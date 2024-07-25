Net Revenue $1,279 $1,628 $1,789 $1,863 $1,811 Expected hold impact1 (22) (19) (25) 68 52 Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Net Revenue would have been $52 million higher in 1Q24 Adjusted Property EBITDA 398 541 631 654 610 Expected hold impact1 (13) (11) (15) 40 31

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin 31.1% 33.2% 35.3% 35.1% 33.7% Expected hold impact1 30.6% 32.9% 34.9% 35.9% 34.4%

1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

