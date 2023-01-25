Advanced search
    LVS   US5178341070

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:22:51 2023-01-25 pm EST
58.46 USD   +5.38%
Las Vegas Sands misses Street estimates, travel restrictions hit

01/25/2023 | 05:13pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and its revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates as travel restrictions and fewer trips to its casinos in Asia hit results.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator sees a recovery in future demand, pointing to the return of traffic to its locations following the Lunar New Year. Its property in Macau saw 71,000 visitors on Monday, the highest single day since the pandemic.

Shares of the company fell 1.5% in trading after the bell.

The casino operator said it remains confident in a robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across its markets, the company's chief executive officer, Robert G. Goldstein said in a statement.

Las Vegas Sands posted an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 19 cents per share missing analysts' expectations for a loss of 9 cents a share, according to Refinitiv data.

The casino operator's revenue rose to $1.12 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.01 billion a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Anna Driver)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 215 M - -
Net income 2022 1 896 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 42 387 M 42 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 44 600
Free-Float 39,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,47 $
Average target price 55,55 $
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Glen Goldstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Dumont President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Randy A. Hyzak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Micheline Chau Independent Director
David F. Levi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.15.23%42 387
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL19.00%15 468
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED21.61%11 143
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED3.66%9 057
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED7.52%4 408
KANGWON LAND, INC.2.59%3 921