability.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Las Vegas Sands' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Las Vegas Sands shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lvs/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-las-vegas-sands-corp---lvs-301145139.html

