Las Vegas Sands Down Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is currently at $38.92, down $3.97 or 9.25%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2021, when it closed at $37.55

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell 12.94%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Down 12.75% month-to-date

-- Down 34.69% year-to-date

-- Down 73.07% from its all-time closing high of $144.56 on Oct. 2, 2007

-- Down 24.93% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2020), when it closed at $51.85

-- Down 41.2% from its 52-week closing high of $66.20 on March 15, 2021

-- Up 5.86% from its 52-week closing low of $36.77 on Aug. 19, 2021

-- Traded as low as $38.84; lowest intraday level since Aug. 23, 2021, when it hit $38.16

-- Down 9.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.15%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:16:51 AM ET

