Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Las Vegas Sands : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Sands Corp. – LVS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Las Vegas Sands investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Las Vegas Sands class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1948.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marina Bay Sands, a Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore, casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers had weaknesses; (2) the Marina Bay Sands’ casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company’s anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 21, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1948.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
10:43aLAS VEGAS SANDS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities C..
BU
10/22LAS VEGAS SANDS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action agai..
PR
10/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
10/21LAS VEGAS SANDS : 3Q20 Earnings Slides
PU
10/21LAS VEGAS SANDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments..
AQ
10/21LAS VEGAS SANDS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/16LAS VEGAS SANDS INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
10/16LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : quaterly earnings release
10/14LAS VEGAS SANDS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 768 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 602 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,6x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 38 044 M 38 044 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 58,14 $
Last Close Price 49,81 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Robert Glen Goldstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Dumont Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Irwin Chafetz Director
Charles Daniel Forman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-26.54%38 044
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-32.01%11 158
WYNN RESORTS-44.97%8 185
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.49%6 269
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-27.72%5 915
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.06%5 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group