1Q24 Earnings Presentation

April 17, 2024

  • Earnings presentation amended to reflect correction of the Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments amount for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which resulted in immaterial revisions in the Adjusted net income attributable to LVS and Adjusted earnings per diluted share measures. This impacted the disclosures on page 10, 68 and 69 of this amended earnings presentation.

The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands

  • Global leader in Integrated Resort development and operation delivering industry-leading returns
  • Largest scale operator in leading markets with industry-leading revenues and margins
  • Investing in promising growth opportunities
  • Disciplined, experienced leadership team dedicated to driving long-term shareholder value and maximizing shareholder returns

First Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Growth in travel and tourism spending continued in both Macao and Singapore
  • Net Revenue: $2,959 million, Net Income: $583 million
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA: $1,207 million
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA margin: 40.8%
  • $450 million of LVS stock repurchased
    − 8.6 million LVS shares at a weighted average price of $52.47
  • $151 million of dividends paid ($0.20 per share)

First Quarter 2024 Overview (Cont'd)

($ in US millions)

Adjusted Property EBITDA

1Q23

Macao Operations

$398

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

31.1%

Marina Bay Sands

$394

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

46.5%

LVS Total

$792

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

37.4%

1Q24

$610 33.7% $597 51.6%

$1,207 40.8%

Change % Change

$212 53.3% 260 bps

$203 51.5% 510 bps

$415 52.4% 340 bps

  • See slides 6 and 7 for the impact of expected hold in our rolling play in Macao and Singapore
  • Expected hold on rolling play negatively impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $31 million in Macao and positively impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA in Singapore by $77 million

Illustrative Impact of Hold in Our Rolling Play1

Macao - Select Quarterly Results

($ in US millions)

Macao Operations

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Net Revenue

$1,279

$1,628

$1,789

$1,863

$1,811

Expected hold impact1

(22)

(19)

(25)

68

52

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Net Revenue would have been $52 million higher in 1Q24

Adjusted Property EBITDA

398

541

631

654

610

Expected hold impact1

(13)

(11)

(15)

40

31

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been $31 million higher in 1Q24

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

31.1%

33.2%

35.3%

35.1%

33.7%

Expected hold impact1

30.6%

32.9%

34.9%

35.9%

34.4%

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin would have been 34.4% in 1Q24

1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

Illustrative Impact of Hold in Our Rolling Play1

Marina Bay Sands - Select Quarterly Results

($ in US millions)

Marina Bay Sands

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Net Revenue

$848

$925

$1,015

$1,061

$1,158

Expected hold impact1

23

(24)

(44)

(91)

(99)

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Net Revenue would have been $99 million lower in 1Q24

Adjusted Property EBITDA

394

432

491

544

597

Expected hold impact1

18

(19)

(34)

(71)

(77)

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been $77 million lower in 1Q24

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

46.5%

46.7%

48.4%

51.3%

51.6%

Expected hold impact1

47.3%

45.8%

47.1%

48.8%

49.1%

Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin would have been 49.1% in 1Q24

1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

Operating Environment in Macao

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

  • Growth in travel and tourism spending in Macao continued during the quarter
  • The Macao market generated gaming revenue of ~$7.1 billion for 1Q24
      • Mass gaming revenue reached quarterly record ~$6.2 billion, up 66% from 1Q23 and 13% from 1Q19
    • Visitation from China excluding Guangdong province in January and February of 1Q241 was ~77% of the comparable period in 2019
  • Sands China property portfolio reported:
    • Adjusted Property EBITDA of $610 million, up 53.3% compared to 1Q23
      • Assuming expected hold in our rolling play2, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been higher by $31 million
    • Mass win was $1.58 billion during the quarter, up 54% compared to 1Q23
    • Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 33.7%
      • Assuming expected hold in our rolling play2, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 34.4%, up 380 basis points compared to 1Q23

In Macao, growth in travel and tourism spending continued during the quarter, with market-wide gaming revenue reaching an annual run rate of $28.4 billion

  1. Official March 2024 visitation is not yet available from the DSEC, reflects January and February figures for 2024 and 2019.
  2. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

Source: Macao DSEC.

Operating Environment at MBS in Singapore

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

  • Growth in travel and tourism spending at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore continued during the quarter
  • Marina Bay Sands reported:
    • Adjusted Property EBITDA of $597 million, up 51.5% compared to 1Q23
      • Assuming expected hold in our rolling play1, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been lower by $77 million
    • Mass win was $687 million, up 25.1% from $549 million in 1Q23
    • Rolling volume was $8.2 billion, up 15.5% from $7.1 billion in 1Q23
    • Adjusted Property EBITDA margin reached 51.6%, up 510 bps from 1Q23
      • Assuming expected hold in our rolling play1, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin reached 49.1%, up 180 bps compared to 1Q23

Ongoing $1.75 billion capital investment program will enhance the tourism appeal of Marina Bay Sands and help drive continued high-value tourism growth

1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Quarter Ended March 31, 20241 vs March 31, 20231

Note: results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect lower market visitation due to the impact on travel and tourism of the Covid-19 pandemic.

($ in US millions, except per share information)

LVS Consolidated First Quarter Financial Results

1Q23

Change

1Q24

Net Revenue

$2,120

$2,959

$839

Net Income

145

583

438

Net Income Attributable to LVS

147

494

347

Diluted EPS

$0.19

$0.66

$0.47

Dividends per Common Share

-

$0.20

$0.20

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to LVS

217

552

335

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.28

$0.73

$0.45

Adjusted Property EBITDA

792

1,207

415

Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin

37.4%

40.8%

340 bps

1. Covid-19 related travel restrictions were put in place in the first quarter of 2020. Beginning in the second quarter of 2022 in Singapore, and in early 2023 in Macao, most of those restrictions were reduced or removed.

