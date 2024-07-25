"In Macao, the ongoing recovery continued during the quarter. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well as the recovery in travel and tourism spending progresses.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands once again delivered record levels of financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as airlift capacity continues to improve and travel and tourism spending in Asia continues to advance.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow support our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets, and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $450 million LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to continue to return excess capital to stockholders in the future."

Net revenue was $2.96 billion, compared to $2.12 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $717 million, compared to $378 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $583 million, compared to $145 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.21 billion, compared to $792 million in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 42% to $1.80 billion, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Net income for SCL was $297 million, compared to a net loss of $10 million in the first quarter of 2023.