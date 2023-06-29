Through their new partnership, Sands and Lee will highlight the developmental and leadership skills athletics can bring to young women, while promoting women's golf at the company's global resorts.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced eight-time LPGA Tour champion Minjee Lee as the company's first female brand ambassador.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9165551-las-vegas-sands-minjee-lee-womens-sports-partnership/