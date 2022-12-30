Las Vegas Sands : Material Agreement - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 30, 2022

ITEM 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2022, Venetian Macau Limited ("VML"), Venetian Cotai Limited, Venetian Orient Limited and Cotai Strip Lot 2 Apart Hotel (Macau) Limited, each of which is an indirect subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (the "Company"), entered into a series of public deeds (the "Deeds of Reversion") with Macao, in connection with VML's award of a gaming concession for the operation of casino games of chance in Macao on December 16, 2022 (the "Concession").

Additionally, on December 30, 2022, VML entered into a Handover Record (the "Handover Record") with Macao, also in connection with VML's award of the Concession.





Terms of Deed of Reversion

The Deeds of Reversion provide for the reversion of the games of chance areas and games of chance supporting areas at our integrated resorts in Macao (the "Relevant Areas") (along with gaming equipment and utensils) to Macao without compensation and free of any liens or charges with effect from December 31, 2022. Pursuant to the Deeds of Reversion and the Handover Record, in order to continue to use the Relevant Areas (along with gaming equipment and utensils), VML shall pay to Macao the annual compensation detailed in the Handover Record as set out below.





Terms of Handover Record

Under the Handover Record, VML may continue to use the Relevant Areas (along with gaming equipment and utensils) for the operation of casino games of chance.

Certain principal terms of the Handover Record are as follows:





Premises involved

: the Relevant Areas (along with gaming equipment and utensils)

Annual compensation : (i) for the first year of the Concession term, MOP750 (approximately US$93) per square meter; (ii) for the second and third years of the Concession term, the annual compensation shall be adjusted based on the Macao average price index for the preceding year in accordance with Article 39(2) of Macao's gaming law (the "Gaming Law"); (iii) for the fourth year of the Concession term, MOP2,500 (approximately US$311) per square meter; and (iv) for the remainder of the Concession term, the annual compensation shall be adjusted based on the Macao average price index for the preceding year in accordance with Article 39(2) of the Gaming Law.





The foregoing summary of the Deeds of Reversion and the Handover Record is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full and complete text of the Deeds of Reversion and the Handover Record, a copy of which will be each filed as an exhibit to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC.









Dated: December 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

