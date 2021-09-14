Log in
    LVS   US5178341070

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Las Vegas Sands Down Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 10:36am EDT
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is currently at $38.92, down $3.97 or 9.25%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2021, when it closed at $37.55

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell 12.94%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Down 12.75% month-to-date

-- Down 34.69% year-to-date

-- Down 73.07% from its all-time closing high of $144.56 on Oct. 2, 2007

-- Down 24.93% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2020), when it closed at $51.85

-- Down 41.2% from its 52-week closing high of $66.20 on March 15, 2021

-- Up 5.86% from its 52-week closing low of $36.77 on Aug. 19, 2021

-- Traded as low as $38.84; lowest intraday level since Aug. 23, 2021, when it hit $38.16

-- Down 9.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.15%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:16:51 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1035ET

All news about LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
10:36aLas Vegas Sands Down Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since Mar..
DJ
09/13OPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Online Sports Betting and Resort stocks
MT
09/10LAS VEGAS SANDS : SANDS CHINA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1.95 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSEC..
PU
09/09LAS VEGAS SANDS : China Unit Prices $1.95 Billion Offering to Redeem Notes Due 2..
MT
09/09LAS VEGAS SANDS : SANDS CHINA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES (Form..
PU
09/09LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/08LAS VEGAS SANDS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)
PU
09/08LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
09/07TO : Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd., as Borrower (Form 8-K)
PU
09/07LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 769 M - -
Net income 2021 -518 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,1x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 32 767 M 32 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 45 250
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,89 $
Average target price 64,46 $
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Glen Goldstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Dumont President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Randy A. Hyzak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles A. Koppelman Independent Director
Micheline Chau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-29.80%32 767
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL36.78%20 769
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-10.01%11 874
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED25.13%7 969
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-8.82%6 968
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.45%5 163