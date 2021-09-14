Las Vegas Sands Down Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is currently at $38.92, down $3.97 or 9.25%
-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 20, 2021, when it closed at $37.55
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell 12.94%
-- Currently down four of the past five days
-- Down 12.75% month-to-date
-- Down 34.69% year-to-date
-- Down 73.07% from its all-time closing high of $144.56 on Oct. 2, 2007
-- Down 24.93% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2020), when it closed at $51.85
-- Down 41.2% from its 52-week closing high of $66.20 on March 15, 2021
-- Up 5.86% from its 52-week closing low of $36.77 on Aug. 19, 2021
-- Traded as low as $38.84; lowest intraday level since Aug. 23, 2021, when it hit $38.16
-- Down 9.44% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.15%
-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:16:51 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-21 1035ET