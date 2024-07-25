1Q24 Earnings Presentation
April 17, 2024
- Earnings presentation amended to reflect correction of the Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments amount for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which resulted in immaterial revisions in the Adjusted net income attributable to LVS and Adjusted earnings per diluted share measures. This impacted the disclosures on page 10, 68 and 69 of this amended earnings presentation.
The Investment Case for Las Vegas Sands
- Global leader in Integrated Resort development and operation delivering industry-leading returns
- Largest scale operator in leading markets with industry-leading revenues and margins
- Investing in promising growth opportunities
- Disciplined, experienced leadership team dedicated to driving long-term shareholder value and maximizing shareholder returns
3
First Quarter 2024 Overview
- Growth in travel and tourism spending continued in both Macao and Singapore
- Net Revenue: $2,959 million, Net Income: $583 million
- Adjusted Property EBITDA: $1,207 million
- Adjusted Property EBITDA margin: 40.8%
-
$450 million of LVS stock repurchased
− 8.6 million LVS shares at a weighted average price of $52.47
- $151 million of dividends paid ($0.20 per share)
4
First Quarter 2024 Overview (Cont'd)
($ in US millions)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
1Q23
Macao Operations
$398
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
31.1%
Marina Bay Sands
$394
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
46.5%
LVS Total
$792
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
37.4%
1Q24
$610 33.7% $597 51.6%
$1,207 40.8%
Change % Change
$212 53.3% 260 bps
$203 51.5% 510 bps
$415 52.4% 340 bps
- See slides 6 and 7 for the impact of expected hold in our rolling play in Macao and Singapore
- Expected hold on rolling play negatively impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $31 million in Macao and positively impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA in Singapore by $77 million
5
Illustrative Impact of Hold in Our Rolling Play1
Macao - Select Quarterly Results
($ in US millions)
Macao Operations
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Net Revenue
$1,279
$1,628
$1,789
$1,863
$1,811
Expected hold impact1
(22)
(19)
(25)
68
52
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Net Revenue would have been $52 million higher in 1Q24
Adjusted Property EBITDA
398
541
631
654
610
Expected hold impact1
(13)
(11)
(15)
40
31
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been $31 million higher in 1Q24
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
31.1%
33.2%
35.3%
35.1%
33.7%
Expected hold impact1
30.6%
32.9%
34.9%
35.9%
34.4%
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin would have been 34.4% in 1Q24
1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.
6
Illustrative Impact of Hold in Our Rolling Play1
Marina Bay Sands - Select Quarterly Results
($ in US millions)
Marina Bay Sands
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Net Revenue
$848
$925
$1,015
$1,061
$1,158
Expected hold impact1
23
(24)
(44)
(91)
(99)
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Net Revenue would have been $99 million lower in 1Q24
Adjusted Property EBITDA
394
432
491
544
597
Expected hold impact1
18
(19)
(34)
(71)
(77)
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been $77 million lower in 1Q24
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
46.5%
46.7%
48.4%
51.3%
51.6%
Expected hold impact1
47.3%
45.8%
47.1%
48.8%
49.1%
Had we held as expected in our rolling play, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin would have been 49.1% in 1Q24
1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.
7
Operating Environment in Macao
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
- Growth in travel and tourism spending in Macao continued during the quarter
- The Macao market generated gaming revenue of ~$7.1 billion for 1Q24
- Mass gaming revenue reached quarterly record ~$6.2 billion, up 66% from 1Q23 and 13% from 1Q19
- Visitation from China excluding Guangdong province in January and February of 1Q241 was ~77% of the comparable period in 2019
- Sands China property portfolio reported:
- Adjusted Property EBITDA of $610 million, up 53.3% compared to 1Q23
- Assuming expected hold in our rolling play2, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been higher by $31 million
- Mass win was $1.58 billion during the quarter, up 54% compared to 1Q23
- Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 33.7%
- Assuming expected hold in our rolling play2, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 34.4%, up 380 basis points compared to 1Q23
In Macao, growth in travel and tourism spending continued during the quarter, with market-wide gaming revenue reaching an annual run rate of $28.4 billion
- Official March 2024 visitation is not yet available from the DSEC, reflects January and February figures for 2024 and 2019.
- These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.
Source: Macao DSEC.
8
Operating Environment at MBS in Singapore
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
- Growth in travel and tourism spending at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore continued during the quarter
- Marina Bay Sands reported:
- Adjusted Property EBITDA of $597 million, up 51.5% compared to 1Q23
- Assuming expected hold in our rolling play1, Adjusted Property EBITDA would have been lower by $77 million
- Mass win was $687 million, up 25.1% from $549 million in 1Q23
- Rolling volume was $8.2 billion, up 15.5% from $7.1 billion in 1Q23
- Adjusted Property EBITDA margin reached 51.6%, up 510 bps from 1Q23
- Assuming expected hold in our rolling play1, Adjusted Property EBITDA margin reached 49.1%, up 180 bps compared to 1Q23
Ongoing $1.75 billion capital investment program will enhance the tourism appeal of Marina Bay Sands and help drive continued high-value tourism growth
1. These amounts present the illustrative impact if the current period rolling chip win percentage was 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to the customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.
9
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Quarter Ended March 31, 20241 vs March 31, 20231
Note: results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect lower market visitation due to the impact on travel and tourism of the Covid-19 pandemic.
($ in US millions, except per share information)
LVS Consolidated First Quarter Financial Results
1Q23
Change
1Q24
Net Revenue
$2,120
$2,959
$839
Net Income
145
583
438
Net Income Attributable to LVS
147
494
347
Diluted EPS
$0.19
$0.66
$0.47
Dividends per Common Share
-
$0.20
$0.20
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to LVS
217
552
335
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.28
$0.73
$0.45
Adjusted Property EBITDA
792
1,207
415
Adjusted Property EBITDA Margin
37.4%
40.8%
340 bps
1. Covid-19 related travel restrictions were put in place in the first quarter of 2020. Beginning in the second quarter of 2022 in Singapore, and in early 2023 in Macao, most of those restrictions were reduced or removed.
10
