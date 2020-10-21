Las Vegas Sands : 3Q20 Earnings Slides

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, transportation infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.
Within this presentation, the company may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold- normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," as well as present these or other items on a constant currency basis. The specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Las Vegas Sands' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the company's Form 8-K dated October 21, 2020, which is available on the company's website at www.sands.com. Reconciliations also are available in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information section of this presentation.
2
Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities
Safety and security of team members and guests
Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas
Continuation of previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities
3
Current Operating Status: Recovery Process Continuing in Each of Our Markets
Macao:
Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao are open, as was the case throughout 2Q20 and 3Q20
The low levels of revenue generated in 3Q20 reflect meaningfully reduced visitation to the market
Beginning in September 2020, eligible travelers residing in Mainland China were allowed to apply for visas under the Individual Visit Scheme ('IVS')
Travelers from Mainland China must obtain both of the following to enter Macao:
A visa
A negative COVID-19 test result
Increasing the number of visas available through the IVS and other visa programs, and the streamlining of testing procedures, will be important for the recovery
Singapore:
On July 1st, 2020, the Casino at MBS re-opened to Sands Rewards Club members, Paiza Club members and Annual Levy Holders
Guest suites at MBS re-opened during 3Q20
Reduction in international travel restrictions and increasing airlift into Singapore will be important for the recovery
Las Vegas:
Our Las Vegas operations re-opened on June 4th, 2020
The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery
4
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
($ in US millions, except per share information)
LVS Consolidated Third Quarter Financial Results
3Q19
3Q20
$ Change
Net Revenue
$3,250
$586
($2,664)
Net Income (Loss)
669
(731)
(1,400)
Diluted EPS
$0.69
($0.74)
($1.43)
Dividends per Common Share
$0.77
-
($0.77)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS
573
(515)
(1,088)
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.75
($0.67)
($1.42)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
1,283
(203)
(1,486)
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
39.5%
Hold-Normalized :
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,259
($184)
($1,443)
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
38.9%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.72
($0.65)
($1.37)
5
LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA
$1,400
$1,200
$1,283
$1,259
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
-$203
-$184
-$200
-$400
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
3Q20
6
LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA
$0
-$200
-$203
-$184
-$400
-$547
-$600
-$514
2Q20
3Q20
2Q20
3Q20
EBITDA Losses Decreased to $203 Million in Q3, Compared to $547 Million in Q2
7
Sequential Improvement in EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
($ in US millions)
Adjusted
Hold-Normalized
Property EBITDA
Adjusted Property EBITDA
2Q20
3Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Sands China
($312)
($233)
($285)
($240)
Increase in Adj. EBITDA
$79
$45
% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss
-25.3%
-15.8%
Marina Bay Sands
($113)
$70
($112)
$59
Increase in Adj. EBITDA
$183
$171
% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss
Las Vegas
($122)
($40)
($117)
($3)
Increase in Adj. EBITDA
$82
$114
% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss
-67.2%
-97.4%
LVS Consolidated
($547)
($203)
($514)
($184)
Increase in Adj. EBITDA
$344
$330
% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss
-62.9%
-64.2%
Our Adjusted Property EBITDA Results Improved in Each of Our Markets Relative to 2Q20
8
Sands China Ltd.
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $233 Million in 3Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDA lossof $233 million
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
Non-Rollingtable win: $55 million
Slot win: $10 million
Mass table hold decreased 3.8 pts to 19.8% from 23.6% compared to 3Q19
Occupancy decreased 88.7 ptsto 7.8%, while ADR fell 17.2% to $154 compared to 3Q19
($ in US millions)
Actual
Hold-Normalized
$1,000
$800
$755
$757
$600
$400
$200
$0
-$200
-$233
-$240
-$400
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
3Q20
Rolling volume decreased 92.8%to $1.05 billion compared to 3Q19; Rolling win % was 4.06% in 3Q20 compared to 3.01% in theprior-yearquarter
Note: beginning in September 2020, eligible travelers residing in Mainland China were allowed to begin to apply for visas under the Individual Visit Scheme; the receipt of a visa together with a negative COVID-19 test allow travelers to visit Macao from Mainland China.
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$2,000
$1,596
$1,500
$160
$1,000
$500
$1,436
$10
$0
$65
$55
3Q19
3Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
9
Marina Bay Sands
Adjusted Property EBITDA of $70 Million in 3Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDAof $70 million
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
Non-Rollingtable win: $75 million
Slot win: $119 million
Mass table hold decreased 0.2 pts to 17.8% from 18.0% compared to 3Q19
Occupancy decreased 42.2 ptsto 55.5%, while ADR fell 45.9% to $257 compared to 3Q19
($ in US millions)
ActualHold-Normalized
$450
$435
$396
$300
$150
$70
$59
$0
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
3Q20
Rolling volume decreased 79.7%to $1.48 billion compared to 3Q19; Rolling win % was 4.23% in 3Q20 compared to 3.98% in theprior-yearquarter
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$500
$408
$400
$300
$153
$200
$194
$100
$255
$119
$0
$75
3Q19
3Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
10
Las Vegas Operations
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $40 Million in 3Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $40 million
($ in US millions)
Actual
Hold-Normalized
Hotel room revenue fell 71.5% to $41 million compared to 3Q19
$150
− Occupancy decreased 50.9 pts to 43.7 year-over-year
$100
$93
$106
− ADR decreased 26.6% to $174 year-over-year
$50
− RevPAR decreased 66.1% to $76 year-over-year
$0
-$3
Slot win decreased 19.7% to $49 million compared to 3Q19
-$40
Table games drop decreased 10.1% to $425 million, while win
-$50
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
3Q20
percentage decreased 8.9 pts to 8.0% compared to 3Q19
Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Stability During the Recovery Period
Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $143 million and exclude finance leases.
Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended September 30, 2020 were $1.02 billion.
Includes restricted cash of $17 million.
TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations.
12
Debt Maturity Profile
Debt Maturity by Year
($ in US millions)
$3,500
$3,000
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
of Total
$3,476
$3,321
1,021
1,676
$1,861
$1,887
500
$1,900
1,000
1,800
1,750
1,800
1,900
$750
$700
$151
$61
$61
800
$0
750
700
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
0%
0%
0%
13%
14%
24%
25%
0%
14%
5%
5%
MBS Credit Facility
SCL Bonds
LVS Bonds
Long Dated and Low Cost Capital Structure in Place; No Significant Maturities until 2023
1. Amount maturing October 1 through December 31, 2020.
13
Capital Expenditures Expectations
Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance
($ US in millions)
$3,000
LVS Capex Expectations
$2,400
$2,180
$1,800
$981
$1,400
$1,350
$1,300
$50
$1,125
$1,200
$837
$949
$273
$150
$1,075
$300
$200
$900
$350
$800
$211
$25
$75
$194
$396
$600
$240
$450
$450
$225
$147
$0
$477
$450
$450
$400
$400
$500
$500
$500
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
Development Timeline
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
The Londoner Court
Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2
Marina Bay Sands Expansion2
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Pre-Opening
The Londoner Court
The Parisian Macao
St. Regis Hotel at SCC
Investments in Current Properties and Other 1
Maintenance
Post-Opening
Capital Expenditures Include Investments to Expand and Enhance Our Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio.
The timing of the project is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.
14
Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
Through
Future
Total
Expected Timeframe
The Londoner Macao:
3Q20
Spend
Spend
•
Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The
~$610M
~$740M
~$1.35B
• Phased completion throughout 2020 and
Londoner Macao
2021
New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao:
•
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expanded suite inventory
~$450M
-
~$450M
• Project Completed
with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from
• All Administrative Licenses Received
2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons
(~1 million SF in new suite product)
•
The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging
~$295M
~$105M
~$400M
• Targeted completion in late 2020
in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product)
Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Marina Bay Sands Expansion1:
$3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment, MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail
~$1.4B ~$0.8B ~$2.2B
~$1.0B
~$2.3B
~$3.3B
• Targeted opening in 20241
Total Project Spend:
~$2.4B
~$3.1B
~$5.5B
(1) The timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.
15
The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands
The global leaderin Integrated Resort development and operation
A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns
Unmatched development and operating track recordcreates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets
Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia
A commitment tomaximizing shareholder returns
The industry's most experienced leadership team: visionary, disciplined anddedicated to drivinglong-termshareholder value
Maximizing Return to Shareholders by:
Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry-leading property portfolio
Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth
16
Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy
Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities
Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities
Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects
Development opportunity objectives:
Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital
25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)
Principal Areas of Future Development Interest:
Macao
Singapore
South Korea
17
Appendices
Cash and Available Liquidity - LVS
Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario
($ in US millions)
Cash and Available Liquidity at September 30, 2020
SCL
MBS
Las Vegas
Corp./Other
Total
Cash
$1,041
$322
$150
$884
$2,397
Revolver Availability 1
2,018
433
1,499
3,950
Cash and Available Liquidity
$3,059
$755 2
$150
$2,383
$6,347
($ in US millions)
Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario
Monthly Opex, Fixed Charges and Other Costs
SCL
MBS
Las Vegas
Corp./Other
Total
Estimated Run-rate Op. Ex .
$110
$45
$65
$220
Fixed Charges and Other
Interest Expense
50
Maintenance Capex
30
Corporate Costs & Other
15
Subtotal
95
Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs (ex Development Capex)
$315
SCL Monthly Development Capex 3
50
Total Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs
$365
We have Sufficient Resources to Operate in a "Near Zero" Revenue Environment for Approximately 18 Months While Continuing to Execute our Existing Development Projects in Both Macao and Singapore
Revolver availability is subject to existing covenants and other terms under their respective facility agreements. See details on slide 21. Availability of individual revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018 million, MBS: $548 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of September 30, 2020.
An additional $2,740 million delayed draw facility is in place to fund the expansion of Marina Bay Sands. As of September 30, 2020, $46 million was outstanding.
Represents the approximate average monthly spend on development capex in Macao for the periods 4Q 2020 and 2021. MBS development capex has been excluded from this analysis due to separate funding sources described in Note 2.
Source: Company data, LVS management estimates.
19
$11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants
Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds
Outstanding
Financial Covenants
Las Vegas Sands
US$4.0 Billion
None
Corp. Senior
Unsecured Notes
Sands China Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
US$7.0 Billion
None
Notes
Marina Bay Sands
Secured Credit
US$3.0 Billion
Waived Until January 20221
Facility
Total
US$14.0 Billion
-
1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21.
20
Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants
Current Revolver
Leverage Covenant
Interest Covenant
Availability1
Las Vegas
Waived
Sands Corp.
US$1,499 Million
-
Until January 20222
Unsecured Revolver
Waived
Waived
Sands China Ltd.
US$2,018 Million
Unsecured Revolver
Until January 20223
Until January 20223
Marina Bay Sands
US$433 Million
Waived
Waived
Secured Revolver
Until January 20224
Until January 20224
Total
US$3,950 Million
-
-
Reflects availability as of September 30, 2020. Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018 million, MBS: $548 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of September 30, 2020.
On September 23, 2020 Las Vegas Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage covenant through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x. Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1,000 million deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various
other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant. During the waiver period, LVS must maintain minimum liquidity of $350 million at its US entities. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. During the waiver period, LVS is only permitted to pay dividends if liquidity would be $1,000 million after taking into account the dividend payment.
On September 11, 2020 Sands China received a second waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21 and permitted SCL to raise up to $1,000 million in incremental revolver commitments. If SCL raises incremental commitments and leverage exceeds 4.0x during the waiver period, then the Company will only be permitted to pay dividends if liquidity is greater than $2,000 million after taking into account the payment of the dividend. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China Ltd. unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes.
On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x.
21
Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA
EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
($ in US millions)
LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1
$5,389M
United
States
10%
Singapore
31%
Macao 59%
1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem.
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019.
22
Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia
Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue
($ in US millions)
$800
$700
$600
$500
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
Operating
Profit
Operating Profit
Margin
$696
$712
$6571
$182
$185
$5331
$184
$52
$53
$47
$145
$4411
$72
$70
$63
$127
$37
$151
$142
$137
$54
$30
$115
$44
$96
$248
$253
$226
$182
$144
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
$618M
$634M
$578M
$462M
$377M
89%
89%
88%
87%
85%
The Venetian Macao
Four Seasons Macao
Sands Cotai Central3
The Parisian Macao
Marina Bay Sands
TTM 3Q20 Sales per Sq. Foot²
MBS
$1,225
Parisian Macao $407
SCC
$476
Four Seasons Luxury: $3,665 Other: $1,354
Venetian
$935
Results include $59 million, $111 million and $76 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20 and 3Q20, respectively.
Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation.
At September 30, 2020, approximately 450,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.
23
Retail Portfolio in Asia
($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated)
3Q20
Sales per Sq. Ft.2
GLA1
Occupancy %
(Sq. Ft)
at Period End
TTM 3Q20
TTM 2Q20
TTM 1Q20
TTM 4Q19
TTM 3Q19
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
620,213
95.0%
$1,225
$1,500
$1,917
$2,062
$2,028
Shoppes at Venetian
812,934
84.9%
$935
$1,224
$1,460
$1,709
$1,708
Shoppes at Four Seasons
Luxury Retail
125,466
100.0%
$3,665
$4,756
$6,033
$7,065
$6,652
Other Stores
116,959
88.1%
$1,354
$1,924
$2,481
$2,823
$2,687
Shoppes at Cotai Central
525,497
85.6%
$476
$603
$780
$934
$966
Shoppes at Parisian
295,963
82.5%
$407
$561
$687
$785
$688
Denotes gross leasable area.
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
Note: During 2Q20 the malls in Macao remained open while the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands were closed April 7th to June 18th; upon re-opening in Singapore, mall visitation was limited to loyalty program members; some tenants in both regions limited their business hours.
24
Market Leading Hotel Capacity
SCL is the Clear Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory
Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators
Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators
Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators
MGM
MGM
12,112 Rooms and
12,401 Rooms and
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
6%
7%
Macau
Macau
6%
9%
SJM
8%
Sands
SJM
Sands
10%
Melco
China
China
49%
44%
15%
Melco
14%
Galaxy
Galaxy
16%
16%
With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~44% of Gaming Operator Hotel Rooms and ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai
1. See slide 35 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.
25
Sands China
Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio
LVS' Cotai Strip Properties
Leadership in Macao
Investment
Grand Suites at Four
Seasons Macao
~290 Suites (Opened
October 1, 2020)
The Venetian Macao
2,905 Suites
C
O
T
A
I
Four Seasons
Macao
360 Suites
S
Paiza
T
Mansions
19 Suites
R
I
P
The Parisian Macao
2,541 Rooms &
Suites
New Luxury Suites
Suite Conversion1
1. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel will feature approximately 600 suites.
St. Regis Hotel
400 Suites
The Londoner Court
~370 Suites
Conrad
659 Rooms & Suites
Londoner
Hotel
600 Suites
Sheraton
3,968 Rooms
& Suites
Tropical Gardens
>$14 billion today, ~$15 billion by year end 2020
Approximately 30 million square feetof interconnected facilities on Cotai
Hotel Inventory
~12,000 roomsand luxury suites
~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai
Retail
~1.9 million square feetof gross leasable retail
Revenue of$314 million as of TTM 3Q20
Entertainment
The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator
The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring15,000 seats
MICE
The Macaoleader in convention and group meetings
~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China
Reinvestment
~290 new suitesin the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao opened October 1, 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
~370 new suitesin The Londoner Court targeted to open in late 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
There-themedLondoner Macao will provide a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings upon completion of its planned opening in phases throughout 2020 and 2021
26
Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets
MBS Existing
MBS Expansion
Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal
Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city
Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area
MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2018
Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2019)
Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's
Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark
Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia
Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore
Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination
Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.
27
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings
Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands
Iconic NewLuxury Hotel Tower:
Approximately1,000all-suiterooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region
Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions
State-of-the-artarena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000
Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)
Luxury retail
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.
29
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board Will Allow an Expansion of Marina Bay Sands
30
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Artistic Impression
Design and Development Work are Progressing, with a Focus on Increasing the Leisure and Business Tourism Appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands
Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change.
31
Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides
Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment
Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination
Industry-LeadingIntegrated Resort Portfolio
Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms
Addition of ~2 Million sq. feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory in 2020
The Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao Will Be Introduced Throughout 2020 and 2021
Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet
World-ClassEntertainment and Events
World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet
Our Diversified Convention-Based Integrated Resort Offerings Coupled with Industry Leading Branding and Service Levels Appeal to the Broadest Set of Customers and Provide a Competitive Advantage in the Macao Market
33
Macao Visitation Opportunity
Business & Leisure Tourism Expenditure Drivers
Future Growth Drivers
More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure
Greater number of hotel rooms and non-gaming offerings in Macao
Additional tourism attractions in Macao and Hengqin Island
Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and a desire for tourism and travel experiences
As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will
Come From Farther Away
Stay Longer
Spend More On
Lodging
Retail
Dining
Entertainment
Gaming
34
Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL
Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
12,401
The Parisian
Macao
2,541
The
Venetian Macao
2,905
Sands Cotai
Central 3
5,227
New Capacity
Sands Macao, 289
Grand Suites at Four
Seasons Macao, ~290
Four Seasons Macao, 379
The Londoner
Court, ~370
St. Regis Macao, 400
4,420
Galaxy Macau4
3,600
Cotai
Total Market
% of Gaming
% of Gaming
% of Total
Gaming Operator
Rooms
Operators
Rooms
Operators
Market
Sands China
12,112
49%
12,401
44%
33%
Galaxy Entertainment
3,920
16%
4,420
16%
12%
Melco
3,772
15%
3,987
14%
11%
SJM Holdings2
2,000
8%
2,839
10%
7%
Wynn Macau Ltd.
1,706
6%
2,714
9%
7%
MGM China
1,400
6%
1,982
7%
5%
Subtotal Gaming Operators
24,910
100%
28,343
100%
75%
Other 4/5 Star1
-
-
9,242
0%
25%
Total
24,910
100%
37,585
100%
100%
Starworld, 500
City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772
MGM Cotai, 1,400 (Phased Opening
Broadway Macau, 320
(Phased Opening Began June 15, 2018)
Began February 13, 2018)
3,987
Altira Macau, 215
Sofitel Macau, 408
2,839
2,714
1,982
Macau Studio City
SJM Cotai
Wynn Palace
1,600
2,000
1,706
MGM Cotai
City of Dreams
1,400
Wynn Macau, 1,008
1,400
Grand Lisboa, 431
MGM Grand, 582
Sands China
Galaxy Entertainment
Melco
SJM Holdings2
Wynn Macau Ltd.
MGM China
With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai
In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,242 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2019.
Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels.
Upon completion, The Londoner hotel, will feature approximately 600 suites.
Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.
This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
37
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1
($ US in millions)
$6,000
$5,608
$1,400
$5,500
$5,440
$5,356
$5,523
$5,251
$4,955
$4,864
$1,200
$5,000
$4,706
$4,841
$4,589
$4,500
$4,449
$4,419
$4,169
$4,146
$1,000
$3,989
$4,000
$3,919
$3,816
$4,017
$3,682
$3,408
$3,589
$3,609
$3,508
$3,497
$3,500
$800
$3,000
$677
$609
$597
$580
$586
$557
$600
$536
$536
$540
$526
$540
$2,500
$586
$490
$497
$484
$480
$471
$494
$527
$522
$504
$525
$2,180
$464
$457
$2,000
$432
$1,500
$400
$1,000
$200
$500
$212
$331
$0
$0
1Q14
2Q14
3Q14
4Q14
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Mass Win (Tables & Slots)
Mass Win per Visit
We Estimate Macao Market-Wide Mass Win Decreased Approximately 94% in 3Q20 Compared to 3Q19
1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 2Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police.
.
38
Sands China Mass Market Table Update
SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter
SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter
Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 35% - 45%
Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 25% - 40%
($ in US millions)
($ in US millions)
$1,000
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $280
$1,000
$900
$900
$800
$789
$800
$700
$762
$700
$600
$600
$500
$500
$400
$400
$300
$278
$300
$200
$200
$100
$4
$23
$100
$0
$0
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Avg.
956
953
687
912
892
Avg.
Tables
Tables
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $655
$674 $675
$270
$6
$32
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
450
466
376
521
531
1. Denotes expected range under normal operating conditions.
Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area.
39
Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update
SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter
SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $420
($ in US millions)
Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $45
$1,800
$200
$1,600
$180
$1,400
$1,436
$1,464
$160
$1,200
$140
$1,000
$120
$800
$100
$80
$600
$548
$60
$400
$40
$200
$55
$20
$10
$0
$0
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Avg.
1,406
1,419
1,063
1,433
1,423
Avg.
Tables
Units
$160 $161
$61
$5
$10
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
6,039
5,932
4,196
2,372
2,409
Excludes rolling play.
Includes slots and electronic table games.
40
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
Mass Win (Tables and Slots)
1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,609
$3,508
$3,816
$3,989
$14,922
2017
$4,146
$4,017
$4,169
$4,706
$17,038
Growth ('17 v '16)
14.9%
14.5%
9.3%
18.0%
14.2%
2018
$4,955
$4,841
$4,864
$5,251
$19,911
Growth ('18 v '17)
19.5%
20.5%
16.7%
11.6%
16.9%
2019
$5,440
$5,356
$5,523
$5,608
$21,927
Growth ('19 v '18)
9.8%
10.6%
13.5%
6.8%
10.1%
2020
$2,180
$212
$3312
Growth ('20 v '19)
-59.9%
-96.0%
-94.0%2
Market-widemass GGR for all periods through 2Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-widemass GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
41
Macao Market: VIP Gaming
Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
VIP Win1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,294
$2,856
$3,017
$3,516
$12,683
2017
$3,661
$3,734
$4,099
$4,292
$15,786
Growth ('17 v '16)
11.1%
30.7%
35.9%
22.1%
24.5%
2018
$4,429
$4,208
$4,288
$4,412
$17,337
Growth ('18 v '17)
21.0%
12.7%
4.6%
2.8%
9.8%
2019
$3,892
$3,640
$3,173
$3,301
$14,006
Growth ('19 v '18)
-12.1%
-13.5%
-26.0%
-25.2%
-19.2%
2020
$1,494
$172
$2692
Growth ('20 v '19)
-61.6%
-95.3%
-91.5%2
Market-wideVIP GGR for all periods through 2Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-wideVIP GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
42
Sands China VIP Table Update
SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter
SCL Rolling Win by Quarter
($ in US billions)
($ in US millions, except per table amounts)
$20
$16
$12
$8
$4
$0
Avg.
Tables
$600
$14.58
$400
$200
$1.05
$0
3Q19
3Q20
Rolling
251
210
Win %
Avg. Win per Table per
Avg. Win per Table per
Day: $19,011
Day: $2,226
$439
$43
3Q193Q20
3.01%4.06%
Sands China Rolling Volume Declined ~93% in 3Q20 Compared to 3Q19
43
Sands ECO360
Sands ECO360
Industry Leading Global Sustainability Program
The Sands ECO360 Global Sustainability program reflects our vision
to lead our industry in sustainable development and integrated resort operations
45
Global Goals:
Our 2016-2020 Targets
We have aligned our global sustainability targets for 2016-2020 with three key, measurable, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our emissions reduction goals are approved by science-based targets:
UN Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs)
Emissions
Water
Waste
Double the global rate of improvement
Substantially increase water-use
Substantially reduce waste
in energy efficiency
efficiency across all sectors
generation through prevention,
Increase substantially the share of
reduction, recycling, and reuse
renewable energy in the global energy
Halve per capita global food waste
mix
SandsECO360
AlignmentwithSDGs
LVS Goals (2016-2020)
Select 2019 LVS
Accomplishments
Energy
Transportation
6% reduction in emissions from resort operations, in addition to offsetting newly opened resorts (Achieved)
6% reduction in ferry emissions (Achieved)
Implemented 53 eco-efficiency projects throughout our resorts
Started sourcing renewable energy certificates (REC) for Marina Bay Sands and The Venetian Resort (VR)
Achieved 98% of LED lighting at Sands China Ltd. properties
Water
Waste
Food
Procurement
3% reduction in consumption on a
5% increase in waste diversion
per square foot basis (Achieved)
rate (In Progress)
Implemented 17 water-efficiency
Started food donation program at
projects throughout our resorts
Sands China Ltd.
Implemented water engagement
Engaged team members and
program with kitchens and food &
community members on single-use
beverage outlets at all properties
plastic reduction and challenges
Increased water input from well and
Increased sourcing of sustainable
nano-filtration system at VR
seafood at all properties
46
2019 Sands ECO360
Key Accomplishments:
1
Employee engagement: During 2019, our Team Members continued to embed sustainability into our culture,
contributing to more than 240,000 Sands ECO360 Actions to protect the environment, which allowed us to reach
our 1 million Sands ECO360 action by 2020 goal one year in advance. Our global ECOengage campaign on
single-use plastic demonstrated to be an effective way to discuss and act on pressing, current environmental
challenges.
2
LEED Certifications: The Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands obtained the LEED
Platinum certification for "Existing Buildings: Maintenance & Operations". It is believed to be the first MICE
venue in Asia Pacific to achieve this certification.
The Parisian Macao is the first Integrated Resort in Macao to achieve the LEED Silver for Building Design and
Construction certification.
3
CDP and DJSI: We are the only company from the Casino & Gaming industry named on the DJSI North
America, and are still part of the CDP Climate A List and CDP Water A List.
4
Single-usePlastic: In 2019, we formalized our strategy to address single-use plastic and implemented multiple
initiatives to eliminate, reuse, replace and recycle single-use plastic in our operations. Items like plastic straws,
food containers, retail bags, laundry packaging and water bottles have been, or are in process of being,
addressed.
5
Renewable Electricity: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas partnered with NV Energy to procure sufficient
renewable energy certificates to cover 100% of its electricity use.
47
Sustainability Awards and Certifications
Recognition on a Local and Global Level
Las Vegas Sands
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
FTSE4Good
(2019)
CDP Climate A List (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
CDP Water A List (2018, 2019)
United States
Better Buildings Challenge
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
APEX/ASTM Level Two
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
LEED Silver for New Construction
The Palazzo
LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Macao
LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction
The Parisian Macao
Macao Green Hotel Awards
Platinum - The Venetian Macao
Gold - Sands Cotai Central, Parisian
Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao
Silver - Sands Macao
World's Leading Green Hotel - World Travel Awards
Conrad Macao
ISO 20121
The Venetian Macao
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
The Venetian Macao
Singapore
LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance
Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands
LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance
ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands
Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum
Marina Bay Sands
APEX/ASTM Level One
Marina Bay Sands
ISO 20121
Marina Bay Sands
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
Marina Bay Sands
VERIFIED
Recognized by independent third parties as a global leader in sustainability
48
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
and Other Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
TTM 3Q20
Net income (loss)
$744
$1,108
$669
$783
$3,304
($51)
($985)
($731)
($984)
Add (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
85
236
82
65
468
25
(54)
(17)
19
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
-
24
-
24
-
-
-
0
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
(556)
-
-
(556)
-
-
-
-
Other (income) expense
21
(20)
7
(31)
(23)
(37)
3
4
(61)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
141
143
137
134
555
131
118
137
520
Interest income
(20)
(17)
(20)
(17)
(74)
(13)
(4)
(3)
(37)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
7
-
11
72
90
5
5
58
140
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
9
14
14
14
51
14
13
14
55
Depreciation and amortization
301
289
284
291
1,165
290
285
292
1,158
Development expense
5
4
4
11
24
6
9
3
29
Pre-opening expense
4
10
9
11
34
5
4
5
25
Stock-based compensation
3
4
3
4
14
3
6
2
15
Corporate expense
152
51
59
51
313
59
53
33
196
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,452
$1,266
$1,283
$1,388
$5,389
$437
($547)
($203)
$1,075
1. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
50
Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share
($ in US millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($565)
$533
($1,386)
$2,069
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
96
Pre-opening expense
5
9
14
23
Development expense
3
4
18
13
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
58
11
68
18
Other (income) expense
4
7
(30)
8
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
-
-
(556)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
24
-
24
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
(2)
(6)
(6)
151
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
(18)
(9)
(15)
(10)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($515)
$573
($1,337)
$1,836
Hold-normalized casino revenue
21
(15)
Hold-normalized casino expense
(2)
(9)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
(6)
4
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
2
(1)
Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($500)
$552
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per diluted share of common stock:
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($0.74)
$0.69
($1.81)
$2.68
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
0.12
Pre-opening expense
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Development expense
-
0.01
0.02
0.02
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
0.07
0.02
0.09
0.02
Other (income) expense
0.01
0.01
(0.04)
0.01
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
-
-
(0.72)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
0.03
-
0.03
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.20
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($0.67)
$0.75
($1.75)
$2.38
Hold-normalized casino revenue
0.03
(0.02)
Hold-normalized casino expense
-
(0.02)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
(0.01)
0.01
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
-
-
Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($0.65)
$0.72
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
764
769
764
772
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
52
Historical Hold-Normalized Adj. Property EBITDA1
($ in US millions)
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Macao Operations2
Reported
$754
$786
$858
$765
$755
$811
$67
($312)
($233)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
-
34
(13)
-
2
(23)
17
27
(7)
Hold-Normalized
$754
$820
$845
$765
$757
$788
$84
($285)
($240)
Marina Bay Sands
Reported
$419
$362
$423
$346
$435
$457
$282
($113)
$70
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
-
28
10
46
(39)
(40)
(12)
1
(11)
Hold-Normalized
$419
$390
$433
$392
$396
$417
$270
($112)
$59
Las Vegas Operations
Reported
$76
$100
$138
$136
$93
$120
$88
($122)
($40)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
21
25
(7)
10
13
-
-
5
37
Hold-Normalized
$97
$125
$131
$146
$106
$120
$88
($117)
($3)
Sands Bethlehem3
Reported
$33
$24
$33
$19
-
-
-
-
-
Hold-Normalized
$33
$24
$33
$19
-
-
-
-
-
LVS Consolidated
Reported
$1,282
$1,272
$1,452
$1,266
$1,283
$1,388
$437
($547)
($203)
Hold-Normalized Adjustment
21
87
(10)
56
(24)
(63)
5
33
19
Hold-Normalized
$1,303
$1,359
$1,442
$1,322
$1,259
$1,325
$442
($514)
($184)
This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
53
Supplemental Information 3Q20 and 3Q19
($ in US millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
($128)
$45
$2
$1
$1
-
$1
-
($78)
Sands Cotai Central
(182)
55
1
53
1
-
1
-
(71)
The Parisian Macao
(82)
41
1
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
(35)
19
1
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
Sands Macao
(33)
6
-
1
-
-
-
-
(26)
Ferry Operations and Other
(7)
2
-
-
-
2
-
-
(3)
Macao Operations
(467)
168
5
55
2
2
2
-
(233)
Marina Bay Sands
(25)
73
9
-
3
10
-
-
70
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(75)
44
-
3
-
(12)
-
-
(40)
United States Property Operations
(75)
44
-
3
-
(12)
-
-
(40)
Other Development
(3)
-
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(40)
7
-
-
-
-
-
33
-
($610)
$292
$14
$58
$8
-
$2
$33
($203)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$299
$38
$1
$2
-
-
$2
-
$342
Sands Cotai Central
92
67
1
1
7
-
1
-
169
The Parisian Macao
80
39
1
-
-
-
-
-
120
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
58
10
1
5
1
-
-
-
75
Sands Macao
44
6
1
1
-
-
-
-
52
Ferry Operations and Other
(34)
4
-
-
-
27
-
-
(3)
Macao Operations
539
164
5
9
8
27
3
-
755
Marina Bay Sands
325
75
9
1
-
25
-
-
435
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
107
37
-
1
-
(52)
-
-
93
United States Property Operations
107
37
-
1
-
(52)
-
-
93
Other Development
(5)
-
-
-
5
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(67)
8
-
-
-
-
-
59
-
$899
$284
$14
$11
$13
-
$3
$59
$1,283
54
Supplemental Information
YTD 3Q20 and YTD 3Q19
($ in US millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
($270)
$130
$5
$2
$2
-
$5
-
($126)
Sands Cotai Central
(385)
170
5
54
4
-
2
-
(150)
The Parisian Macao
(252)
124
2
1
-
-
1
-
(124)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
(60)
48
2
4
1
-
-
-
(5)
Sands Macao
(79)
20
-
1
-
-
-
-
(58)
Ferry Operations and Other
(34)
6
-
-
-
13
-
-
(15)
Macao Operations
(1,080)
498
14
62
7
13
8
-
(478)
Marina Bay Sands
(55)
225
27
-
7
33
2
-
239
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(157)
122
-
6
-
(46)
1
-
(74)
United States Property Operations
(157)
122
-
6
-
(46)
1
-
(74)
Other Development
(18)
-
-
-
18
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(167)
22
-
-
-
-
-
145
-
($1,477)
$867
$41
$68
$32
-
$11
$145
($313)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$913
$115
$4
$2
-
-
$5
-
$1,039
Sands Cotai Central
294
229
5
1
15
-
2
-
546
The Parisian Macao
302
117
2
-
-
-
1
-
422
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
202
28
2
8
3
-
-
-
243
Sands Macao
113
19
1
1
-
-
1
-
135
Ferry Operations and Other
(101)
11
-
-
-
83
-
-
(7)
Macao Operations
1,723
519
14
12
18
83
9
-
2,378
Marina Bay Sands
884
217
23
1
7
71
1
-
1,204
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
408
107
-
5
-
(153)
-
-
367
Sands Bethlehem
42
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
52
United States Property Operations
450
117
-
5
-
(153)
-
-
419
Other Development
(11)
-
-
-
11
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(282)
21
-
-
-
(1)
-
262
-
$2,764
$874
$37
$18
$36
-
$10
$262
$4,001
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
Las Vegas Sands Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:44:06 UTC