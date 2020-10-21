Log in
Las Vegas Sands : 3Q20 Earnings Slides

10/21/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

3Q20 Earnings Call Presentation

October 21, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, transportation infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.

Within this presentation, the company may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold- normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," as well as present these or other items on a constant currency basis. The specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Las Vegas Sands' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the company's Form 8-K dated October 21, 2020, which is available on the company's website at www.sands.com. Reconciliations also are available in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information section of this presentation.

2

Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities

  • Safety and security of team members and guests
  • Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas
  • Continuation of previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore
  • Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities

3

Current Operating Status: Recovery Process Continuing in Each of Our Markets

  • Macao:
    • Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao are open, as was the case throughout 2Q20 and 3Q20
    • The low levels of revenue generated in 3Q20 reflect meaningfully reduced visitation to the market
    • Beginning in September 2020, eligible travelers residing in Mainland China were allowed to apply for visas under the Individual Visit Scheme ('IVS')
      1. Travelers from Mainland China must obtain both of the following to enter Macao:
        • A visa
        • A negative COVID-19 test result
    • Increasing the number of visas available through the IVS and other visa programs, and the streamlining of testing procedures, will be important for the recovery
  • Singapore:
    • On July 1st, 2020, the Casino at MBS re-opened to Sands Rewards Club members, Paiza Club members and Annual Levy Holders
    • Guest suites at MBS re-opened during 3Q20
    • Reduction in international travel restrictions and increasing airlift into Singapore will be important for the recovery
  • Las Vegas:
    • Our Las Vegas operations re-opened on June 4th, 2020
    • The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery

4

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

($ in US millions, except per share information)

LVS Consolidated Third Quarter Financial Results

3Q19

3Q20

$ Change

Net Revenue

$3,250

$586

($2,664)

Net Income (Loss)

669

(731)

(1,400)

Diluted EPS

$0.69

($0.74)

($1.43)

Dividends per Common Share

$0.77

-

($0.77)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS

573

(515)

(1,088)

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.75

($0.67)

($1.42)

Adjusted Property EBITDA

1,283

(203)

(1,486)

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

39.5%

Hold-Normalized :

Adjusted Property EBITDA

$1,259

($184)

($1,443)

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

38.9%

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.72

($0.65)

($1.37)

5

LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

($ in US millions)

Adjusted Property EBITDA

Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA

$1,400

$1,200

$1,283

$1,259

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

-$203

-$184

-$200

-$400

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

6

LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

($ in US millions)

Adjusted Property EBITDA

Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA

$0

-$200

-$203

-$184

-$400

-$547

-$600

-$514

2Q20

3Q20

2Q20

3Q20

EBITDA Losses Decreased to $203 Million in Q3, Compared to $547 Million in Q2

7

Sequential Improvement in EBITDA Performance

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

($ in US millions)

Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Property EBITDA

Adjusted Property EBITDA

2Q20

3Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Sands China

($312)

($233)

($285)

($240)

Increase in Adj. EBITDA

$79

$45

% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss

-25.3%

-15.8%

Marina Bay Sands

($113)

$70

($112)

$59

Increase in Adj. EBITDA

$183

$171

% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss

Las Vegas

($122)

($40)

($117)

($3)

Increase in Adj. EBITDA

$82

$114

% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss

-67.2%

-97.4%

LVS Consolidated

($547)

($203)

($514)

($184)

Increase in Adj. EBITDA

$344

$330

% Decrease in Adj. EBITDA Loss

-62.9%

-64.2%

Our Adjusted Property EBITDA Results Improved in Each of Our Markets Relative to 2Q20

8

Sands China Ltd.

Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $233 Million in 3Q20

Adjusted Property EBITDA

  • Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $233 million
  • Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
    • Non-Rollingtable win: $55 million
    • Slot win: $10 million
  • Mass table hold decreased 3.8 pts to 19.8% from 23.6% compared to 3Q19
  • Occupancy decreased 88.7 pts to 7.8%, while ADR fell 17.2% to $154 compared to 3Q19

($ in US millions)

Actual

Hold-Normalized

$1,000

$800

$755

$757

$600

$400

$200

$0

-$200

-$233

-$240

-$400

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

  • Rolling volume decreased 92.8% to $1.05 billion compared to 3Q19; Rolling win % was 4.06% in 3Q20 compared to 3.01% in the prior-yearquarter

Note: beginning in September 2020, eligible travelers residing in Mainland China were allowed to begin to apply for visas under the Individual Visit Scheme; the receipt of a visa together with a negative COVID-19 test allow travelers to visit Macao from Mainland China.

Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win

($ in US millions)

$2,000

$1,596

$1,500

$160

$1,000

$500

$1,436

$10

$0

$65

$55

3Q19

3Q20

Slot Machines

Non-Rolling Tables

9

Marina Bay Sands

Adjusted Property EBITDA of $70 Million in 3Q20

Adjusted Property EBITDA

  • Adjusted property EBITDA of $70 million
  • Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
    • Non-Rollingtable win: $75 million
    • Slot win: $119 million
  • Mass table hold decreased 0.2 pts to 17.8% from 18.0% compared to 3Q19
  • Occupancy decreased 42.2 pts to 55.5%, while ADR fell 45.9% to $257 compared to 3Q19

($ in US millions)

ActualHold-Normalized

$450

$435

$396

$300

$150

$70

$59

$0

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

  • Rolling volume decreased 79.7% to $1.48 billion compared to 3Q19; Rolling win % was 4.23% in 3Q20 compared to 3.98% in the prior-yearquarter

Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win

($ in US millions)

$500

$408

$400

$300

$153

$200

$194

$100

$255

$119

$0

$75

3Q19

3Q20

Slot Machines

Non-Rolling Tables

10

Las Vegas Operations

Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss of $40 Million in 3Q20

Adjusted Property EBITDA

Adjusted property EBITDA loss of $40 million

($ in US millions)

Actual

Hold-Normalized

Hotel room revenue fell 71.5% to $41 million compared to 3Q19

$150

− Occupancy decreased 50.9 pts to 43.7 year-over-year

$100

$93

$106

− ADR decreased 26.6% to $174 year-over-year

$50

− RevPAR decreased 66.1% to $76 year-over-year

$0

-$3

Slot win decreased 19.7% to $49 million compared to 3Q19

-$40

Table games drop decreased 10.1% to $425 million, while win

-$50

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

percentage decreased 8.9 pts to 8.0% compared to 3Q19

Composition of Table Games Drop

($ in US millions)

$600

$500

$473

$425

$400

$252

$144

$300

$200

$100

$221

$281

$0

3Q19

3Q20

Non-Baccarat

Baccarat

11

Investment Grade Balance Sheet Strength

As of September 30, 2020:

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Cash Balance - $2.40 billion

Cash Flow from Operations - ($0.07) billion

Debt1 - $13.89 billion

Adjusted Property EBITDA - $1.08 billion

Net Debt1 - $11.49 billion

LVS Dividends Paid - $1.19 billion; SCL Dividends Paid -

Net Debt1 to TTM EBITDA - 10.7x

$308 million2

($ in US millions)

Sands China

U.S.

LVS Corp.

Total

Figures as of September 30, 2020

Ltd.

Singapore

Operations

and Other

Consolidated

Cash and Cash Equivalents3

$1,041

$322

$150

$884

$2,397

Debt

6,944

2,980

-

3,965

13,889

Net Debt (Cash)

5,903

2,658

(150)

3,081

11,492

Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Property EBITDA

3334

696

46

-

1,075

Gross Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA

20.9x

4.3x

-

-

12.9x

Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA

17.7x

3.8x

-

-

10.7x

Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Stability During the Recovery Period

  1. Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $143 million and exclude finance leases.
  2. Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended September 30, 2020 were $1.02 billion.
  3. Includes restricted cash of $17 million.
  4. TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations.

12

Debt Maturity Profile

Debt Maturity by Year

($ in US millions)

$3,500

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

  • of Total

$3,476

$3,321

1,021

1,676

$1,861

$1,887

500

$1,900

1,000

1,800

1,750

1,800

1,900

$750

$700

$151

$61

$61

800

$0

750

700

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

0%

0%

0%

13%

14%

24%

25%

0%

14%

5%

5%

MBS Credit Facility

SCL Bonds

LVS Bonds

Long Dated and Low Cost Capital Structure in Place; No Significant Maturities until 2023

1. Amount maturing October 1 through December 31, 2020.

13

Capital Expenditures Expectations

Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance

($ US in millions)

$3,000

LVS Capex Expectations

$2,400

$2,180

$1,800

$981

$1,400

$1,350

$1,300

$50

$1,125

$1,200

$837

$949

$273

$150

$1,075

$300

$200

$900

$350

$800

$211

$25

$75

$194

$396

$600

$240

$450

$450

$225

$147

$0

$477

$450

$450

$400

$400

$500

$500

$500

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

Development Timeline

Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao

The Londoner Court

Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2

Marina Bay Sands Expansion2

Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao

Pre-Opening

The Londoner Court

The Parisian Macao

St. Regis Hotel at SCC

Investments in Current Properties and Other 1

Maintenance

Post-Opening

Capital Expenditures Include Investments to Expand and Enhance Our Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore

  1. Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio.
  2. The timing of the project is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.

14

Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore

Through

Future

Total

Expected Timeframe

The Londoner Macao:

3Q20

Spend

Spend

Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The

~$610M

~$740M

~$1.35B

Phased completion throughout 2020 and

Londoner Macao

2021

New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao:

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expanded suite inventory

~$450M

-

~$450M

Project Completed

with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from

All Administrative Licenses Received

2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons

(~1 million SF in new suite product)

The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging

~$295M

~$105M

~$400M

Targeted completion in late 2020

in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product)

Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao

Marina Bay Sands Expansion1:

  • $3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment, MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail

~$1.4B ~$0.8B ~$2.2B

~$1.0B

~$2.3B

~$3.3B

Targeted opening in 20241

Total Project Spend:

~$2.4B

~$3.1B

~$5.5B

(1) The timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19.

15

The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands

  • The global leaderin Integrated Resort development and operation
  • Industry-leading,investment grade balance sheet strength
  • A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns
  • Unmatched development and operating track recordcreates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets
  • Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia
  • A commitment to maximizing shareholder returns
  • The industry's most experienced leadership team: visionary, disciplined and dedicated to driving long-termshareholder value

Maximizing Return to Shareholders by:

  1. Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry-leading property portfolio
  2. Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets
  3. Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth

16

Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy

Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities

  • Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities
  • Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects
  • Development opportunity objectives:
    • Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital
    • 25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)

Principal Areas of Future Development Interest:

Macao

Singapore

South Korea

17

Appendices

Cash and Available Liquidity - LVS

Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario

($ in US millions)

Cash and Available Liquidity at September 30, 2020

SCL

MBS

Las Vegas

Corp./Other

Total

Cash

$1,041

$322

$150

$884

$2,397

Revolver Availability 1

2,018

433

1,499

3,950

Cash and Available Liquidity

$3,059

$755 2

$150

$2,383

$6,347

($ in US millions)

Illustrative "Near Zero" Revenue Scenario

Monthly Opex, Fixed Charges and Other Costs

SCL

MBS

Las Vegas

Corp./Other

Total

Estimated Run-rate Op. Ex .

$110

$45

$65

$220

Fixed Charges and Other

Interest Expense

50

Maintenance Capex

30

Corporate Costs & Other

15

Subtotal

95

Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs (ex Development Capex)

$315

SCL Monthly Development Capex 3

50

Total Monthly Operating Expenses, Fixed Charges and Other Costs

$365

We have Sufficient Resources to Operate in a "Near Zero" Revenue Environment for Approximately 18 Months While Continuing to Execute our Existing Development Projects in Both Macao and Singapore

  1. Revolver availability is subject to existing covenants and other terms under their respective facility agreements. See details on slide 21. Availability of individual revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018 million, MBS: $548 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of September 30, 2020.
  2. An additional $2,740 million delayed draw facility is in place to fund the expansion of Marina Bay Sands. As of September 30, 2020, $46 million was outstanding.
  3. Represents the approximate average monthly spend on development capex in Macao for the periods 4Q 2020 and 2021. MBS development capex has been excluded from this analysis due to separate funding sources described in Note 2.

Source: Company data, LVS management estimates.

19

$11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants

Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds

Outstanding

Financial Covenants

Las Vegas Sands

US$4.0 Billion

None

Corp. Senior

Unsecured Notes

Sands China Ltd.

Senior Unsecured

US$7.0 Billion

None

Notes

Marina Bay Sands

Secured Credit

US$3.0 Billion

Waived Until January 20221

Facility

Total

US$14.0 Billion

-

1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21.

20

Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants

Current Revolver

Leverage Covenant

Interest Covenant

Availability1

Las Vegas

Waived

Sands Corp.

US$1,499 Million

-

Until January 20222

Unsecured Revolver

Waived

Waived

Sands China Ltd.

US$2,018 Million

Unsecured Revolver

Until January 20223

Until January 20223

Marina Bay Sands

US$433 Million

Waived

Waived

Secured Revolver

Until January 20224

Until January 20224

Total

US$3,950 Million

-

-

  1. Reflects availability as of September 30, 2020. Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,018 million, MBS: $548 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of September 30, 2020.
  2. On September 23, 2020 Las Vegas Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage covenant through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x. Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1,000 million deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various
    other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant. During the waiver period, LVS must maintain minimum liquidity of $350 million at its US entities. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. During the waiver period, LVS is only permitted to pay dividends if liquidity would be $1,000 million after taking into account the dividend payment.
  3. On September 11, 2020 Sands China received a second waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21 and permitted SCL to raise up to $1,000 million in incremental revolver commitments. If SCL raises incremental commitments and leverage exceeds 4.0x during the waiver period, then the Company will only be permitted to pay dividends if liquidity is greater than $2,000 million after taking into account the payment of the dividend. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China Ltd. unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes.
  4. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x.

21

Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA

EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

($ in US millions)

LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1

$5,389M

United

States

10%

Singapore

31%

Macao 59%

1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem.

Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019.

22

Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia

Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue

($ in US millions)

$800

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

Operating

Profit

Operating Profit

Margin

$696

$712

$6571

$182

$185

$5331

$184

$52

$53

$47

$145

$4411

$72

$70

$63

$127

$37

$151

$142

$137

$54

$30

$115

$44

$96

$248

$253

$226

$182

$144

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

$618M

$634M

$578M

$462M

$377M

89%

89%

88%

87%

85%

The Venetian Macao

Four Seasons Macao

Sands Cotai Central3

The Parisian Macao

Marina Bay Sands

TTM 3Q20 Sales per Sq. Foot²

MBS

$1,225

Parisian Macao $407

SCC

$476

Four Seasons Luxury: $3,665 Other: $1,354

Venetian

$935

  1. Results include $59 million, $111 million and $76 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20 and 3Q20, respectively.
  2. Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation.
  3. At September 30, 2020, approximately 450,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

23

Retail Portfolio in Asia

($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated)

3Q20

Sales per Sq. Ft.2

GLA1

Occupancy %

(Sq. Ft)

at Period End

TTM 3Q20

TTM 2Q20

TTM 1Q20

TTM 4Q19

TTM 3Q19

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

620,213

95.0%

$1,225

$1,500

$1,917

$2,062

$2,028

Shoppes at Venetian

812,934

84.9%

$935

$1,224

$1,460

$1,709

$1,708

Shoppes at Four Seasons

Luxury Retail

125,466

100.0%

$3,665

$4,756

$6,033

$7,065

$6,652

Other Stores

116,959

88.1%

$1,354

$1,924

$2,481

$2,823

$2,687

Shoppes at Cotai Central

525,497

85.6%

$476

$603

$780

$934

$966

Shoppes at Parisian

295,963

82.5%

$407

$561

$687

$785

$688

  1. Denotes gross leasable area.
  2. Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

Note: During 2Q20 the malls in Macao remained open while the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands were closed April 7th to June 18th; upon re-opening in Singapore, mall visitation was limited to loyalty program members; some tenants in both regions limited their business hours.

24

Market Leading Hotel Capacity

SCL is the Clear Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory

Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators

Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators

Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators

MGM

MGM

12,112 Rooms and

12,401 Rooms and

Wynn

China

Suites at SCL

Wynn

China

Suites at SCL

6%

7%

Macau

Macau

6%

9%

SJM

8%

Sands

SJM

Sands

10%

Melco

China

China

49%

44%

15%

Melco

14%

Galaxy

Galaxy

16%

16%

With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~44% of Gaming Operator Hotel Rooms and ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai

1. See slide 35 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.

25

Sands China

Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio

LVS' Cotai Strip Properties

Leadership in Macao

Investment

Grand Suites at Four

Seasons Macao

~290 Suites (Opened

October 1, 2020)

The Venetian Macao

2,905 Suites

C

O

T

A

I

Four Seasons

Macao

360 Suites

S

Paiza

T

Mansions

19 Suites

R

I

P

The Parisian Macao

2,541 Rooms &

Suites

New Luxury Suites

Suite Conversion1

1. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel will feature approximately 600 suites.

St. Regis Hotel

400 Suites

The Londoner Court

~370 Suites

Conrad

659 Rooms & Suites

Londoner

Hotel

600 Suites

Sheraton

3,968 Rooms

& Suites

Tropical Gardens

  • >$14 billion today, ~$15 billion by year end 2020
  • Approximately 30 million square feet of interconnected facilities on Cotai

Hotel Inventory

  • ~12,000 rooms and luxury suites
  • ~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai

Retail

  • ~1.9 million square feet of gross leasable retail
  • Revenue of $314 million as of TTM 3Q20

Entertainment

  • The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator
  • The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring 15,000 seats

MICE

  • The Macao leader in convention and group meetings
  • ~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China

Reinvestment

  • ~290 new suites in the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao opened October 1, 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
  • ~370 new suites in The Londoner Court targeted to open in late 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
  • The re-themedLondoner Macao will provide a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings upon completion of its planned opening in phases throughout 2020 and 2021

26

Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets

MBS Existing

MBS Expansion

Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal

  • Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city
  • Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area
  • MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2018
  • Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2019)
  • Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's
  • Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark
  • Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia
  • Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore
  • Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination
  • Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead

Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.

27

Marina Bay Sands Expansion

Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings

Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands

  • Iconic New Luxury Hotel Tower:
    • Approximately 1,000 all-suiterooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region
    • Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions
  • State-of-the-artarena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000
  • Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)
  • Luxury retail

Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.

29

Marina Bay Sands Expansion

A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board Will Allow an Expansion of Marina Bay Sands

30

Marina Bay Sands Expansion

Artistic Impression

Design and Development Work are Progressing, with a Focus on Increasing the Leisure and Business Tourism Appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands

Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change.

31

Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides

Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment

Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination

  • Industry-LeadingIntegrated Resort Portfolio
    • Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms
    • Addition of ~2 Million sq. feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory in 2020
  • The Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao Will Be Introduced Throughout 2020 and 2021
  • Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet
  • World-ClassEntertainment and Events
  • World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet

Our Diversified Convention-Based Integrated Resort Offerings Coupled with Industry Leading Branding and Service Levels Appeal to the Broadest Set of Customers and Provide a Competitive Advantage in the Macao Market

33

Macao Visitation Opportunity

Business & Leisure Tourism Expenditure Drivers

Future Growth Drivers

  • More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure
  • Greater number of hotel rooms and non-gaming offerings in Macao
  • Additional tourism attractions in Macao and Hengqin Island
  • Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and a desire for tourism and travel experiences

As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will

  • Come From Farther Away
  • Stay Longer
  • Spend More On
    • Lodging
    • Retail
    • Dining
    • Entertainment
    • Gaming

34

Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL

Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

12,401

The Parisian

Macao

2,541

The

Venetian Macao

2,905

Sands Cotai

Central 3

5,227

New Capacity

Sands Macao, 289

Grand Suites at Four

Seasons Macao, ~290

Four Seasons Macao, 379

The Londoner

Court, ~370

St. Regis Macao, 400

4,420

Galaxy Macau4

3,600

Cotai

Total Market

% of Gaming

% of Gaming

% of Total

Gaming Operator

Rooms

Operators

Rooms

Operators

Market

Sands China

12,112

49%

12,401

44%

33%

Galaxy Entertainment

3,920

16%

4,420

16%

12%

Melco

3,772

15%

3,987

14%

11%

SJM Holdings2

2,000

8%

2,839

10%

7%

Wynn Macau Ltd.

1,706

6%

2,714

9%

7%

MGM China

1,400

6%

1,982

7%

5%

Subtotal Gaming Operators

24,910

100%

28,343

100%

75%

Other 4/5 Star1

-

-

9,242

0%

25%

Total

24,910

100%

37,585

100%

100%

Starworld, 500

City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772

MGM Cotai, 1,400 (Phased Opening

Broadway Macau, 320

(Phased Opening Began June 15, 2018)

Began February 13, 2018)

3,987

Altira Macau, 215

Sofitel Macau, 408

2,839

2,714

1,982

Macau Studio City

SJM Cotai

Wynn Palace

1,600

2,000

1,706

MGM Cotai

City of Dreams

1,400

Wynn Macau, 1,008

1,400

Grand Lisboa, 431

MGM Grand, 582

Sands China

Galaxy Entertainment

Melco

SJM Holdings2

Wynn Macau Ltd.

MGM China

With a Market-Leading ~US$15 Billion of Investment by 2020, SCL Hotel Inventory is Forecast to Represent ~49% of Hotel Rooms on Cotai

  1. In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,242 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2019.
  2. Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels.
  3. Upon completion, The Londoner hotel, will feature approximately 600 suites.
  4. Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II.

Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.

35

Supplemental Data

Historical Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA1

($ in US millions)

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Macao Operations2

Reported

$754

$786

$858

$765

$755

$811

$67

($312)

($233)

Hold-Normalized

$754

$820

$845

$765

$757

$788

$84

($285)

($240)

Marina Bay Sands

Reported

$419

$362

$423

$346

$435

$457

$282

($113)

$70

Hold-Normalized

$419

$390

$433

$392

$396

$417

$270

($112)

$59

Las Vegas Operations

Reported

$76

$100

$138

$136

$93

$120

$88

($122)

($40)

Hold-Normalized

$97

$125

$131

$146

$106

$120

$88

($117)

($3)

Sands Bethlehem3

Reported

$33

$24

$33

$19

-

-

-

-

-

Hold-Normalized

$33

$24

$33

$19

-

-

-

-

-

LVS Consolidated

Reported

$1,282

$1,272

$1,452

$1,266

$1,283

$1,388

$437

($547)

($203)

Hold-Normalized

$1,303

$1,359

$1,442

$1,322

$1,259

$1,325

$442

($514)

($184)

  1. This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
    • for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
    • for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
    • for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
    • for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
  3. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
  4. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.

37

Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment

Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1

($ US in millions)

$6,000

$5,608

$1,400

$5,500

$5,440

$5,356

$5,523

$5,251

$4,955

$4,864

$1,200

$5,000

$4,706

$4,841

$4,589

$4,500

$4,449

$4,419

$4,169

$4,146

$1,000

$3,989

$4,000

$3,919

$3,816

$4,017

$3,682

$3,408

$3,589

$3,609

$3,508

$3,497

$3,500

$800

$3,000

$677

$609

$597

$580

$586

$557

$600

$536

$536

$540

$526

$540

$2,500

$586

$490

$497

$484

$480

$471

$494

$527

$522

$504

$525

$2,180

$464

$457

$2,000

$432

$1,500

$400

$1,000

$200

$500

$212

$331

$0

$0

1Q14

2Q14

3Q14

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Mass Win (Tables & Slots)

Mass Win per Visit

We Estimate Macao Market-Wide Mass Win Decreased Approximately 94% in 3Q20 Compared to 3Q19

1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 2Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.

Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police.

.

38

Sands China Mass Market Table Update

SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter

SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter

Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 35% - 45%

Sands China Departmental Profit Margin1: 25% - 40%

($ in US millions)

($ in US millions)

$1,000

Avg. Win per Table per Day: $280

$1,000

$900

$900

$800

$789

$800

$700

$762

$700

$600

$600

$500

$500

$400

$400

$300

$278

$300

$200

$200

$100

$4

$23

$100

$0

$0

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Avg.

956

953

687

912

892

Avg.

Tables

Tables

Avg. Win per Table per Day: $655

$674 $675

$270

$6

$32

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

450

466

376

521

531

1. Denotes expected range under normal operating conditions.

Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area.

39

Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update

SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter

SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter

($ in US millions)

Avg. Win per Table per Day: $420

($ in US millions)

Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $45

$1,800

$200

$1,600

$180

$1,400

$1,436

$1,464

$160

$1,200

$140

$1,000

$120

$800

$100

$80

$600

$548

$60

$400

$40

$200

$55

$20

$10

$0

$0

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Avg.

1,406

1,419

1,063

1,433

1,423

Avg.

Tables

Units

$160 $161

$61

$5

$10

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

6,039

5,932

4,196

2,372

2,409

  1. Excludes rolling play.
  2. Includes slots and electronic table games.

40

Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue

Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue

($ in US millions)

Mass Win (Tables and Slots)

1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

2016

$3,609

$3,508

$3,816

$3,989

$14,922

2017

$4,146

$4,017

$4,169

$4,706

$17,038

Growth ('17 v '16)

14.9%

14.5%

9.3%

18.0%

14.2%

2018

$4,955

$4,841

$4,864

$5,251

$19,911

Growth ('18 v '17)

19.5%

20.5%

16.7%

11.6%

16.9%

2019

$5,440

$5,356

$5,523

$5,608

$21,927

Growth ('19 v '18)

9.8%

10.6%

13.5%

6.8%

10.1%

2020

$2,180

$212

$3312

Growth ('20 v '19)

-59.9%

-96.0%

-94.0%2

  1. Market-widemass GGR for all periods through 2Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
  2. Market-widemass GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.

Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.

41

Macao Market: VIP Gaming

Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue

($ in US millions)

VIP Win1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

2016

$3,294

$2,856

$3,017

$3,516

$12,683

2017

$3,661

$3,734

$4,099

$4,292

$15,786

Growth ('17 v '16)

11.1%

30.7%

35.9%

22.1%

24.5%

2018

$4,429

$4,208

$4,288

$4,412

$17,337

Growth ('18 v '17)

21.0%

12.7%

4.6%

2.8%

9.8%

2019

$3,892

$3,640

$3,173

$3,301

$14,006

Growth ('19 v '18)

-12.1%

-13.5%

-26.0%

-25.2%

-19.2%

2020

$1,494

$172

$2692

Growth ('20 v '19)

-61.6%

-95.3%

-91.5%2

  1. Market-wideVIP GGR for all periods through 2Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
  2. Market-wideVIP GGR for 3Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.

Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.

42

Sands China VIP Table Update

SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter

SCL Rolling Win by Quarter

($ in US billions)

($ in US millions, except per table amounts)

$20

$16

$12

$8

$4

$0

Avg.

Tables

$600

$14.58

$400

$200

$1.05

$0

3Q19

3Q20

Rolling

251

210

Win %

Avg. Win per Table per

Avg. Win per Table per

Day: $19,011

Day: $2,226

$439

$43

3Q193Q20

3.01%4.06%

Sands China Rolling Volume Declined ~93% in 3Q20 Compared to 3Q19

43

Sands ECO360

Sands ECO360

Industry Leading Global Sustainability Program

The Sands ECO360 Global Sustainability program reflects our vision

to lead our industry in sustainable development and integrated resort operations

45

Global Goals:

Our 2016-2020 Targets

  • We have aligned our global sustainability targets for 2016-2020 with three key, measurable, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our emissions reduction goals are approved by science-based targets:

UN Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs)

Emissions

Water

Waste

Double the global rate of improvement

Substantially increase water-use

Substantially reduce waste

in energy efficiency

efficiency across all sectors

generation through prevention,

Increase substantially the share of

reduction, recycling, and reuse

renewable energy in the global energy

Halve per capita global food waste

mix

SandsECO360

AlignmentwithSDGs

LVS Goals (2016-2020)

Select 2019 LVS

Accomplishments

Energy

Transportation

  • 6% reduction in emissions from resort operations, in addition to offsetting newly opened resorts (Achieved)
  • 6% reduction in ferry emissions (Achieved)
  • Implemented 53 eco-efficiency projects throughout our resorts
  • Started sourcing renewable energy certificates (REC) for Marina Bay Sands and The Venetian Resort (VR)
  • Achieved 98% of LED lighting at Sands China Ltd. properties

Water

Waste

Food

Procurement

3% reduction in consumption on a

5% increase in waste diversion

per square foot basis (Achieved)

rate (In Progress)

Implemented 17 water-efficiency

Started food donation program at

projects throughout our resorts

Sands China Ltd.

Implemented water engagement

Engaged team members and

program with kitchens and food &

community members on single-use

beverage outlets at all properties

plastic reduction and challenges

Increased water input from well and

Increased sourcing of sustainable

nano-filtration system at VR

seafood at all properties

46

2019 Sands ECO360

Key Accomplishments:

1

Employee engagement: During 2019, our Team Members continued to embed sustainability into our culture,

contributing to more than 240,000 Sands ECO360 Actions to protect the environment, which allowed us to reach

our 1 million Sands ECO360 action by 2020 goal one year in advance. Our global ECOengage campaign on

single-use plastic demonstrated to be an effective way to discuss and act on pressing, current environmental

challenges.

2

LEED Certifications: The Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands obtained the LEED

Platinum certification for "Existing Buildings: Maintenance & Operations". It is believed to be the first MICE

venue in Asia Pacific to achieve this certification.

The Parisian Macao is the first Integrated Resort in Macao to achieve the LEED Silver for Building Design and

Construction certification.

3

CDP and DJSI: We are the only company from the Casino & Gaming industry named on the DJSI North

America, and are still part of the CDP Climate A List and CDP Water A List.

4

Single-usePlastic: In 2019, we formalized our strategy to address single-use plastic and implemented multiple

initiatives to eliminate, reuse, replace and recycle single-use plastic in our operations. Items like plastic straws,

food containers, retail bags, laundry packaging and water bottles have been, or are in process of being,

addressed.

5

Renewable Electricity: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas partnered with NV Energy to procure sufficient

renewable energy certificates to cover 100% of its electricity use.

47

Sustainability Awards and Certifications

Recognition on a Local and Global Level

Las Vegas Sands

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

FTSE4Good

(2019)

CDP Climate A List (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

CDP Water A List (2018, 2019)

United States

Better Buildings Challenge

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

APEX/ASTM Level Two

Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LEED Silver for New Construction

The Palazzo

LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance

Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Macao

LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction

The Parisian Macao

Macao Green Hotel Awards

Platinum - The Venetian Macao

Gold - Sands Cotai Central, Parisian

Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao

Silver - Sands Macao

World's Leading Green Hotel - World Travel Awards

Conrad Macao

ISO 20121

The Venetian Macao

IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award

The Venetian Macao

Singapore

LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance

Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands

LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance

ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands

Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum

Marina Bay Sands

APEX/ASTM Level One

Marina Bay Sands

ISO 20121

Marina Bay Sands

IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award

Marina Bay Sands

VERIFIED

Recognized by independent third parties as a global leader in sustainability

48

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

and Other Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

($ in US millions)

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

2019

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

TTM 3Q20

Net income (loss)

$744

$1,108

$669

$783

$3,304

($51)

($985)

($731)

($984)

Add (deduct):

Income tax expense (benefit)

85

236

82

65

468

25

(54)

(17)

19

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

-

24

-

24

-

-

-

0

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)

-

(556)

-

-

(556)

-

-

-

-

Other (income) expense

21

(20)

7

(31)

(23)

(37)

3

4

(61)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

141

143

137

134

555

131

118

137

520

Interest income

(20)

(17)

(20)

(17)

(74)

(13)

(4)

(3)

(37)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

7

-

11

72

90

5

5

58

140

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

9

14

14

14

51

14

13

14

55

Depreciation and amortization

301

289

284

291

1,165

290

285

292

1,158

Development expense

5

4

4

11

24

6

9

3

29

Pre-opening expense

4

10

9

11

34

5

4

5

25

Stock-based compensation

3

4

3

4

14

3

6

2

15

Corporate expense

152

51

59

51

313

59

53

33

196

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$1,452

$1,266

$1,283

$1,388

$5,389

$437

($547)

($203)

$1,075

1. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.

50

Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share

($ in US millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

($565)

$533

($1,386)

$2,069

Nonrecurring legal settlement

-

-

-

96

Pre-opening expense

5

9

14

23

Development expense

3

4

18

13

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

58

11

68

18

Other (income) expense

4

7

(30)

8

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)

-

-

-

(556)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

24

-

24

Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)

(2)

(6)

(6)

151

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(18)

(9)

(15)

(10)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

($515)

$573

($1,337)

$1,836

Hold-normalized casino revenue

21

(15)

Hold-normalized casino expense

(2)

(9)

Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)

(6)

4

Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

2

(1)

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

($500)

$552

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Per diluted share of common stock:

Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

($0.74)

$0.69

($1.81)

$2.68

Nonrecurring legal settlement

-

-

-

0.12

Pre-opening expense

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Development expense

-

0.01

0.02

0.02

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.07

0.02

0.09

0.02

Other (income) expense

0.01

0.01

(0.04)

0.01

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)

-

-

-

(0.72)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

0.03

-

0.03

Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.20

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

($0.67)

$0.75

($1.75)

$2.38

Hold-normalized casino revenue

0.03

(0.02)

Hold-normalized casino expense

-

(0.02)

Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)

(0.01)

0.01

Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

-

-

Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

($0.65)

$0.72

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764

769

764

772

  1. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.
  2. The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

51

Non-GAAP Trailing Twelve Month Supplemental Schedule

($ in US millions)

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

TTM 3Q20

Cash Flows From Operations

$900

$1,242

($370)

($652)

($294)

($74)

Adjust for:

Provision for doubtful accounts

(4)

(15)

(18)

(17)

(25)

(75)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(11)

30

39

(5)

(5)

59

Other non-cash items

(54)

(18)

(11)

17

15

3

Changes in working capital

147

(79)

618

(25)

(58)

456

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

3

4

3

6

2

15

Add: Corporate expense

59

51

59

53

33

196

Add: Pre-opening and development expense

13

22

11

13

8

54

Add: Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

137

134

131

118

137

520

Add: Interest and other (income) expense

11

(48)

(50)

(1)

1

(98)

Add: Income tax expense

82

65

25

(54)

(17)

19

LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$1,283

$1,388

$437

($547)

($203)

$1,075

Adjusted Property EBITDA

Macao:

The Venetian Macao

$342

$368

$49

($97)

($78)

Sands Cotai Central

169

180

-

(79)

(71)

The Parisian Macao

120

122

(3)

(81)

(40)

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

75

102

28

(18)

(15)

Sands Macao

52

40

(1)

(31)

(26)

Ferries and Other

(3)

(1)

(6)

(6)

(3)

Macao Operations

755

811

67

(312)

(233)

$333

Marina Bay Sands

435

457

282

(113)

70

696

Las Vegas Operating Properties

93

120

88

(122)

(40)

46

LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$1,283

$1,388

$437

($547)

($203)

$1,075

Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.

52

Historical Hold-Normalized Adj. Property EBITDA1

($ in US millions)

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Macao Operations2

Reported

$754

$786

$858

$765

$755

$811

$67

($312)

($233)

Hold-Normalized Adjustment

-

34

(13)

-

2

(23)

17

27

(7)

Hold-Normalized

$754

$820

$845

$765

$757

$788

$84

($285)

($240)

Marina Bay Sands

Reported

$419

$362

$423

$346

$435

$457

$282

($113)

$70

Hold-Normalized Adjustment

-

28

10

46

(39)

(40)

(12)

1

(11)

Hold-Normalized

$419

$390

$433

$392

$396

$417

$270

($112)

$59

Las Vegas Operations

Reported

$76

$100

$138

$136

$93

$120

$88

($122)

($40)

Hold-Normalized Adjustment

21

25

(7)

10

13

-

-

5

37

Hold-Normalized

$97

$125

$131

$146

$106

$120

$88

($117)

($3)

Sands Bethlehem3

Reported

$33

$24

$33

$19

-

-

-

-

-

Hold-Normalized

$33

$24

$33

$19

-

-

-

-

-

LVS Consolidated

Reported

$1,282

$1,272

$1,452

$1,266

$1,283

$1,388

$437

($547)

($203)

Hold-Normalized Adjustment

21

87

(10)

56

(24)

(63)

5

33

19

Hold-Normalized

$1,303

$1,359

$1,442

$1,322

$1,259

$1,325

$442

($514)

($184)

  1. This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
    • for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
    • for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
    • for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
    • for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
  3. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
  4. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.

53

Supplemental Information 3Q20 and 3Q19

($ in US millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Amortization

Loss on

Pre-Opening

Depreciation

of Leasehold

Disposal or

and

Adjusted

Operating

and

Interests

Impairment

Development

Royalty

Stock-Based

Corporate

Property

Income (Loss)

Amortization

in Land

of Assets

Expense

Fees

Compensation

Expense

EBITDA

Macao:

The Venetian Macao

($128)

$45

$2

$1

$1

-

$1

-

($78)

Sands Cotai Central

(182)

55

1

53

1

-

1

-

(71)

The Parisian Macao

(82)

41

1

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

(35)

19

1

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

Sands Macao

(33)

6

-

1

-

-

-

-

(26)

Ferry Operations and Other

(7)

2

-

-

-

2

-

-

(3)

Macao Operations

(467)

168

5

55

2

2

2

-

(233)

Marina Bay Sands

(25)

73

9

-

3

10

-

-

70

United States:

Las Vegas Operating Properties

(75)

44

-

3

-

(12)

-

-

(40)

United States Property Operations

(75)

44

-

3

-

(12)

-

-

(40)

Other Development

(3)

-

-

-

3

-

-

-

-

Corporate

(40)

7

-

-

-

-

-

33

-

($610)

$292

$14

$58

$8

-

$2

$33

($203)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Amortization

Loss on

Pre-Opening

Depreciation

of Leasehold

Disposal or

and

Adjusted

Operating

and

Interests

Impairment

Development

Royalty

Stock-Based

Corporate

Property

Income (Loss)

Amortization

in Land

of Assets

Expense

Fees

Compensation

Expense

EBITDA

Macao:

The Venetian Macao

$299

$38

$1

$2

-

-

$2

-

$342

Sands Cotai Central

92

67

1

1

7

-

1

-

169

The Parisian Macao

80

39

1

-

-

-

-

-

120

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

58

10

1

5

1

-

-

-

75

Sands Macao

44

6

1

1

-

-

-

-

52

Ferry Operations and Other

(34)

4

-

-

-

27

-

-

(3)

Macao Operations

539

164

5

9

8

27

3

-

755

Marina Bay Sands

325

75

9

1

-

25

-

-

435

United States:

Las Vegas Operating Properties

107

37

-

1

-

(52)

-

-

93

United States Property Operations

107

37

-

1

-

(52)

-

-

93

Other Development

(5)

-

-

-

5

-

-

-

-

Corporate

(67)

8

-

-

-

-

-

59

-

$899

$284

$14

$11

$13

-

$3

$59

$1,283

54

Supplemental Information

YTD 3Q20 and YTD 3Q19

($ in US millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Amortization

Loss on

Pre-Opening

Depreciation

of Leasehold

Disposal or

and

Adjusted

Operating

and

Interests

Impairment

Development

Royalty

Stock-Based

Corporate

Property

Income (Loss)

Amortization

in Land

of Assets

Expense

Fees

Compensation

Expense

EBITDA

Macao:

The Venetian Macao

($270)

$130

$5

$2

$2

-

$5

-

($126)

Sands Cotai Central

(385)

170

5

54

4

-

2

-

(150)

The Parisian Macao

(252)

124

2

1

-

-

1

-

(124)

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

(60)

48

2

4

1

-

-

-

(5)

Sands Macao

(79)

20

-

1

-

-

-

-

(58)

Ferry Operations and Other

(34)

6

-

-

-

13

-

-

(15)

Macao Operations

(1,080)

498

14

62

7

13

8

-

(478)

Marina Bay Sands

(55)

225

27

-

7

33

2

-

239

United States:

Las Vegas Operating Properties

(157)

122

-

6

-

(46)

1

-

(74)

United States Property Operations

(157)

122

-

6

-

(46)

1

-

(74)

Other Development

(18)

-

-

-

18

-

-

-

-

Corporate

(167)

22

-

-

-

-

-

145

-

($1,477)

$867

$41

$68

$32

-

$11

$145

($313)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Amortization

Loss on

Pre-Opening

Depreciation

of Leasehold

Disposal or

and

Adjusted

Operating

and

Interests

Impairment

Development

Royalty

Stock-Based

Corporate

Property

Income (Loss)

Amortization

in Land

of Assets

Expense

Fees

Compensation

Expense

EBITDA

Macao:

The Venetian Macao

$913

$115

$4

$2

-

-

$5

-

$1,039

Sands Cotai Central

294

229

5

1

15

-

2

-

546

The Parisian Macao

302

117

2

-

-

-

1

-

422

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

202

28

2

8

3

-

-

-

243

Sands Macao

113

19

1

1

-

-

1

-

135

Ferry Operations and Other

(101)

11

-

-

-

83

-

-

(7)

Macao Operations

1,723

519

14

12

18

83

9

-

2,378

Marina Bay Sands

884

217

23

1

7

71

1

-

1,204

United States:

Las Vegas Operating Properties

408

107

-

5

-

(153)

-

-

367

Sands Bethlehem

42

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

52

United States Property Operations

450

117

-

5

-

(153)

-

-

419

Other Development

(11)

-

-

-

11

-

-

-

-

Corporate

(282)

21

-

-

-

(1)

-

262

-

$2,764

$874

$37

$18

$36

-

$10

$262

$4,001

Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.

55

Disclaimer

Las Vegas Sands Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:44:06 UTC

