Las Vegas Sands : 4Q20 Earnings Slides 01/27/2021 | 05:52pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4Q20 Earnings Call Presentation January 27, 2021 Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity and development prospects; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities; execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns; new development, construction and ventures; government regulation; risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; gaming promoters; competition; tax law changes; transportation infrastructure in Macao; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information. Within this presentation, the company may make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold- normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," as well as present these or other items on a constant currency basis. The specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Las Vegas Sands' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are included in the company's Form 8-K dated January 27, 2021, which is available on the company's website at www.sands.com. Reconciliations also are available in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information section of this presentation. 2 Our Founder - Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson It was with great sadness that we announced the passing of our Founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson, earlier this month. Mr. Adelson's strategic vision and entrepreneurial leadership created Las Vegas Sands and provided the foundation for our company's many accomplishments. Mr. Adelson reimagined the future of tourism in Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, and his contribution will continue to positively impact those markets in the decades ahead. Mr. Adelson's vision for Integrated Resorts transformed our industry. As 'Team Member Number One' Mr. Adelson leaves behind some 50,000 Team Members in an organization whose achievements under his leadership have been well-documented and where Mr. Adelson's own integrity, generosity, philanthropy and core values are reflected throughout. The team that Mr. Adelson built and led will continue to execute his strategic vision. Las Vegas Sands' commitment to our host communities, Team Members, guests and shareholders will always reflect the values Mr. Adelson encouraged and developed within the company. Sands' iconic buildings, the organization he created, and the positive benefits of increased leisure and business tourism appeal delivered in our host communities, will all continue to make a positive impact far into the future. 3 Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities Safety and security of team members and guests

Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas

Continuation of capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore

Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities Sheldon G. Adelson's strategic vision to be carried on by his team in the years ahead 4 Current Operating Status: Recovery Process Continues Across our Markets Macao:

Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to meaningfully reduced visitation Visitation to the market increased in 4Q20 vs 3Q20 - but remains well below 2019 levels An increase in the number of visas available through the IVS and other visa programs, and the easing of impediments that discourage or prohibit travel to Macao that are currently in place, will be important for the recovery

Singapore:

Our gaming and non-gaming operations at Marina Bay Sands continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to meaningfully reduced visitation Recent visitation to Marina bay Sands has been almost exclusively from Singapore residents as a result of restrictions on international travel into Singapore The opening up of international travel into Singapore will be important for the recovery

Las Vegas:

Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Las Vegas continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic Weekend occupancy and slot revenue have been promising in the fourth quarter Mid-week business has been negatively impacted by Statewide restrictions which limit the size of gatherings While group bookings for 2021 have softened due to the uncertainty around the timing of the relaxation of Statewide restrictions, the group booking calendar remains strong in 2022-2027 The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery

5 Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 ($ in US millions, except per share information) LVS Consolidated Fourth Quarter Financial Results 4Q19 4Q20 $ Change Net Revenue $3,509 $1,146 ($2,363) Net Income (Loss) 783 (376) (1,159) Diluted EPS $0.82 ($0.39) ($1.21) Dividends per Common Share $0.77 - ($0.77) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS 678 (279) (957) Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.88 ($0.37) ($1.25) Adjusted Property EBITDA 1,388 141 (1,247) Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin 39.6% 12.3% -2,730 bps Hold-Normalized : Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,326 $185 ($1,141) Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin 38.8% 15.2% -2,360 bps Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.82 ($0.32) ($1.14) 6 LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA ($ in US millions) Adjusted Property EBITDA Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 60% 50% $1,388 $1,326 39.6% 38.8% 40% 30% 15.2% 20% 12.3% 10% $185 $141 0% 4Q19 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20 7 LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA ($ in US millions) Adjusted Property EBITDA Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA $200 $150 $185 $141 $100 $50 $0 -$50 -$100 -$150 -$203 -$184 -$200 -$250 3Q20 4Q20 3Q20 4Q20 LVS reported Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $141 million in Q4, compared to a loss of $203 million in Q3 8 Sequential EBITDA Performance Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 ($ in US millions) Adjusted Hold-Normalized Property EBITDA Adjusted Property EBITDA 3Q20 4Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Sands China ($233) $47 ($240) $70 Change in Adj. EBITDA $280 $310 Marina Bay Sands $70 $144 $59 $146 Change in Adj. EBITDA $74 $87 Las Vegas ($40) ($50) ($3) ($31) Change in Adj. EBITDA ($10) ($28) LVS Consolidated ($203) $141 ($184) $185 Change in Adj. EBITDA $344 $369 Our Adjusted Property EBITDA results improved relative to 3Q20 9 Sands China Ltd. Adjusted Property EBITDA of $47 Million in 4Q20, $70 Million on a Hold-Normalized Basis Adjusted Property EBITDA The Sands China property portfolio continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Macao

COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Macao Adjusted property EBITDA: $47 million in 4Q20

$70 million on a Hold-Normalized basis

Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):

(non-Rolling tables and slots): Non-Rolling table win: $488 million Slot win: $37 million

($ in US millions) Actual Hold-Normalized $1,000 $800 $811 $789 $600 $400 $200 $47 $70 $0 -$200 -$400 4Q19 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20 Occupancy decreased 59.4 pts to 38.4%, while ADR fell 8.1% to $170 compared to 4Q19

Rolling volume decreased 78.1% to $3.32 billion compared to 4Q19; Rolling win % was 1.72% in 4Q20 compared to 3.64% in the prior-year quarter Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win ($ in US millions) $2,000 $1,625 $1,500 $161 $1,000 $1,464 $525 $37 $500 $488 $0 4Q19 4Q20 Slot Machines Non-Rolling Tables 10 Sands China Mass Market Table Update SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter ($ in US millions) $1,000 Avg. Win per Table per Day: $2,291 $900 $800 ~24% of $789 $700 4Q19 $600 Level $500 $400 $300 $278 $188 $200 $100 $4 $23 $0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Avg. 953 687 912 892 892 Tables SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter ($ in US millions) $1,000 Avg. Win per Table per Day: $5,661 $900 $800 ~44% of $700 4Q19 $600 $675 Level $500 $400 $300 $300 $200 $270 $100 $6 $32 $0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Avg. 466 376 521 531 576 Tables Premium mass revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 44% of the 4Q19 level, while base mass revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 24% of the 4Q19 level Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area. 11 Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter ($ in US millions) $1,800 Avg. Win per Table per Day: $3,613 $1,600 $1,400 $1,464 ~33% of $1,200 4Q19 $1,000 Level $800 $600 $488 $548 $400 $200 $55 $10 $0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Avg. 1,419 1,063 1,433 1,423 1,468 Tables ($ in US millions) $200 Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $145 $180 $160 $161 ~23% of $140 4Q19 $120 Level $100 $80 $60 $61 $37 $40 $20 $5 $10 $0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Avg. 5,932 4,196 2,372 2,409 2,766 Units Mass table revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 33% of the 4Q19 level, while slot revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 23% of the 4Q19 level Excludes rolling play. Includes slots and electronic table games. 12 Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1 ($ US in millions) $6,000 $5,608 Average mass win $1,400 $5,523 per visit ~ 2x 4Q19 $5,440 $5,356 $5,500 $5,251 $4,955 $4,841 $4,864 $1,135 $1,200 $5,000 $4,706 $4,500 $4,146 $4,017 $4,169 $1,000 $3,989 $4,000 $3,816 $3,609 $3,508 $3,500 $800 $3,000 $677 $609 $580 $586 $557 $600 $2,500 $527 $522 $536 $540 $526 $525 $540 $2,180 $504 $2,131 $484 $471 $494 $2,000 $480 $400 $1,500 $1,000 $200 $500 $212 $363 $0 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 $0 Mass Win (Tables & Slots) Mass Win per Visit We estimate Macao market-wide mass win in 4Q20 reached approximately 38% of the level recorded in 4Q19 1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 3Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police. . 13 Macao Visitation and Mass Gaming Recovery Market-Wide Mass Revenue Recovering Faster Than Market-Wide Visitation Total Macao Visitation Macao Mass Gaming Win1 (Visitors in US millions) ($ in US millions) 12 $6,000 $5,608 10 9.2 $5,000 ~21% of ~38% of 8 4Q19 $4,000 4Q19 Level Level 6 $3,000 4 $2,000 $2,131 2 1.9 $1,000 0 $0 4Q19 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20E As market-wide visitation increased sequentially in 4Q20 to ~21% of 4Q19 levels, Macao market-wide mass GGR in 4Q20 reached ~38% of 4Q19 levels 1. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q19 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police. . 14 Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $144 Million in 4Q20 Adjusted Property EBITDA Marina Bay Sands continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Singapore and the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort

COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Singapore and the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort Adjusted property EBITDA reached $144 million

$146 million on a Hold-Normalized basis

Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):

(non-Rolling tables and slots): Non-Rolling table win: $100 million

($ in US millions) ActualHold-Normalized $500 $457 $400 $417 $300 $200 $100 $144 $146 $0 4Q19 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20 ─ Slot win: $149 million

Occupancy decreased 28.3 pts to 69.0%, while ADR fell 49.1% to $229 compared to 4Q19

Rolling volume decreased 84.1% to $1.3 billion compared to 4Q19; Rolling win % was 3.09% in 4Q20 compared to 3.93% in the prior- year quarter Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win ($ in US millions) $500 $437 $400 $167 $300 $249 $200 $149 $270 $100 $100 $0 4Q19 4Q20 Slot Machines Non-Rolling Tables 15 Las Vegas Operations Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss in 4Q20 Adjusted Property EBITDA Our Las Vegas properties continue to be impacted by the COVID- 19 pandemic and the recent travel restrictions - Statewide restrictions on the size of group meetings have meaningfully reduced midweek visitation to Las Vegas

Hotel room revenue fell 73.2% to $41 million compared to 4Q19

Occupancy decreased 50.6 pts to 43.9% year-over-year ADR decreased 26.9% to $185 year-over-year RevPAR decreased 66.1% to $81 year-over-year

Slot win decreased 31.3% to $46 million compared to 4Q19

Table games drop decreased 46.5% to $289 million, while win percentage decreased 8.7 pts to 11.1% compared to 4Q19

Recovery indicators:

Weekend slot play is approaching 2019 levels Weekend occupancy is recovering Weekday occupancy continues to be adversely impacted by Statewide restrictions on meeting size currently in effect Robust forward group bookings 2022-2027

($ in US millions) Actual Hold-Normalized $125 $120 $120 $75 $25 -$25 -$50 -$31 -$75 4Q19 4Q20 4Q19 4Q20 Composition of Table Games Drop ($ in US millions) $600 $540 $500 $400 $238 $300 $289 $200 $302 $159 $100 $130 $0 4Q19 Non-Baccarat 4Q20 Baccarat 16 Investment Grade Balance Sheet Strength As of December 31, 2020: Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020:  Cash Balance - $2.14 billion  Cash Used in Operations - $1.31 billion  Debt1 - $13.98 billion  Adjusted Property EBITDA - ($172) million  Net Debt1 - $11.85 billion  LVS Dividends Paid - $603 million; SCL Dividends Paid -  Net Debt1 to TTM EBITDA - NM $308 million2 ($ in US millions) Sands China U.S. LVS Corp. Total Figures as of December 31, 2020 Ltd. Singapore Operations and Other Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents3 $877 $330 $150 $780 $2,137 Debt1 6,946 3,069 - 3,967 13,982 Net Debt (Cash) 6,069 2,739 (150) 3,187 11,845 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Property EBITDA (431)4 383 (124) - (172) Gross Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA NM 8.0x - - NM Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA NM 7.2x - - NM Investment grade balance sheet provides stability during the recovery period Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $138 million and exclude finance leases. Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended December 31, 2020 were $1.02 billion. Includes restricted cash of $16 million. TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations. 17 Debt Maturity Profile Debt Maturity by Year ($ in US millions) $4,000 $3,356 $3,533 $3,500 $3,000 1,056 1,733 $2,500 $2,000 $1,863 $1,892 500 $1,900 $1,500 1,000 $1,000 1,800 1,750 1,800 1,900 $750 $700 $500 800 750 700 $63 $63 $0 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 % of 1% 1% 13% 13% 24% 25% 0% 13% 5% 5% Total MBS Credit Facility SCL Bonds LVS Bonds Long dated and low cost capital structure in place; no significant maturities until 2023 18 Capital Expenditures Expectations Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance ($ US in millions) $3,000 LVS Capex Expectations $2,400 $2,180 $1,800 $981 $1,330 $1,350 $1,200 $1,200 $140 $980 $30 $1,100 $837 $949 $273 $825 $284 $25 $400 $700 $850 $211 $600 $194 $396 $411 $450 $75 $325 $200 $240 $147 $477 $450 $450 $239 $400 $500 $500 $500 $500 $0 $231 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E Development Timeline Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao The Londoner Court Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2 Marina Bay Sands Expansion2 Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Macao Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Pre-Opening The Londoner Court The Parisian Macao St. Regis Hotel at The Londoner Macao Investments in Current Properties and Other1 Maintenance Post-Opening Capital expenditures include investments to expand and enhance our industry-leading portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio. The timing and capital expenditures of the project are subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19 and other factors. 19 Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore The Londoner Macao: Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Macao New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao: Through Future Total 4Q20 Spend Spend ~$700M ~$650M ~$1.35B Expected Timeframe Phased completion throughout 2020 and 2021 • Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expanded suite inventory ~$450M - ~$450M • Project Completed with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from • All Administrative Licenses Received 2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons (~1 million SF in new suite product) • The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging ~$325M ~$75M ~$400M • Project Completed in 1Q21 in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product) Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and ~$1.5B ~$0.7B ~$2.2B Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Marina Bay Sands Expansion1: • $3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment, ~$1.0B ~$2.3B ~$3.3B • Targeted opening in 20251 MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail Total Project Spend: ~$2.5B ~$3.0B ~$5.5B 1. The budget and timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19 and other factors. 20 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Sands has a deep commitment to our ESG platform Sands is committed to being a valuable contributor to the local communities in which we operate through collaboration with Team Members, guests, small and medium enterprises, and community organizations

Minimizing our environmental impact, supporting the host communities where we operate, practicing good governance and operating with integrity are fundamental to the way we conduct our business

Our corporate responsibility program is structured around three pillars:

People Communities Planet

Our governance structure supports our commitment to operating our business ethically and with accountability

We launched our inaugural ESG Report in 2020, which is available for review on our website at www.sands.com

Sands' ESG Report includes data disclosure in formats that conform with the reporting requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Sands is deeply committed to our ESG platform; our inaugural ESG Report was published in 2020 and provides detail on the key components of our program and our ESG performance data 21 Sustainability Awards and Certifications Recognized by Independent Third Parties as a Global Leader in Sustainability Highlights:  Sands is the only U.S. based Casino and Gaming company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020 and North America Index 2020  Sands is one of only 16 companies in North America to be included on the A List for both CDP Climate Change and Water Security in 2020  LVS was named to Fortune's listing of the "Most Admired Companies" globally for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 Las Vegas Sands Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020) Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World (2020) FTSE4Good (2019) CDP Climate A List (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) CDP Water A List (2018, 2019, 2020) Fortune's Most Admired Companies (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) United States Better Buildings Challenge The Venetian Resort Las Vegas APEX/ASTM Level Two Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas LEED Silver for New Construction The Palazzo VERIFIED LEED Gold for Building Operations and TM Maintenance Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Trip Advisor: Green Leader Gold Certification The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Macao LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction The Parisian Macao FTSE4Good (2018, 2019) Macao Green Hotel Awards Platinum- The Venetian Macao Gold- The Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao Silver- Sands Macao ISO 20121 / ISO 9001 The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award The Venetian Macao Singapore LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum Marina Bay Sands (2020) APEX/ASTM Level One Marina Bay Sands ISO 20121 Marina Bay Sands IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award Marina Bay Sands 22 The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands The global leader in Integrated Resort development and operation

in Integrated Resort development and operation Industry-leading, investment grade balance sheet strength

investment grade balance sheet strength A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns

MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns Unmatched development and operating track record creates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets

Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia

A commitment to maximizing shareholder returns

Disciplined, experienced leadership team --- dedicated to driving long-term shareholder value Maximizing Return to Shareholders by: Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry- leading property portfolio Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth 23 Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities

unmatched track record powerful convention-based business model world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects

large-scale development projects Development opportunity objectives:

Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital 25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)

Principal Areas of Future Development Interest: Macao Singapore South Korea 24 Appendices $11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds Outstanding Financial Covenants Las Vegas Sands US$4.0 Billion None Corp. Senior Unsecured Notes Sands China Ltd. Senior Unsecured US$7.0 Billion None Notes Marina Bay Sands Secured Credit US$3.1 Billion Waived Until January 20221 Facility Total US$14.1 Billion - 1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. 26 Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants Current Revolver Leverage Covenant Interest Covenant Availability1 Las Vegas Waived Sands Corp. US$1,499 Million - Until January 20223 Unsecured Revolver Waived Waived Sands China Ltd. US$2,511 Million2 Unsecured Revolver Until January 20224 Until January 20224 Waived Waived Marina Bay Sands US$448 Million Secured Revolver Until January 20225 Until January 20225 Total US$4,458 Million - - Reflects availability as of December 31, 2020, except for SCL availability which is pro forma for $494 million increase in revolving credit facility commitments (see note 2 below). Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,511 million (see note 2 below), MBS: $567 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of December 31, 2020. On January 25, 2021 Sands China raised an incremental $494 million in commitments under its existing unsecured revolving credit facility. On September 23, 2020 Las Vegas Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage covenant through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x. Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1,000 million deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various

other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant. During the waiver period, LVS must maintain minimum liquidity of $350 million at its US entities. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. During the waiver period, LVS is only permitted to pay dividends if liquidity would be $1,000 million after taking into account the dividend payment. On September 11, 2020 Sands China received a second waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21 and permitted SCL to raise up to $1,000 million in incremental revolver commitments. If SCL raises incremental commitments and leverage exceeds 4.0x during the waiver period, then the Company will only be permitted to pay dividends if liquidity is greater than $2,000 million after taking into account the payment of the dividend. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x. 27 Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 ($ in US millions) LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1 $5,389M United States 10% Singapore 31% Macao 59% 1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019. 28 Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue ($ in US millions) $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 $712 $185 $53 $70 $151 $253 $6571 $184 $5331 TTM 4Q20 Sales per Sq. Foot² $47 $145 $4411 1 MBS $380 $63 $37 $127 $1,053 Parisian Macao $54 $112 $137 $30 $349 $27 Londoner Macao $115 $44 $96 $37 $409 $79 Four Seasons Luxury: $3,750 $226 $182 $144 Other: $1,245 $125 Venetian Macao $794 Operating 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 $634M $578M $462M $377M $323M Profit Operating Profit 89% 88% 87% 85% 85% Margin The Venetian Macao Four Seasons Macao The Londoner Macao3 The Parisian Macao Marina Bay Sands Results include $59 million, $111 million, $76 million and $24 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q20, respectively. Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation. At December 31, 2020, approximately 441,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao. 29 Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia LVS Mall Revenues Reflecting Recovery as Visitation Improves ($ in US millions) LVS Mall Revenues1 TTM 4Q20 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands $112 $39 $28 $3 $42 $54 Shoppes at Venetian $125 $51 $27 $18 $29 $70 Shoppes at Four Seasons $79 $40 $13 $9 $17 $57 Shoppes at Londoner $37 $12 $9 $7 $9 $19 Shoppes at Parisian $27 $11 $6 $4 $6 $14 While visitation to our retail malls in Asia has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, a recovery in revenue is now underway 1. Results include $59 million, $111 million, $76 million and $24 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q20, respectively. Note: Visitation to our malls has been negatively impacted in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully impacted visitation to our property portfolio. 30 Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia Tenant Sales ($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated) 4Q20 Sales per Sq. Ft.2 GLA1 Occupancy % (Sq. Ft) at Period End TTM 4Q20 TTM 3Q20 TTM 2Q20 TTM 1Q20 TTM 4Q19 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands 620,330 98.2% $1,053 $1,225 $1,500 $1,917 $2,062 Shoppes at Venetian 812,936 83.8% $794 $935 $1,224 $1,460 $1,709 Shoppes at Four Seasons Luxury Retail 125,466 100.0% $3,750 $3,665 $4,756 $6,033 $7,065 Other Stores 118,638 89.5% $1,245 $1,354 $1,924 $2,481 $2,823 Shoppes at Londoner 525,206 83.9% $409 $476 $603 $780 $934 Shoppes at Parisian 295,963 78.5% $349 $407 $561 $687 $785 Denotes gross leasable area. Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. Note: Visitation to our malls has been negatively impacted in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully impacted visitation to our property portfolio. . 31 Market Leading Hotel Capacity SCL is the Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators MGM MGM 12,112 Rooms and 12,401 Rooms and Wynn China Suites at SCL Wynn China Suites at SCL 6% 7% Macau Macau 6% 9% SJM 8% Sands SJM Sands 10% Melco China China 49% 44% 15% Melco 14% Galaxy Galaxy 16% 16% With a market-leading ~US$15 billion of investment, SCL hotel inventory represents ~44% of gaming operator hotel rooms and ~49% of hotel rooms on Cotai 1. See slide 42 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board. 32 Sands China Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio LVS' Cotai Strip Properties Leadership in Macao Investment Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao ~290 Suites (Opened October 2020) The Venetian Macao 2,905 Suites Four Seasons Macao 360 Suites Paiza Mansions 19 Suites The Parisian Macao 2,541 Rooms & Suites St. Regis Hotel 400 Suites The Londoner Court ~370 Suites (Opening February 2021) C O T Conrad A 659 Rooms & Suites I Londoner Hotel 600 Suites S (Opened January T 2021) R Sheraton I 3,968 Rooms & Suites P Tropical Gardens ~$15 billion

Approximately 30 million square feet of interconnected facilities on Cotai Hotel Inventory ~12,000 rooms and luxury suites

luxury suites ~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai Retail ~1.9 million square feet of gross leasable retail

Revenue of $268 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 Entertainment The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator

Macao leader in entertainment The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring 15,000 seats MICE The Macao leader in convention and group meetings

and group meetings ~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China Reinvestment ~290 new suites in the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao opened October 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao ~370 new suites in The Londoner Court opening February 2021 (~1 million SF in new suite product)

The Londoner Court The re-themed Londoner Macao introduces a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings throughout 2020 and 2021 New Luxury Suites Suite Conversion 33 Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets MBS Existing MBS Expansion Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city

Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area

MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2019

Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2020)

Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's

Singapore-based SME's Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark

Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia

Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore

'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination

Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change. 34 Marina Bay Sands Expansion Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands Iconic New Luxury Hotel Tower:

Tower: Approximately 1,000 all-suite rooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions

State-of-the-art arena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000

designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000 Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)

capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls) Luxury retail Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change. Timing, costs and final programming are subject to change based on the impact of Covid-19 and other factors. 36 Marina Bay Sands Expansion A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board will allow an expansion of Marina Bay Sands 37 Marina Bay Sands Expansion Artistic Impression Design and development work are progressing, with a focus on increasing the leisure and business tourism appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change. 38 Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination Industry-Leading Integrated Resort Portfolio

Integrated Resort Portfolio Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms ~2 Million square feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory introduced in 2020 and early 2021

Additional Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao will be Introduced Throughout 2021

Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet

World-Class Entertainment and Events

Entertainment and Events World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet Our diversified convention-based Integrated Resort offerings coupled with industry-leading branding and service levels appeal to the broadest set of customers and provide a competitive advantage in the Macao market 40 Macao's Long-Term Growth Opportunity Business & Leisure Tourism Drivers Future Growth Drivers More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure

Greater number of hotel rooms, MICE and non-gaming offerings in Macao

non-gaming offerings in Macao Additional tourism attractions and amenities in Macao and Hengqin Island

Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and demand for tourism and travel experiences As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will Come From Further Away

Stay Longer

Spend More On

Lodging MICE Events Retail Dining Entertainment

41 Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020 Cotai Total Market New Capacity % of Gaming % of Gaming % of Total Gaming Operator Rooms Operators Rooms Operators Market 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 12,401 The Parisian Macao 2,541 Sands Macao, 289 Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao, 290 The Four Seasons Macao, 379 Venetian Macao The Londoner 2,905 Court, 370 St. Regis Macao, 400 4,420 The Londoner Macao Galaxy Macau3 5,227 3,600 Sands China 12,112 49% 12,401 44% 33% Galaxy Entertainment 3,920 16% 4,420 16% 12% Melco 3,772 15% 3,987 14% 11% SJM Holdings2 2,000 8% 2,839 10% 7% Wynn Macau Ltd. 1,706 6% 2,714 9% 7% MGM China 1,400 6% 1,982 7% 5% Subtotal Gaming Operators 24,910 100% 28,343 100% 75% Other 4/5 Star1 - - 9,234 0% 25% Total 24,910 100% 37,577 100% 100% Starworld, 500 City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772 Broadway Macau, 320 MGM Cotai, 1,400 3,987 Altira Macau, 215 Sofitel Macau, 408 2,839 2,714 1,982 Macau Studio City SJM Cotai Wynn Palace 1,600 2,000 1,706 MGM Cotai City of Dreams 1,400 Wynn Macau, 1,008 1,400 Grand Lisboa, 431 MGM Grand, 582 Sands China Galaxy Entertainment Melco SJM Holdings2 Wynn Macau Ltd. MGM China With a market-leading ~US$15 billion of investment, SCL hotel inventory represents ~49% of hotel rooms on Cotai In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,234 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2020. Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels. Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board. 42 Supplemental Data Historical Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA1 ($ in US millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Macao Operations2 Reported $786 $858 $765 $755 $811 $67 ($312) ($233) $47 Hold-Normalized $820 $845 $765 $757 $789 $84 ($285) ($240) $70 Marina Bay Sands Reported $362 $423 $346 $435 $457 $282 ($113) $70 $144 Hold-Normalized $390 $433 $392 $396 $417 $270 ($112) $59 $146 Las Vegas Operations Reported $100 $138 $136 $93 $120 $88 ($122) ($40) ($50) Hold-Normalized $125 $131 $146 $106 $120 $88 ($117) ($3) ($31) Sands Bethlehem3 Reported $24 $33 $19 - - - - - - Hold-Normalized $24 $33 $19 - - - - - - LVS Consolidated Reported $1,272 $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) ($203) $141 Hold-Normalized $1,359 $1,442 $1,322 $1,259 $1,326 $442 ($514) ($184) $185 This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology: for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.

3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter. for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.

18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%. for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.

for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 44 Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue ($ in US millions) Mass Win (Tables and Slots)1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2016 $3,609 $3,508 $3,816 $3,989 $14,922 2017 $4,146 $4,017 $4,169 $4,706 $17,038 Growth ('17 v '16) 14.9% 14.5% 9.3% 18.0% 14.2% 2018 $4,955 $4,841 $4,864 $5,251 $19,911 Growth ('18 v '17) 19.5% 20.5% 16.7% 11.6% 16.9% 2019 $5,440 $5,356 $5,523 $5,608 $21,927 Growth ('19 v '18) 9.8% 10.6% 13.5% 6.8% 10.1% 2020 $2,180 $212 $363 $2,1312 $4,886 Growth ('20 v '19) -59.9% -96.0% -93.4% -62.0%2 -77.7% The recovery in Macao market-wide mass GGR in 4Q20 reached 38% of 4Q19 levels Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 3Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ. 45 Macao Market: VIP Gaming Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue ($ in US millions) VIP Win1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2016 $3,294 $2,856 $3,017 $3,516 $12,683 2017 $3,661 $3,734 $4,099 $4,292 $15,786 Growth ('17 v '16) 11.1% 30.7% 35.9% 22.1% 24.5% 2018 $4,429 $4,208 $4,288 $4,412 $17,337 Growth ('18 v '17) 21.0% 12.7% 4.6% 2.8% 9.8% 2019 $3,892 $3,640 $3,173 $3,301 $14,006 Growth ('19 v '18) -12.1% -13.5% -26.0% -25.2% -19.2% 2020 $1,494 $172 $245 $5652 $2,476 Growth ('20 v '19) -61.6% -95.3% -92.3% -82.9%2 -82.3% Market-wide VIP GGR for all periods through 3Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide VIP GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings. Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ. 46 Sands China VIP Table Update SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter SCL Rolling Win by Quarter ($ in US billions) ($ in US millions, except per table amounts) $20 $16 $12 $8 $4 $0 Avg. Tables ~22% of 4Q19 Level $15.2 $3.3 4Q194Q20 254168 $800 Avg. Win per Table per Avg. Win per Table per Day: $23,622 Day: $3,688 $600 $552 $400 $200 $57 $0 4Q19 4Q20 Rolling 3.64% 1.72% Win % Sands China rolling volume in 4Q20 reached approximately 22% of the level achieved in 4Q19 47 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA ($ in US millions) 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 Net income (loss) ($40) $2,951 $744 $1,108 $669 $783 $3,304 ($51) ($985) ($731) ($376) ($2,143) Add (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 782 (1) 375 85 236 82 65 468 25 (54) (17) 8 (38) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt 9 64 - - 24 - 24 - - - - - Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(2) - - - (556) - - (556) - - - - - Other (income) expense 8 (26) 21 (20) 7 (31) (23) (37) 3 4 8 (22) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 138 446 141 143 137 134 555 131 118 137 150 536 Interest income (23) (59) (20) (17) (20) (17) (74) (13) (4) (3) (1) (21) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 36 150 7 - 11 72 90 5 5 58 12 80 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 9 35 9 14 14 14 51 14 13 14 14 55 Depreciation and amortization 289 1,111 301 289 284 291 1,165 290 285 292 293 1,160 Development expense 3 12 5 4 4 11 24 6 9 3 - 18 Pre-opening expense 1 6 4 10 9 11 34 5 4 5 5 19 Stock-based compensation 2 12 3 4 3 4 14 3 6 2 5 16 Corporate expense 58 202 152 51 59 51 313 59 53 33 23 168 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,272 $5,279 $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $5,389 $437 ($547) ($203) $141 ($172) Adjustment reflects the reversal of an initial technical interpretation of U.S. tax reform related to global intangible low-taxed income made in 1Q18. The adjustment was reversed in 4Q18 when the IRS issued corrective guidance. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 49 Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss ($ in US millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS ($299) $629 ($1,685) $2,698 Nonrecurring legal settlement - - - 96 Pre-opening expense 5 11 19 34 Development expense - 11 18 24 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 12 72 80 90 Other (income) expense 8 (31) (22) (23) Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1) - - - (556) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt - - - 24 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2) 1 (3) (5) 148 Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (6) (11) (21) (21) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS ($279) $678 ($1,616) $2,514 Hold-normalized casino revenue 70 (93) Hold-normalized casino expense (26) 31 Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2) (4) 7 Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (7) 7 Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS ($246) $630 The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. 50 Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share ($ in per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per diluted share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to LVS ($0.39) $0.82 ($2.21) $3.50 Nonrecurring legal settlement - - - 0.12 Pre-opening expense 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.05 Development expense - 0.01 0.02 0.03 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.01 0.09 0.11 0.12 Other (income) expense 0.01 (0.04) (0.03) (0.03) Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1) - - - (0.72) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt - - - 0.03 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2) - - (0.01) 0.19 Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.03) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share ($0.37) $0.88 ($2.12) $3.26 Hold-normalized casino revenue 0.09 (0.12) Hold-normalized casino expense (0.03) 0.04 Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2) - 0.01 Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (0.01) 0.01 Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share ($0.32) $0.82 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 764 768 764 771 The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. 51 Non-GAAP Trailing Twelve Month Supplemental Schedule ($ in US millions) 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 TTM 4Q20 Cash Flows From Operations $1,242 ($370) ($652) ($294) $4 ($1,312) Adjust for: Provision for doubtful accounts (15) (18) (17) (25) (39) (99) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 30 39 (5) (5) (9) 20 Other non-cash items (18) (11) 17 15 (14) 7 Changes in working capital (79) 618 (25) (58) 1 536 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4 3 6 2 5 16 Add: Corporate expense 51 59 53 33 23 168 Add: Pre-opening and development expense 22 11 13 8 5 37 Add: Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 134 131 118 137 150 536 Add: Interest and other (income) expense (48) (50) (1) 1 7 (43) Add: Income tax expense (benefit) 65 25 (54) (17) 8 (38) LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,388 $437 ($547) ($203) $141 ($172) Adjusted Property EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $368 $49 ($97) ($78) $73 The Londoner Macao 180 - (79) (71) (34) The Parisian Macao 122 (3) (81) (40) (7) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 102 28 (18) (15) 38 Sands Macao 40 (1) (31) (26) (18) Ferries and Other (1) (6) (6) (3) (5) Macao Operations 811 67 (312) (233) 47 ($431) Marina Bay Sands 457 282 (113) 70 144 383 Las Vegas Operating Properties 120 88 (122) (40) (50) (124) LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1,388 $437 ($547) ($203) $141 ($172) 52 Historical Hold-Normalized Adj. Property EBITDA1 ($ in US millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Macao Operations2 Reported $786 $858 $765 $755 $811 $67 ($312) ($233) $47 Hold-Normalized Adjustment 34 (13) - 2 (22) 17 27 (7) 23 Hold-Normalized $820 $845 $765 $757 $789 $84 ($285) ($240) $70 Marina Bay Sands Reported $362 $423 $346 $435 $457 $282 ($113) $70 $144 Hold-Normalized Adjustment 28 10 46 (39) (40) (12) 1 (11) 2 Hold-Normalized $390 $433 $392 $396 $417 $270 ($112) $59 $146 Las Vegas Operations Reported $100 $138 $136 $93 $120 $88 ($122) ($40) ($50) Hold-Normalized Adjustment 25 (7) 10 13 - - 5 37 19 Hold-Normalized $125 $131 $146 $106 $120 $88 ($117) ($3) ($31) Sands Bethlehem3 Reported $24 $33 $19 - - - - - - Hold-Normalized $24 $33 $19 - - - - - - LVS Consolidated Reported $1,272 $1,452 $1,266 $1,283 $1,388 $437 ($547) ($203) $141 Hold-Normalized Adjustment 87 (10) 56 (24) (62) 5 33 19 44 Hold-Normalized $1,359 $1,442 $1,322 $1,259 $1,326 $442 ($514) ($184) $185 This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology: for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.

3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter. for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.

18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%. for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.

for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact. Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019. 53 Supplemental Information 4Q20 and 4Q19 ($ in US millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $22 $47 $1 $1 - - $2 - $73 The Londoner Macao (104) 55 2 8 4 - 1 - (34) The Parisian Macao (46) 37 - 1 - - 1 - (7) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 14 22 - 1 - - 1 - 38 Sands Macao (26) 7 1 - - - - - (18) Ferry Operations and Other (16) 2 - - - 9 - - (5) Macao Operations (156) 170 4 11 4 9 5 - 47 Marina Bay Sands 48 74 10 - 1 11 - - 144 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties (73) 41 - 1 - (19) - - (50) United States Property Operations (73) 41 - 1 - (19) - - (50) Other Development - - - - - - - - - Corporate (30) 8 - - - (1) - 23 - ($211) $293 $14 $12 $5 - $5 $23 $141 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Amortization Loss (Gain) on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $321 $40 $2 $2 $1 - $2 - $368 The Londoner Macao 109 65 2 - 4 - - - 180 The Parisian Macao 78 43 - 1 - - - - 122 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 89 11 1 (1) 1 - 1 - 102 Sands Macao 33 7 - - - - - - 40 Ferry Operations and Other (97) 4 - 65 - 26 1 - (1) Macao Operations 533 170 5 67 6 26 4 - 811 Marina Bay Sands 340 76 9 1 6 25 - - 457 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties 129 38 - 4 - (51) - - 120 United States Property Operations 129 38 - 4 - (51) - - 120 Other Development (10) - - - 10 - - - - Corporate (58) 7 - - - - - 51 - $934 $291 $14 $72 $22 - $4 $51 $1,388 54 Supplemental Information YTD 4Q20 and YTD 4Q19 ($ in US millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Loss Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao ($248) $177 $6 $3 $2 - $7 - ($53) The Londoner Macao (489) 225 7 62 8 - 3 - (184) The Parisian Macao (298) 161 2 2 - - 2 - (131) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao (46) 70 2 5 1 - 1 - 33 Sands Macao (105) 27 1 1 - - - - (76) Ferry Operations and Other (50) 8 - - - 22 - - (20) Macao Operations (1,236) 668 18 73 11 22 13 - (431) Marina Bay Sands (7) 299 37 - 8 44 2 - 383 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties (230) 163 - 7 - (65) 1 - (124) United States Property Operations (230) 163 - 7 - (65) 1 - (124) Other Development (18) - - - 18 - - - - Corporate (197) 30 - - - (1) - 168 - ($1,688) $1,160 $55 $80 $37 - $16 $168 ($172) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Amortization Loss on Pre-Opening Depreciation of Leasehold Disposal or and Adjusted Operating and Interests Impairment Development Royalty Stock-Based Corporate Property Income (Loss) Amortization in Land of Assets Expense Fees Compensation Expense EBITDA Macao: The Venetian Macao $1,234 $155 $6 $4 $1 - $7 - $1,407 The Londoner Macao 403 294 7 1 19 - 2 - 726 The Parisian Macao 380 160 2 1 - - 1 - 544 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 291 39 3 7 4 - 1 - 345 Sands Macao 146 26 1 1 - - 1 - 175 Ferry Operations and Other (198) 15 - 65 - 109 1 - (8) Macao Operations 2,256 689 19 79 24 109 13 - 3,189 Marina Bay Sands 1,224 293 32 2 13 96 1 - 1,661 United States: Las Vegas Operating Properties 537 145 - 9 - (204) - - 487 Sands Bethlehem 42 10 - - - - - - 52 United States Property Operations 579 155 - 9 - (204) - - 539 Other Development (21) - - - 21 - - - - Corporate (340) 28 - - - (1) - 313 - $3,698 $1,165 $51 $90 $58 - $14 $313 $5,389 Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. 55 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Las Vegas Sands Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:51:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 05:52p LAS VEGAS SANDS : 4Q20 Earnings Slides PU 05:16p LAS VEGAS SANDS : Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss AQ 05:00p Las Vegas Sands Reports 67% Drop in 4Q Revenue DJ 04:46p LAS VEGAS SANDS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:37p LAS VEGAS SANDS : Swings to Q4 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Tumbles -- Results Miss .. MT 04:14p LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 04:12p LAS VEGAS SANDS : Earnings Flash (LVS) LAS VEGAS SANDS Posts Q4 EPS $-0.37, vs. .. MT 04:11p LAS VEGAS SANDS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results PR 04:11p LAS VEGAS SANDS : Earnings Flash (LVS) LAS VEGAS SANDS Reports Q4 Revenue $1.15B.. MT 01/26 SANDS CHINA : Acting CEO Fully Assumes Top Post Following Founder's Death MT