July 24 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday as tourism in Macao remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Shares of the company were down about 2.6% in extended trading.

Casino operators in Macao continue to be under pressure as the region struggles to fully recover from pandemic-related restrictions, which were first lifted in January 2023.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.76 billion, up 8.6% from last year, but below analysts' estimates of $2.8 billion, as per LSEG data.

"Visitation to the (Macao) market remains well below the levels reached prior to the pandemic," CEO Robert Goldstein said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share, while analysts on average expected earnings of 56 cents per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)