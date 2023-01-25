Las Vegas Sands misses Street estimates, travel restrictions hit

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp
on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected quarterly
loss and its revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates as
travel restrictions and fewer trips to its casinos in Asia hit
results.
The Las Vegas-based casino operator sees a recovery in
future demand, pointing to the return of traffic to its
locations following the Lunar New Year. Its property in Macau
saw 71,000 visitors on Monday, the highest single day since the
pandemic.
Shares of the company fell 1.5% in trading after the bell.
The casino operator said it remains confident in a robust
recovery in travel and tourism spending across its markets, the
company's chief executive officer, Robert G. Goldstein said in a
statement.
Las Vegas Sands posted an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 19
cents per share missing analysts' expectations for a loss of 9
cents a share, according to Refinitiv data.
The casino operator's revenue rose to $1.12 billion in the
fourth quarter from $1.01 billion a year earlier, but missed
analysts' average estimate of $1.18 billion.
(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Anna
Driver)