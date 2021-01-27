Las Vegas Sands : 4Q20 Earnings Slides

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity and development prospects; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities; execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns; new development, construction and ventures; government regulation; risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; gaming promoters; competition; tax law changes; transportation infrastructure in Macao; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.
Our Founder - Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson
It was with great sadness that we announced the passing of our Founder, Mr.
Sheldon G. Adelson, earlier this month.
Mr. Adelson's strategic vision and entrepreneurial leadership created Las Vegas Sands and provided the foundation for our company's many accomplishments. Mr. Adelson reimagined the future of tourism in Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, and his contribution will continue to positively impact those markets in the decades ahead. Mr. Adelson's vision for Integrated Resorts transformed our industry.
As 'Team Member Number One' Mr. Adelson leaves behind some 50,000 Team Members in an organization whose achievements under his leadership have been well-documented and where Mr. Adelson's own integrity, generosity, philanthropy and core values are reflected throughout.
The team that Mr. Adelson built and led will continue to execute his strategic vision. Las Vegas Sands' commitment to our host communities, Team Members, guests and shareholders will always reflect the values Mr. Adelson encouraged and developed within the company.
Sands' iconic buildings, the organization he created, and the positive benefits of increased leisure and business tourism appeal delivered in our host communities, will all continue to make a positive impact far into the future.
Las Vegas Sands' Strategic Priorities
Safety and security of team members and guests
Support for local communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas
Continuation of capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity required to invest in future growth opportunities
Sheldon G. Adelson's strategic vision to be carried on by his team in the years ahead
Current Operating Status: Recovery Process Continues Across our Markets
Macao:
Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Macao continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to meaningfully reduced visitation
Visitation to the market increased in 4Q20 vs 3Q20 - but remains well below 2019 levels
An increase in the number of visas available through the IVS and other visa programs, and the easing of impediments that discourage or prohibit travel to Macao that are currently in place, will be important for the recovery
Singapore:
Our gaming and non-gaming operations at Marina Bay Sands continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to meaningfully reduced visitation
Recent visitation to Marina bay Sands has been almost exclusively from Singapore residents as a result of restrictions on international travel into Singapore
The opening up of international travel into Singapore will be important for the recovery
Las Vegas:
Our gaming and non-gaming operations in Las Vegas continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Weekend occupancy and slot revenue have been promising in the fourth quarter
Mid-weekbusiness has been negatively impacted by Statewide restrictions which limit the size of gatherings
While group bookings for 2021 have softened due to the uncertainty around the timing of the relaxation of Statewide restrictions, the group booking calendar remains strong in 2022-2027
The return of group business and increased airlift to the Las Vegas market will be important for the recovery
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
($ in US millions, except per share information)
LVS Consolidated Fourth Quarter Financial Results
4Q19
4Q20
$ Change
Net Revenue
$3,509
$1,146
($2,363)
Net Income (Loss)
783
(376)
(1,159)
Diluted EPS
$0.82
($0.39)
($1.21)
Dividends per Common Share
$0.77
-
($0.77)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS
678
(279)
(957)
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.88
($0.37)
($1.25)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
1,388
141
(1,247)
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
39.6%
12.3%
-2,730 bps
Hold-Normalized :
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,326
$185
($1,141)
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
38.8%
15.2%
-2,360 bps
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.82
($0.32)
($1.14)
LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA
$1,600
$1,400
$1,200
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
60%
50%
$1,388
$1,326
39.6%
38.8%
40%
30%
15.2%
20%
12.3%
10%
$185
$141
0%
4Q19
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20
LVS Consolidated Operations EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
LVS Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Hold-Normalized Adj. Prop. EBITDA
$200
$150
$185
$141
$100
$50
$0
-$50
-$100
-$150
-$203
-$184
-$200
-$250
3Q20
4Q20
3Q20
4Q20
LVS reported Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $141 million in Q4, compared to a loss of $203 million in Q3
Sequential EBITDA Performance
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 vs Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
($ in US millions)
Adjusted
Hold-Normalized
Property EBITDA
Adjusted Property EBITDA
3Q20
4Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Sands China
($233)
$47
($240)
$70
Change in Adj. EBITDA
$280
$310
Marina Bay Sands
$70
$144
$59
$146
Change in Adj. EBITDA
$74
$87
Las Vegas
($40)
($50)
($3)
($31)
Change in Adj. EBITDA
($10)
($28)
LVS Consolidated
($203)
$141
($184)
$185
Change in Adj. EBITDA
$344
$369
Our Adjusted Property EBITDA results improved relative to 3Q20
Sands China Ltd.
Adjusted Property EBITDA of $47 Million in 4Q20, $70 Million on a Hold-Normalized Basis
Adjusted Property EBITDA
The Sands China property portfolio continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Macao
Adjusted property EBITDA: $47 million in 4Q20
$70 million on a Hold-Normalized basis
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
Non-Rollingtable win: $488 million
Slot win: $37 million
($ in US millions)
Actual
Hold-Normalized
$1,000
$800
$811
$789
$600
$400
$200
$47
$70
$0
-$200
-$400
4Q19
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20
Occupancy decreased 59.4 pts to 38.4%, while ADR fell 8.1% to $170 compared to 4Q19
Rolling volume decreased 78.1% to $3.32 billion compared to 4Q19; Rolling win % was 1.72% in 4Q20 compared to 3.64% in the prior-year quarter
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$2,000
$1,625
$1,500
$161
$1,000
$1,464
$525
$37
$500
$488
$0
4Q19
4Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
Sands China Mass Market Table Update
SCL Base Mass Table Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
$1,000
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $2,291
$900
$800
~24% of
$789
$700
4Q19
$600
Level
$500
$400
$300
$278
$188
$200
$100
$4
$23
$0
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Avg.
953
687
912
892
892
Tables
SCL Premium Mass Table Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
$1,000
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $5,661
$900
$800
~44% of
$700
4Q19
$600
$675
Level
$500
$400
$300
$300
$200
$270
$100
$6
$32
$0
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Avg.
466
376
521
531
576
Tables
Premium mass revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 44% of the 4Q19 level, while base mass revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 24% of the 4Q19 level
Note: Sands China's base mass and premium mass table revenues as presented above are based on the geographic position of non-rolling (mass) tables on the gaming floor. Some high-end mass play occurs in the base mass geographic area.
Sands China Mass Market Table and Slots Update
SCL Mass Table1 Win by Quarter
SCL Slots2 Win by Quarter
($ in US millions)
$1,800
Avg. Win per Table per Day: $3,613
$1,600
$1,400
$1,464
~33% of
$1,200
4Q19
$1,000
Level
$800
$600
$488
$548
$400
$200
$55
$10
$0
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Avg.
1,419
1,063
1,433
1,423
1,468
Tables
($ in US millions)
$200
Avg. Win per Unit per Day: $145
$180
$160
$161
~23% of
$140
4Q19
$120
Level
$100
$80
$60
$61
$37
$40
$20
$5
$10
$0
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Avg.
5,932
4,196
2,372
2,409
2,766
Units
Mass table revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 33% of the 4Q19 level, while slot revenue in 4Q20 was approximately 23% of the 4Q19 level
Excludes rolling play.
Includes slots and electronic table games.
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Segment
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue (Tables & Slots) & Mass Win-per-Visit1
($ US in millions)
$6,000
$5,608
Average mass win
$1,400
$5,523
per visit ~ 2x 4Q19
$5,440
$5,356
$5,500
$5,251
$4,955
$4,841
$4,864
$1,135
$1,200
$5,000
$4,706
$4,500
$4,146
$4,017
$4,169
$1,000
$3,989
$4,000
$3,816
$3,609
$3,508
$3,500
$800
$3,000
$677
$609
$580
$586
$557
$600
$2,500
$527
$522
$536
$540
$526
$525
$540
$2,180
$504
$2,131
$484
$471
$494
$2,000
$480
$400
$1,500
$1,000
$200
$500
$212
$363
$0
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
$0
Mass Win (Tables & Slots)
Mass Win per Visit
We estimate Macao market-wide mass win in 4Q20 reached approximately 38% of the level recorded in 4Q19
1. Market-wide mass GGR for all periods through 3Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police.
13
Macao Visitation and Mass Gaming Recovery
Market-Wide Mass Revenue Recovering Faster Than Market-Wide Visitation
Total Macao Visitation
Macao Mass Gaming Win1
(Visitors in US millions)
($ in US millions)
12
$6,000
$5,608
10
9.2
$5,000
~21% of
~38% of
8
4Q19
$4,000
4Q19
Level
Level
6
$3,000
4
$2,000
$2,131
2
1.9
$1,000
0
$0
4Q19
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20E
As market-wide visitation increased sequentially in 4Q20 to ~21% of 4Q19 levels, Macao market-wide mass GGR in 4Q20 reached ~38% of 4Q19 levels
1. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q19 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong
dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate. Market-wide mass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao DICJ, Macao Public Security Police.
14
Marina Bay Sands
Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $144 Million in 4Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Marina Bay Sands continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully reduced visitation to Singapore and the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort
Adjusted property EBITDA reached $144 million
$146 million on a Hold-Normalized basis
Mass (non-Rolling tables and slots):
Non-Rollingtable win: $100 million
($ in US millions)
ActualHold-Normalized
$500
$457
$400
$417
$300
$200
$100
$144
$146
$0
4Q19
4Q20
4Q19
4Q20
─ Slot win: $149 million
Occupancy decreased 28.3 pts to 69.0%, while ADR fell 49.1% to $229 compared to 4Q19
Rolling volume decreased 84.1% to $1.3 billion compared to 4Q19; Rolling win % was 3.09% in 4Q20 compared to 3.93% in the prior- year quarter
Non-Rolling Table and Slot Win
($ in US millions)
$500
$437
$400
$167
$300
$249
$200
$149
$270
$100
$100
$0
4Q19
4Q20
Slot Machines
Non-Rolling Tables
15
Las Vegas Operations
Adjusted Property EBITDA Loss in 4Q20
Adjusted Property EBITDA
Our Las Vegas properties continue to be impacted by the COVID- 19 pandemic and the recent travel restrictions - Statewide restrictions on the size of group meetings have meaningfully reduced midweek visitation to Las Vegas
Hotel room revenue fell 73.2% to $41 million compared to 4Q19
Occupancy decreased 50.6 pts to 43.9% year-over-year
ADR decreased 26.9% to $185 year-over-year
RevPAR decreased 66.1% to $81 year-over-year
Slot win decreased 31.3% to $46 million compared to 4Q19
Table games drop decreased 46.5% to $289 million, while win percentage decreased 8.7 pts to 11.1% compared to 4Q19
Recovery indicators:
Weekend slot play is approaching 2019 levels
Weekend occupancy is recovering
Weekday occupancy continues to be adversely impacted by Statewide restrictions on meeting size currently in effect
Investment grade balance sheet provides stability during the recovery period
Debt balances shown here are net of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts of $138 million and exclude finance leases.
Reflects only the public (non-LVS) portion of dividends paid by Sands China. Total dividends paid by Sands China in the TTM period ended December 31, 2020 were $1.02 billion.
Includes restricted cash of $16 million.
TTM Adjusted Property EBITDA for Sands China presented here reflects Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Macao Operations.
Debt Maturity Profile
Debt Maturity by Year
($ in US millions)
$4,000
$3,356
$3,533
$3,500
$3,000
1,056
1,733
$2,500
$2,000
$1,863
$1,892
500
$1,900
$1,500
1,000
$1,000
1,800
1,750
1,800
1,900
$750
$700
$500
800
750
700
$63
$63
$0
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
% of
1%
1%
13%
13%
24%
25%
0%
13%
5%
5%
Total
MBS Credit Facility
SCL Bonds
LVS Bonds
Long dated and low cost capital structure in place; no significant maturities until 2023
Capital Expenditures Expectations
Future Planned Investments Composed of Income Producing Projects and Maintenance
($ US in millions)
$3,000
LVS Capex Expectations
$2,400
$2,180
$1,800
$981
$1,330
$1,350
$1,200
$1,200
$140
$980
$30
$1,100
$837
$949
$273
$825
$284
$25
$400
$700
$850
$211
$600
$194
$396
$411
$450
$75
$325
$200
$240
$147
$477
$450
$450
$239
$400
$500
$500
$500
$500
$0
$231
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
2025E
Development Timeline
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
The Londoner Court
Marina Bay Sands Expansion Project2
Marina Bay Sands Expansion2
Expansion, Renovation and Rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Macao
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Pre-Opening
The Londoner Court
The Parisian Macao
St. Regis Hotel at The Londoner Macao
Investments in Current Properties and Other1
Maintenance
Post-Opening
Capital expenditures include investments to expand and enhance our industry-leading portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
Reflects investments that are designed to generate future income in our current property portfolio.
The timing and capital expenditures of the project are subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.
Ongoing Strategic Reinvestment in Industry-Leading Portfolio of Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore
The Londoner Macao:
Renovation, expansion and rebranding of SCC to The Londoner Macao
New Luxurious Hotel Towers in Macao:
Through
Future
Total
4Q20
Spend
Spend
~$700M
~$650M
~$1.35B
Expected Timeframe
Phased completion throughout 2020 and 2021
•
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expanded suite inventory
~$450M
-
~$450M
• Project Completed
with approximately 290 new luxury suites, ranging in size from
• All Administrative Licenses Received
2,000 to 4,700 SF; introduction of three luxurious gaming salons
(~1 million SF in new suite product)
•
The Londoner Court Approximately 370 new luxury suites ranging
~$325M
~$75M
~$400M
• Project Completed in 1Q21
in size from 1,400 to 3,100 SF (~1 million SF in new suite product)
Total Macao Spend: The Londoner Macao, Londoner Court and
~$1.5B
~$0.7B
~$2.2B
Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao
Marina Bay Sands Expansion1:
•
$3.3 billion expansion to bring new luxurious hotel, entertainment,
~$1.0B
~$2.3B
~$3.3B
• Targeted opening in 20251
MICE and retail offerings to Marina Bays Sands - a new luxury
hotel tower with ~1,000 new all-suite rooms, a state-of-the-art
arena, additional MICE capacity and new luxury retail
Total Project Spend:
~$2.5B
~$3.0B
~$5.5B
1. The budget and timing of the MBS expansion is subject to revision based upon the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Sands has a deep commitment to our ESG platform
Sands is committed to being a valuable contributor to the local communities in which we operate through collaboration with Team Members, guests, small and medium enterprises, and community organizations
Minimizing our environmental impact, supporting the host communities where we operate, practicing good governance and operating with integrity are fundamental to the way we conduct our business
Our corporate responsibility program is structured around three pillars:
People
Communities
Planet
Our governance structure supports our commitment to operating our business ethically and with accountability
We launched our inaugural ESG Report in 2020, which is available for review on our website atwww.sands.com
Sands' ESG Report includes data disclosure in formats that conform with the reporting requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)
Sands is deeply committed to our ESG platform; our inaugural ESG Report was published in 2020 and provides detail on the key components of our program and our ESG performance data
Sustainability Awards and Certifications
Recognized by Independent Third Parties as a Global Leader in Sustainability
Highlights:
Sands is the only U.S. based Casino and Gaming company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020 and North America Index 2020
Sands is one of only 16 companies in North America to be included on the A List for both CDP Climate Change and Water Security in 2020
LVS was named to Fortune's listing of the "Most Admired Companies" globally for the fourth consecutive year in 2020
Las Vegas Sands
Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)
Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World (2020)
FTSE4Good
(2019)
CDP Climate A List
(2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
CDP Water A List (2018, 2019, 2020)
Fortune's Most Admired Companies (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
United States
Better Buildings Challenge
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
APEX/ASTM Level Two
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
LEED Silver for New Construction The Palazzo
VERIFIED
LEED Gold for Building Operations and
TM
Maintenance
Sands Expo and Congress Center at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Trip Advisor: Green Leader Gold Certification
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Macao
LEED Silver for Building Design and Construction
The Parisian Macao
FTSE4Good
(2018, 2019)
Macao Green Hotel Awards
Platinum- The Venetian Macao
Gold- The Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao,
Four Seasons Hotel Macao
Silver- Sands Macao
ISO 20121 / ISO 9001
The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
The Venetian Macao
Singapore
LEED Platinum for Building Operations and Maintenance
Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands
LEED Gold for Building Operations and Maintenance
ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands
Singapore BCA Green Mark Platinum
Marina Bay Sands (2020)
APEX/ASTM Level One
Marina Bay Sands
ISO 20121
Marina Bay Sands
IMEX / GMIC Green Supplier Award
Marina Bay Sands
The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands
The global leaderin Integrated Resort development and operation
A unique MICE-based business model delivering industry-leading returns
Unmatched development and operating track recordcreates competitive advantage as we pursue the most promising opportunities in new markets
Proven history of delivering innovative growth in Asia
A commitment tomaximizing shareholder returns
Disciplined, experienced leadership team---dedicated to drivinglong-termshareholder value
Maximizing Return to Shareholders by:
Pursuing growth in current markets through investments in capacity expansion and reinvestment in industry- leading property portfolio
Leveraging proven MICE-based Integrated Resort business model and balance sheet strength to pursue global growth opportunities in new markets
Maintaining strong balance sheet and liquidity to preserve ability to make investments in future growth
Disciplined Execution of Our Global Growth Strategy
Focused on the Most Promising Global Development Opportunities
Uniquely positioned to bring our unmatched track record and powerful convention-based business model to the world's most promising Integrated Resort development opportunities
Balance sheet strength designed to support future large-scale development projects
Development opportunity objectives:
Target minimum of 20% return on total invested capital
25% - 35% of total project costs to be funded with equity (project financing to fund 65% - 75% of total project costs)
Principal Areas of Future Development Interest:
Macao
Singapore
South Korea
Appendices
$11.0 Billion of LVS and SCL Bonds Have No Financial Covenants
Investment Grade Long-term Debt - No Financial Covenants for LVS and SCL Bonds
Outstanding
Financial Covenants
Las Vegas Sands
US$4.0 Billion
None
Corp. Senior
Unsecured Notes
Sands China Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
US$7.0 Billion
None
Notes
Marina Bay Sands
Secured Credit
US$3.1 Billion
Waived Until January 20221
Facility
Total
US$14.1 Billion
-
1. On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21.
Revolver Commitments and Financial Covenants
Current Revolver
Leverage Covenant
Interest Covenant
Availability1
Las Vegas
Waived
Sands Corp.
US$1,499 Million
-
Until January 20223
Unsecured Revolver
Waived
Waived
Sands China Ltd.
US$2,511 Million2
Unsecured Revolver
Until January 20224
Until January 20224
Waived
Waived
Marina Bay Sands
US$448 Million
Secured Revolver
Until January 20225
Until January 20225
Total
US$4,458 Million
-
-
Reflects availability as of December 31, 2020, except for SCL availability which is pro forma for $494 million increase in revolving credit facility commitments (see note 2 below). Availability of revolving credit facilities is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees. Revolver commitments are as follows, SCL: $2,511 million (see note 2 below), MBS: $567 million, LVSC: $1,500 million. None of the revolvers were drawn as of December 31, 2020.
On January 25, 2021 Sands China raised an incremental $494 million in commitments under its existing unsecured revolving credit facility.
On September 23, 2020 Las Vegas Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage covenant through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x. Las Vegas Sands Corp. unsecured revolver covenant is a net debt covenant capped at a $1,000 million deduction of cash; covenant EBITDA includes royalty-related revenue and applicable dividends from SCL and MBS as well as various
other adjustments allowable under the US credit agreement; covenant debt includes LVSC notes; revolving credit facility is not subject to an interest covenant. During the waiver period, LVS must maintain minimum liquidity of $350 million at its US entities. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. During the waiver period, LVS is only permitted to pay dividends if liquidity would be $1,000 million after taking into account the dividend payment.
On September 11, 2020 Sands China received a second waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21 and permitted SCL to raise up to $1,000 million in incremental revolver commitments. If SCL raises incremental commitments and leverage exceeds 4.0x during the waiver period, then the Company will only be permitted to pay dividends if liquidity is greater than $2,000 million after taking into account the payment of the dividend. Liquidity is defined as cash plus revolver availability. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.0x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 2.5x. Sands China unsecured revolver covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes SCL notes.
On June 18, 2020 Marina Bay Sands received a waiver letter from its lenders, exempting it from the facility's leverage and interest covenants through 4Q21. Upon expiry of the waiver letter, the leverage covenant will return to 4.5x and the interest coverage covenant will return to 3.5x. Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility covenant is a gross debt covenant; covenant debt includes debt drawn under the MBS Credit Facilities; 4.5x represents leverage test applicable prior to the one-year anniversary of MBS receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion. Following the one-year anniversary of receiving a temporary occupancy permit for the MBS expansion, maximum leverage covenant level becomes 4.0x.
Geographically Diverse Sources of EBITDA
EBITDA Contribution by Geography in Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
($ in US millions)
LVS 2019 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA1
$5,389M
United
States
10%
Singapore
31%
Macao 59%
1. The Macao region includes adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other. The Singapore region includes adjusted property EBITDA from Marina Bay Sands and the United States region includes adjusted property EBITDA from the Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem.
Note: The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019, and $52 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA generated by Sands Bethlehem is included in the United States segment above for the period from January 1, 2019 to May 30, 2019.
Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia
Trailing Twelve Months Retail Mall Revenue
($ in US millions)
$800
$700
$600
$500 $400
$300
$200
$100
$0
$712
$185
$53 $70
$151
$253
$6571
$184
$5331
TTM 4Q20 Sales
per Sq. Foot²
$47
$145
$4411
1
MBS
$380
$63
$37
$127
$1,053
Parisian Macao
$54
$112
$137
$30
$349
$27
Londoner Macao
$115
$44
$96
$37
$409
$79
Four Seasons
Luxury: $3,750
$226
$182
$144
Other: $1,245
$125
Venetian Macao
$794
Operating
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
$634M
$578M
$462M
$377M
$323M
Profit
Operating Profit
89%
88%
87%
85%
85%
Margin
The Venetian Macao
Four Seasons Macao
The Londoner Macao3
The Parisian Macao
Marina Bay Sands
Results include $59 million, $111 million, $76 million and $24 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q20, respectively.
Tenant sales per square foot is the sum of reported comparable sales for the trailing 12 months divided by the comparable square footage for the same period. Only tenants that have occupied mall space for a minimum of 12 months are included in the tenant sales per square foot calculation.
At December 31, 2020, approximately 441,000 square feet of gross leasable area was occupied out of a total of up to approximately 600,000 square feet of retail mall space that will be featured at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.
Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia
LVS Mall Revenues Reflecting Recovery as Visitation Improves
($ in US millions)
LVS Mall Revenues1
TTM 4Q20
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
$112
$39
$28
$3
$42
$54
Shoppes at Venetian
$125
$51
$27
$18
$29
$70
Shoppes at Four Seasons
$79
$40
$13
$9
$17
$57
Shoppes at Londoner
$37
$12
$9
$7
$9
$19
Shoppes at Parisian
$27
$11
$6
$4
$6
$14
While visitation to our retail malls in Asia has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, a recovery in revenue is now underway
1. Results include $59 million, $111 million, $76 million and $24 million of rent concessions provided to tenants in 1Q20, 2Q20, 3Q20 and 4Q20, respectively.
Note: Visitation to our malls has been negatively impacted in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully impacted visitation to our property portfolio.
Retail Mall Portfolio in Asia
Tenant Sales
($ per Sq. Foot, Unless Otherwise Indicated)
4Q20
Sales per Sq. Ft.2
GLA1
Occupancy %
(Sq. Ft)
at Period End
TTM 4Q20
TTM 3Q20
TTM 2Q20
TTM 1Q20
TTM 4Q19
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
620,330
98.2%
$1,053
$1,225
$1,500
$1,917
$2,062
Shoppes at Venetian
812,936
83.8%
$794
$935
$1,224
$1,460
$1,709
Shoppes at Four Seasons
Luxury Retail
125,466
100.0%
$3,750
$3,665
$4,756
$6,033
$7,065
Other Stores
118,638
89.5%
$1,245
$1,354
$1,924
$2,481
$2,823
Shoppes at Londoner
525,206
83.9%
$409
$476
$603
$780
$934
Shoppes at Parisian
295,963
78.5%
$349
$407
$561
$687
$785
Denotes gross leasable area.
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
Note: Visitation to our malls has been negatively impacted in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, which have meaningfully impacted visitation to our property portfolio.
Market Leading Hotel Capacity
SCL is the Leader in Macao Hotel Room and Suite Inventory
Projected Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 20201 - Gaming Operators
Cotai ~ 25,000 Rooms by Gaming Operators
Total Macao ~ 28,500 Rooms by Gaming Operators
MGM
MGM
12,112 Rooms and
12,401 Rooms and
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
Wynn
China
Suites at SCL
6%
7%
Macau
Macau
6%
9%
SJM
8%
Sands
SJM
Sands
10%
Melco
China
China
49%
44%
15%
Melco
14%
Galaxy
Galaxy
16%
16%
With a market-leading ~US$15 billion of investment, SCL hotel inventory represents ~44% of gaming operator hotel rooms and ~49% of hotel rooms on Cotai
1. See slide 42 titled 'Market-Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL' for further detail. Source: Public company filings, Macao DSEC, Macao Tourism Board.
32
Sands China
Continued Expansion of Market-Leading Cotai Strip Property Portfolio
LVS' Cotai Strip Properties
Leadership in Macao
Investment
Grand Suites at Four
Seasons Macao
~290 Suites (Opened
October 2020)
The Venetian Macao
2,905 Suites
Four Seasons
Macao
360 Suites
Paiza
Mansions
19 Suites
The Parisian Macao
2,541 Rooms &
Suites
St. Regis Hotel
400 Suites
The Londoner Court
~370 Suites
(Opening February
2021)
C
O
T
Conrad
A
659 Rooms
& Suites
I
Londoner
Hotel
600 Suites
S
(Opened
January
T
2021)
R
Sheraton
I
3,968 Rooms
& Suites
P
Tropical Gardens
~$15 billion
Approximately 30 million square feetof interconnected facilities on Cotai
Hotel Inventory
~12,000 roomsand luxury suites
~49% of hotel inventory on Cotai
Retail
~1.9 million square feetof gross leasable retail
Revenue of$268 million in the year ended December 31, 2020
Entertainment
The Macao leader in entertainment - more seats, shows and venues than any other operator
The Cotai Arena is the largest, most important entertainment venue in Macao, featuring15,000 seats
MICE
The Macaoleader in convention and group meetings
~80% of all MICE square footage in Macao is owned and operated by Sands China
Reinvestment
~290 new suitesin the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao opened October 2020 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
~370 new suitesin The Londoner Court opening February 2021 (~1 million SF in new suite product)
There-themedLondoner Macao introduces a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment and luxurious suite offerings throughout 2020 and 2021
New Luxury Suites
Suite Conversion
Our Integrated Resorts Are Designed to Maximize Economic Growth and the Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal of our Host Markets
MBS Existing
MBS Expansion
Contribution to Singapore's Leisure & Business Tourism Appeal
Contributed to economic growth and to Singapore's appeal as an exciting global city
Delivered iconic architecture to Singapore's CBD area
MBS is central to the MICE business in Singapore with record 2019 MICE revenues. MBS hosted more than 3,000 events in 2019
Created thousands of jobs for Singaporeans (MBS employed >10,000 FTE's in 2020)
Procurement and sourcing focused on Singapore-based SME's
Further enhance MBS' status as an iconic architectural landmark
Provide suite product that is unparalleled in South East Asia
Introduce a 'state-of-the-art' theater designed for live musical performances that can attract the highest-caliber global entertainment events and artists to Singapore
Extend the success of Singapore as a MICE destination
Ensure MBS is positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitation contributions to Singapore in the years ahead
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change.
34
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Marina Bay Sands $3.3 Billion Expansion to Bring New Luxurious Hotel, Entertainment, MICE and Retail Offerings
Las Vegas Sands has entered into a development agreement with the Singapore government to expand Marina Bay Sands
Iconic NewLuxury Hotel Tower:
Approximately1,000all-suiterooms designed to set a new standard of luxury in the region
Sky roof with a swimming pool and other tourism attractions
State-of-the-artarena designed specifically for live musical performances; Seating for at least 15,000
Additional MICE capacity (meeting and function rooms, exhibition halls)
Luxury retail
Note: Images above denote preliminary artistic impressions which are subject to change. Timing, costs and final programming are subject to change based on the impact of Covid-19 and other factors.
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
A Development Agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board will allow an expansion of Marina Bay Sands
37
Marina Bay Sands Expansion
Artistic Impression
Design and development work are progressing, with a focus on increasing the leisure and business tourism appeal of Singapore and Marina Bay Sands
Note: Image above denotes preliminary artistic impression which is subject to change.
Macao Market Background and Infrastructure Slides
Market-Leading ~$15 Billion of Investment
Investing in Macao's Future as a Leisure & Business Tourism Destination
Industry-LeadingIntegrated Resort Portfolio
Portfolio of ~12,400 suites and hotel rooms
~2 Million square feet of new luxurious hotel suite inventory introduced in 2020 and early 2021
Additional Entertainment and Tourism Offerings of The Londoner Macao will be Introduced Throughout 2021
Conference, Exhibition and Carpeted Meeting Space: ~2 Million sq. feet
World-ClassEntertainment and Events
World Class Shopping: ~ 1.9 Million sq. feet
Our diversified convention-based Integrated Resort offerings coupled with industry-leading branding and service levels appeal to the broadest set of customers and provide a competitive advantage in the Macao market
40
Macao's Long-Term Growth Opportunity Business & Leisure Tourism Drivers
Future Growth Drivers
More efficient and affordable transportation infrastructure
Greater number of hotel rooms, MICE and non-gaming offerings in Macao
Additional tourism attractions and amenities in Macao and Hengqin Island
Rapidly expanding middle-class with growing disposable income and demand for tourism and travel experiences
As a result, Macao's Mass visitors will
Come From Further Away
Stay Longer
Spend More On
Lodging
MICE Events
Retail
Dining
Entertainment
Market Leading Hotel Capacity at SCL
Macao Market 4/5 Star Hotel Rooms at December 31, 2020
Cotai
Total Market
New Capacity
% of Gaming
% of Gaming
% of Total
Gaming Operator
Rooms
Operators
Rooms
Operators
Market
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
12,401
The Parisian
Macao
2,541
Sands Macao, 289
Grand Suites at Four
Seasons Macao, 290
The
Four Seasons Macao, 379
Venetian Macao
The Londoner
2,905
Court, 370
St. Regis Macao, 400
4,420
The
Londoner
Macao
Galaxy Macau3
5,227
3,600
Sands China
12,112
49%
12,401
44%
33%
Galaxy Entertainment
3,920
16%
4,420
16%
12%
Melco
3,772
15%
3,987
14%
11%
SJM Holdings2
2,000
8%
2,839
10%
7%
Wynn Macau Ltd.
1,706
6%
2,714
9%
7%
MGM China
1,400
6%
1,982
7%
5%
Subtotal Gaming Operators
24,910
100%
28,343
100%
75%
Other 4/5 Star1
-
-
9,234
0%
25%
Total
24,910
100%
37,577
100%
100%
Starworld, 500
City of Dreams Morpheus Tower, 772
Broadway Macau, 320
MGM Cotai, 1,400
3,987
Altira Macau, 215
Sofitel Macau, 408
2,839
2,714
1,982
Macau Studio City
SJM Cotai
Wynn Palace
1,600
2,000
1,706
MGM Cotai
City of Dreams
1,400
Wynn Macau, 1,008
1,400
Grand Lisboa, 431
MGM Grand, 582
Sands China
Galaxy Entertainment
Melco
SJM Holdings2
Wynn Macau Ltd.
MGM China
With a market-leading ~US$15 billion of investment, SCL hotel inventory represents ~49% of hotel rooms on Cotai
In addition to the hotel rooms that are owned by gaming operators, there are approximately 9,234 additional four- and five-star hotel rooms owned by non-gaming operators in Macao at December 31, 2020.
Reflects only SJM Holdings owned hotels.
Reflects the opening of Galaxy Phase I and Phase II.
This schedule presents hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA based on the following methodology:
for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands: if the quarter's rolling win percentage is outside of the 3.15%-3.45% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a rolling win percentage of 3.30% to the rolling volume for the quarter.
for Las Vegas Operations: if the quarter's baccarat win percentage is outside of the 18.0%-26.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a baccarat win percentage of 22.0%, and if the quarter's non-baccarat win percentage is outside of the 16.0%-24.0% range, then a hold adjustment is calculated by applying a non-baccarat win percentage of 20.0%.
for Sands Bethlehem: no hold adjustment was made.
for all properties: gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives are applied to determine the hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA impact.
Adjusted property EBITDA presented here reflects adjusted property EBITDA from The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Macao and Ferry Operations and Other.
The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019. Results of operations include Sands Bethlehem through May 30, 2019.
Macao Market: Mass Gaming Revenue
Macao Market Mass Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
Mass Win (Tables and Slots)1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,609
$3,508
$3,816
$3,989
$14,922
2017
$4,146
$4,017
$4,169
$4,706
$17,038
Growth ('17 v '16)
14.9%
14.5%
9.3%
18.0%
14.2%
2018
$4,955
$4,841
$4,864
$5,251
$19,911
Growth ('18 v '17)
19.5%
20.5%
16.7%
11.6%
16.9%
2019
$5,440
$5,356
$5,523
$5,608
$21,927
Growth ('19 v '18)
9.8%
10.6%
13.5%
6.8%
10.1%
2020
$2,180
$212
$363
$2,1312
$4,886
Growth ('20 v '19)
-59.9%
-96.0%
-93.4%
-62.0%2
-77.7%
The recovery in Macao market-wide mass GGR in 4Q20 reached 38% of 4Q19 levels
Market-widemass GGR for all periods through 3Q20 is defined as mass win (tables and slots) as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-widemass GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
Macao Market: VIP Gaming
Macao Market VIP Gaming Revenue
($ in US millions)
VIP Win1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2016
$3,294
$2,856
$3,017
$3,516
$12,683
2017
$3,661
$3,734
$4,099
$4,292
$15,786
Growth ('17 v '16)
11.1%
30.7%
35.9%
22.1%
24.5%
2018
$4,429
$4,208
$4,288
$4,412
$17,337
Growth ('18 v '17)
21.0%
12.7%
4.6%
2.8%
9.8%
2019
$3,892
$3,640
$3,173
$3,301
$14,006
Growth ('19 v '18)
-12.1%
-13.5%
-26.0%
-25.2%
-19.2%
2020
$1,494
$172
$245
$5652
$2,476
Growth ('20 v '19)
-61.6%
-95.3%
-92.3%
-82.9%2
-82.3%
Market-wideVIP GGR for all periods through 3Q20 as reported by the casino operators in their public filings (does not include revenue from Galaxy's City Clubs business). All figures reported in Hong Kong dollars have been converted to USD using a 7.75 exchange rate.
Market-wideVIP GGR for 4Q20 is estimated by LVS management based on DICJ reported data and LVS management's estimated differences between DICJ reporting and win reported by operators in public filings.
Source: Public company filings, Macao DICJ.
Sands China VIP Table Update
SCL Rolling Volume by Quarter
SCL Rolling Win by Quarter
($ in US billions)
($ in US millions, except per table amounts)
$20
$16
$12
$8
$4
$0
Avg.
Tables
~22% of
4Q19 Level
$15.2
$3.3
4Q194Q20
254168
$800
Avg. Win per Table per
Avg. Win per Table per
Day: $23,622
Day: $3,688
$600
$552
$400
$200
$57
$0
4Q19
4Q20
Rolling
3.64%
1.72%
Win %
Sands China rolling volume in 4Q20 reached approximately 22% of the level achieved in 4Q19
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
and Other Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
($ in US millions)
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
2020
Net income (loss)
($40)
$2,951
$744
$1,108
$669
$783
$3,304
($51)
($985)
($731)
($376)
($2,143)
Add (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
782
(1)
375
85
236
82
65
468
25
(54)
(17)
8
(38)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
9
64
-
-
24
-
24
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(2)
-
-
-
(556)
-
-
(556)
-
-
-
-
-
Other (income) expense
8
(26)
21
(20)
7
(31)
(23)
(37)
3
4
8
(22)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
138
446
141
143
137
134
555
131
118
137
150
536
Interest income
(23)
(59)
(20)
(17)
(20)
(17)
(74)
(13)
(4)
(3)
(1)
(21)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
36
150
7
-
11
72
90
5
5
58
12
80
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
9
35
9
14
14
14
51
14
13
14
14
55
Depreciation and amortization
289
1,111
301
289
284
291
1,165
290
285
292
293
1,160
Development expense
3
12
5
4
4
11
24
6
9
3
-
18
Pre-opening expense
1
6
4
10
9
11
34
5
4
5
5
19
Stock-based compensation
2
12
3
4
3
4
14
3
6
2
5
16
Corporate expense
58
202
152
51
59
51
313
59
53
33
23
168
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
$1,272
$5,279
$1,452
$1,266
$1,283
$1,388
$5,389
$437
($547)
($203)
$141
($172)
Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Net Income/Loss; Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income/Loss
($ in US millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($299)
$629
($1,685)
$2,698
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
96
Pre-opening expense
5
11
19
34
Development expense
-
11
18
24
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
12
72
80
90
Other (income) expense
8
(31)
(22)
(23)
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
-
-
(556)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
-
-
24
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
1
(3)
(5)
148
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
(6)
(11)
(21)
(21)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($279)
$678
($1,616)
$2,514
Hold-normalized casino revenue
70
(93)
Hold-normalized casino expense
(26)
31
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
(4)
7
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
(7)
7
Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($246)
$630
Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share; and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings/Loss Per Diluted Share
($ in per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per diluted share of common stock:
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
($0.39)
$0.82
($2.21)
$3.50
Nonrecurring legal settlement
-
-
-
0.12
Pre-opening expense
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.05
Development expense
-
0.01
0.02
0.03
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
0.01
0.09
0.11
0.12
Other (income) expense
0.01
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.03)
Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem(1)
-
-
-
(0.72)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
-
-
-
0.03
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(2)
-
-
(0.01)
0.19
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.03)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($0.37)
$0.88
($2.12)
$3.26
Hold-normalized casino revenue
0.09
(0.12)
Hold-normalized casino expense
(0.03)
0.04
Income tax impact on hold adjustments(2)
-
0.01
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
(0.01)
0.01
Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
($0.32)
$0.82
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
764
768
764
771
Supplemental Information 4Q20 and 4Q19
($ in US millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$22
$47
$1
$1
-
-
$2
-
$73
The Londoner Macao
(104)
55
2
8
4
-
1
-
(34)
The Parisian Macao
(46)
37
-
1
-
-
1
-
(7)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
14
22
-
1
-
-
1
-
38
Sands Macao
(26)
7
1
-
-
-
-
-
(18)
Ferry Operations and Other
(16)
2
-
-
-
9
-
-
(5)
Macao Operations
(156)
170
4
11
4
9
5
-
47
Marina Bay Sands
48
74
10
-
1
11
-
-
144
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(73)
41
-
1
-
(19)
-
-
(50)
United States Property Operations
(73)
41
-
1
-
(19)
-
-
(50)
Other Development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(30)
8
-
-
-
(1)
-
23
-
($211)
$293
$14
$12
$5
-
$5
$23
$141
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Amortization
Loss (Gain) on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$321
$40
$2
$2
$1
-
$2
-
$368
The Londoner Macao
109
65
2
-
4
-
-
-
180
The Parisian Macao
78
43
-
1
-
-
-
-
122
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
89
11
1
(1)
1
-
1
-
102
Sands Macao
33
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
Ferry Operations and Other
(97)
4
-
65
-
26
1
-
(1)
Macao Operations
533
170
5
67
6
26
4
-
811
Marina Bay Sands
340
76
9
1
6
25
-
-
457
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
129
38
-
4
-
(51)
-
-
120
United States Property Operations
129
38
-
4
-
(51)
-
-
120
Other Development
(10)
-
-
-
10
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(58)
7
-
-
-
-
-
51
-
$934
$291
$14
$72
$22
-
$4
$51
$1,388
54
Supplemental Information
YTD 4Q20 and YTD 4Q19
($ in US millions)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Loss
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
($248)
$177
$6
$3
$2
-
$7
-
($53)
The Londoner Macao
(489)
225
7
62
8
-
3
-
(184)
The Parisian Macao
(298)
161
2
2
-
-
2
-
(131)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
(46)
70
2
5
1
-
1
-
33
Sands Macao
(105)
27
1
1
-
-
-
-
(76)
Ferry Operations and Other
(50)
8
-
-
-
22
-
-
(20)
Macao Operations
(1,236)
668
18
73
11
22
13
-
(431)
Marina Bay Sands
(7)
299
37
-
8
44
2
-
383
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
(230)
163
-
7
-
(65)
1
-
(124)
United States Property Operations
(230)
163
-
7
-
(65)
1
-
(124)
Other Development
(18)
-
-
-
18
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(197)
30
-
-
-
(1)
-
168
-
($1,688)
$1,160
$55
$80
$37
-
$16
$168
($172)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Amortization
Loss on
Pre-Opening
Depreciation
of Leasehold
Disposal or
and
Adjusted
Operating
and
Interests
Impairment
Development
Royalty
Stock-Based
Corporate
Property
Income (Loss)
Amortization
in Land
of Assets
Expense
Fees
Compensation
Expense
EBITDA
Macao:
The Venetian Macao
$1,234
$155
$6
$4
$1
-
$7
-
$1,407
The Londoner Macao
403
294
7
1
19
-
2
-
726
The Parisian Macao
380
160
2
1
-
-
1
-
544
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao
291
39
3
7
4
-
1
-
345
Sands Macao
146
26
1
1
-
-
1
-
175
Ferry Operations and Other
(198)
15
-
65
-
109
1
-
(8)
Macao Operations
2,256
689
19
79
24
109
13
-
3,189
Marina Bay Sands
1,224
293
32
2
13
96
1
-
1,661
United States:
Las Vegas Operating Properties
537
145
-
9
-
(204)
-
-
487
Sands Bethlehem
42
10
-
-
-
-
-
-
52
United States Property Operations
579
155
-
9
-
(204)
-
-
539
Other Development
(21)
-
-
-
21
-
-
-
-
Corporate
(340)
28
-
-
-
(1)
-
313
-
$3,698
$1,165
$51
$90
$58
-
$14
$313
$5,389
Las Vegas Sands Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:51:01 UTC.